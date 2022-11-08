Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
The Fresh Carrot Surfside

No reviews yet

9519 Harding Ave

Surfside, FL 33154

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LIV WRAP
TEEKA SALAD
TUNA SALAD FIRE WRAP

NON DISPOSABLE ITEMS

NO CUTLERY KITS

WRAPS OR PITA

LIV WRAP

$16.95

Baked Chicken Breast, Avocado, Quinoa, Kale, Homemade Pesto and Vegan Cheese on a Toasted Wrap

OVER THE TOP

$15.95

Falafel, Homemade Roasted Eggplant, Quinoa, Hummus, Arugula, Kale, Spinach and Chopped Tomatoes on a Toasted Wrap

LEGAL WRAP

$16.95

Baked Chicken Breast, Cilantro Brown Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Aioli and Vegan Cheese on a Toasted Wrap

PESTO CHICKEN WRAP

$16.95

Baked Chicken Breast, Kale, Chopped Tomatoes, Chopped Cucumber, Carrots, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts and Our Homemade Pesto Dressing on a Toasted Wrap

EGGY WHITE WRAP

$11.95

Egg Whites, Chopped Tomatoes, Kale, Spinach and Arugula and Vegan Cheese on a Toasted Wrap

TUNA SALAD

$15.95

Homemade Tuna Salad with Your Option of Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers on a Wrap or Pita

ZERO FAT TUNA

$15.95

Homemade Zero Fat Tuna Salad with Your Option of Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers on a Wrap or Pita

CHICKEN SALAD (MAYO)

$15.95

Homemade Chicken Salad with Your Option of Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers on a Wrap or Pita

BAKED CHICKEN BREAST

$15.95

Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast with Your Option of Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers on a Wrap or Pita

TURKEY BREAST

$15.95

Deli-Style Turkey Breast with Your Option of Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers on a Wrap or Pita

ORGANIC TOFU

$13.95

Organic Baked Tofu Marinated in Soy-Ginger Dressing with Your Option of Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers on a Wrap or Pita

FALAFEL & HUMUS

$13.95

Falafel and Hummus with Your Option of Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers on a Wrap or Pita

SLICED AVOCADO

$12.95

Sliced Avocado with Your Option of Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers on a Wrap or Pita

CAESAR SALAD WRAP

$11.95

Your Option of Romaine or Kale, Caesar Dressing, Vegan Parmesan Cheese on a Wrap or Pita

CHICKEN BREAST CAESAR WRAP

$15.95

Baked Chicken Breast, Your Choice of Romaine or Kale, Vegan Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing on a Wrap or Pita

BURGERS

THE BEYOND BURGER

$18.95

A Plant Based Burger served with Lettuce, Red Onions, Sliced Tomato, Mashed Sweet Plantains on a Multigrain Bun served with a Mini House Salad

THE PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM BURGER

$15.95Out of stock

Grilled Seasoned Portobello Mushroom with Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Sliced Tomato, Lettuce and Our Delicious Homemade Pesto Aioli Sauce on a Multigrain Bun served with a Mini House Salad

POWER BURGER

$15.95

A True Veggie Burger with Sliced Avocado, Arugula, Kale, Spinach, Sprouts and Tomatoes on a Multigrain Bun served with a Mini Green Goddess Salad

TURKEY BURGER

$17.95

Homemade Seasoned Turkey Patty with Sliced Avocado, Arugula, Kale, Spinach, Sprouts and Sliced Tomato on a Multigrain Bun served with a Mini Green Goddess Salad

SALMON BURGER

$20.95

Homemade Seasoned Patty with Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion & Our Spicy Mayo Sauce on a Multigrain Bun, Served with a Side of Sweet Plantains

MAHI MAHI BURGER

$20.95

Seasoned Mahi Mahi with Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion & Our Aioli Jalapeno Sauce on a Multigrain Bread, Served with a Side of Tostones

THE FIRE WRAPS

TUNA SALAD FIRE WRAP

$16.95

Solid White Albacore Tuna Salad with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Wrap

ZERO FAT TUNA FIRE WRAP

$16.95

Solid White Albacore Zero Fat Tuna Salad (No Mayo) with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Wrap

CHICKEN SALAD FIRE WRAP (MAYO)

$16.95

Homemade Chicken Salad with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Wrap

FALAFEL FIRE WRAP

$15.95

Falafel with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Wrap

ORGANIC TOFU FIRE WRAP Marinated with Soy-Ginger

$15.95

Organic Tofu Marinated in Our Soy-Ginger Dressing with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Wrap

TURKEY BREAST FIRE WRAP

$16.95

Deli-Style Turkey Breast with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Wrap

BAKED CHICKEN BREAST FIRE WRAP

$16.95

Seasoned Chicken Breast with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Wrap

SESAME CRUSTED AHI-TUNA FIRE WRAP Marinated with soy-ginger

$19.95

Sesame Crusted Ahi-Tuna Marinated in Our Soy-Ginger Dressing with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Wrap

MAHI MAHI FIRE WRAP

$19.95

Mahi-Mahi Marinated in Our Citrus Dressing with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Wrap

FRESH SCOTTISH SALMON FIRE WRAP

$19.95

Fresh Scottish Salmon Marinated in Our Honey-Ginger Dressing with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Whole Wheat Wrap

SLICED AVOCADO FIRE

$12.95

Sliced Avocado with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Wrap

BOWLS

POKE BOWL

$19.95

Brown Rice or Quinoa, Edamame, Arugula, Avocado, Carrots, Pickled Ginger, Cucumbers, Crispy Onions, Seaweed Salad, Topped with Sesame Seeds and Mixed with Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo

VEGAN SAUSAGE BOWL

$16.95

A Delicious Vegan Sausage and Chopped Kale Sauteed in our Soy Ginger Sauce. Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Pico de Gallo, and Sliced Avocado

AÇAI BOWL

ACAI FRUIT BOWL

$14.95

Base: Açaí Berry (Blended Mix) Topped with Fresh Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple, Banana, Granola, Coconut Flakes and Honey

STUFFED SWEET POTATOES

PLAIN BAKED SWEET POTATO

$9.95

BAKED SWEET POTATO W/ TUNA SALAD

$14.95

BAKED SWEET POTATO W/ CHICKEN SALAD MAYO

$14.95

BAKED SWEET POTATO W/ ROASTED EGGPLANT

$11.95

BAKED SWEET POTATO W/ BAKED CHICKEN BREAST

$15.95

BAKED SWEET POTATO W/ ZERO FAT TUNA SALAD

$14.95

BAKED SWEET POTATO W/ TOFU

$13.95

SOUPS

SARA’S SOUP

$7.95

Daily Vegan Based Soup

SALADS

TEEKA SALAD

$15.95

Romaine or Kale, Quinoa, Avocado, Tomatoes, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Cucumber and Alfalfa Sprouts and your choice of Dressings

GREEN GODDESS

$15.95

Baby Arugula, Baby Spinach, Kale, Avocado, Cucumber and Pumpkin Seeds and your Choice of Dressings

HOUSE SALAD

$14.95

Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, and Cucumbers and your choice of Dressings

CAESAR SALAD

$14.95

Romaine or Kale with Croutons and Vegan Parmesan Cheese with our Caesar Dressing

GREEK SALAD

$16.95

Romaine or Kale with Black Olives, Chopped Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Vegan Feta Cheese, Oregano and our Homemade Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing

PLATTERS

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST PLATTER

$19.95

Boneless Chicken Breast Seasoned with Herbs and Spices, Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo

PESTO CHICKEN BREAST PLATTER

$20.95

Boneless Chicken Breast Seasoned with Herbs and Spices, Topped with our Homemade Pesto Sauce, Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo

BARBECUE CHICKEN BREAST PLATTER

$19.95

Boneless Chicken Breast Seasoned with Herbs and Spices, Topped with Delicious Barbeque Sauce, Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo

FRESH SCOTTISH SALMON PLATTER

$25.95

Fresh Scottish Salmon with our Homemade Honey Ginger Dressing Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo

PESTO SALMON PLATTER

$26.95

Fresh Scottish Salmon Topped with our Homemade Pesto Dressing Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo

SESAME CRUSTED AHI TUNA PLATTER

$25.95

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna with our Homemade Soy Ginger Dressing Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo

MAHI-MAHI PLATTER

$25.95

Fresh Mahi Mahi with our Homemade Citrus Dressing Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo

BAKED ORGANIC TOFU PLATTER

$16.95

Organic Tofu Marinated in Our Homemade Soy-Ginger Dressing Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo

TUNA SALAD PLATTER

$17.95

Our Homemade Tuna Salad Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo

CHICKEN SALAD PLATTER (MAYO)

$17.95

Our Homemade Chicken Salad Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo

ZERO FAT TUNA SALAD PLATTER

$17.95

Our Homemade Zero Fat Tuna Salad (No Mayo) Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo

TURKEY BURGER PLATTER

$18.95

Our Homemade Seasoned Turkey Burger Patty Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo

THE BEYOND BURGER PLATTER

$18.95

Plant-Based Burger Patty Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo

POWER BURGER PLATTER

$17.95

True Veggie Burger Patty Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM PLATTER

$17.95Out of stock

Our Homemade Seasoned Portobello Mushroom with Roasted Red Pepper and Caramelized Onions Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo

FALAFEL PLATTER

$17.95

Falafel Balls Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo

SALMON BURGER PLATTER

$20.95

Our Homemade Seasoned Salmon Burger Patty Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo

IMPOSSIBLE VEGAN PLATTER

$20.95Out of stock

Plant-Based Impossible Gound Beef Sauteed and Seasoned Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Red Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sliced Avocado and Mashed Sweet Plantains

MARIO'S FAVORITES

MARIO'S FAVORITES

Sauteed Arugula, Kale, Spinach, Toasted Almonds, Golden Raisins, Green Peas, Quinoa and Cilantro Brown Rice in Our Delicious Citrus Sauce with Choice of One of the following Proteins

AVOCADO TOAST

Smashed Avocado mixed with Lime Juice, Salt and Pepper, Topped with Red Pepper Flaked and Arugula all on a toasted multi grain sourdough bread

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.95

Smashed Avocado mixed with Lime Juice, Salt and Pepper, Topped with Red Pepper Flaked and Arugula all on a toasted multi grain sourdough bread

ARTISAN MELTS

TUNA SALAD MELT

$14.95

Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Vegan Cheese Toasted on a Multigrain Bread

CHICKEN SALAD MELT (MAYO)

$14.95

Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Vegan Cheese Toasted on a Multigrain Bread

AVOCADO MELT

$13.95

Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Vegan Cheese Toasted on a Multigrain Bread

ZERO FAT TUNA MELT

$14.95

Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Vegan Cheese Toasted on a Multigrain Bread

TURKEY BREAST MELT

$14.95

Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Vegan Cheese Toasted on a Multigrain Bread

PESTO PASSION SANDWICH

$15.95

Two Slices of Multigrain Sourdough Bread with homemade Pesto dressing, Roasted Red Peppers, Vegan Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Red Onions and a Sprinkle of Garlic Olive Oil. Served with Arugula and Carrots on the side.

FRESH JUICES & SMOOTHIES

CARROT JUICE

Fresh Squeezed Carrot Juice

ORANGE JUICE

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

CARROT & ORANGE

Fresh Squeezed Carrot and Orange Juice

PINEAPPLE JUICE

Fresh Pineapple Juice

APPLE JUICE

Fresh Squeezed Apple Juice

CELERY JUICE

Fresh Squeezed Celery Juice

B-52

Carrots, Celery, Beets, Ginger and Cucumber

MIXED VEGGIES

Blend of Fresh Veggies: Carrot, Celery, Beets

KALELICIOUS

Kale, Spinach, Green Apple, Lemon and Banana

THE REFRESHER

Green Apple, Lemon, Lime, Cucumber, Celery, and Ginger

GREEN DREAM

Kale, Spinach, Pineapple, and Green Apple

STRAWBERRY PASSION

Strawberries, Fresh Apple Juice, Banana, Honey and Ice

BLUE BEAUTY

Blueberries, Strawberries, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Banana, Honey and Ice

PINA COLADA

Fresh Pineapple Juice, Coconut Milk, Banana, Honey and Ice

JULIE'S SMOOTHIE

Fresh Pineapple, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Mango, Strawberries, Banana, Honey and Ice

ACAI DREAM

Açaí Berry, Blueberries, Strawberries, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice and Banana

ALMOND JOY

Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Coconut Milk, Granola, Coconut Flakes, Banana, Honey and Ice

P.B. & JOEY

Peanut Butter, Strawberries, Almond Milk, Honey, and Banana

FLU SHOT

$5.95

4 Oz. Shot of Fresh Lime Juice, Ginger and Honey

GINGER SHOT

$3.95

2 Oz. Shot of Fresh Squeezed Ginger

HAWAIIAN SHOT

$5.95

4 Oz. Shot of Fresh Squeezed Ginger and Pineapple Juice

CHOCOLATE BLAST PROTEIN SHAKE

VANILLA BLAST PROTEIN SHAKE

SIDES & STARTERS

FALAFEL HUMUS & PITA

$9.95

Falafel, Hummus and Pita

QUINOA ALMANDINE

$5.95

ROASTED EGGPLANT, TAHINA & PITA

$9.95

Homemade Roasted Eggplant, Tahina and Pita

SIDE 4 TOSTONES

$5.95

SIDE FRIED SWEET PLANTAINS (5)

$5.95

SIDE OF CAULIFLOWER RICE

$5.95

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.95

THE MIGUELITO

$14.95

5 Tostones served with Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo (Great as an Appetizer)

BEVERAGES

PANNA (Small)

$3.95

AQUA PANNA LARGE

$4.95

PELLEGRINO LARGE

$4.95

PERRIER

$1.95

KOMBUCHA

$5.95

DOWN TO EARTH

$4.95

HARMLESS COCONUT WATER (Large Bottle)

$6.95

PELLEGRINO SMALL

$3.95

Natalies Lemonade

$3.95Out of stock

Natalies Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

SWEETS & CHIPS

CHOCOLATE BARK

$7.95

ENERGY BUNNY

$7.95

GLUTEN FREE BROOKIE

$6.95

GLUTEN FREE BROWNIE

$6.95

GLUTEN FREE CARROT CAKE SLICE

$7.95

HIPPEAS SRIRACHA SUNSHINE Chips

$3.95

HIPPEAS VEGAN WHITE CHEDDAR Chips

$3.95

PLANTAIN CHIPS

$3.95Out of stock

POP CHIPS

$2.95

VEGAN ROB'S CHIPS

$5.95

COFFEE

COLD BREW ICED COFFEE

EXTRA DRESSINGS

Extra Cilantro Lime Dressing ( Limited 2)

$0.75

Extra Soy Ginger Dressing (Limited 2)

$0.75

Extra Caesar Dressing (Limited 2)

$0.75

Extra Hummus (Limited 2)

$0.75

Extra Tahina (Limited 2)

$0.75

Extra Chipotle (Limited 2)

$0.75

Extra Spicy Mayo (Limited 2)

$0.75

Extra Eel Sauce (Limited 2)

$0.75

Extra BBQ Sauce (Limited 2)

$0.75

Extra Honey Mustard (Limited 2)

$0.75

Extra Jalapeño Aioli (Limited 2)

$0.75

Extra Pesto (Limited 2)

$0.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

100% Natural Fresh & Healthy Ingredients

Location

9519 Harding Ave, Surfside, FL 33154

Directions

Gallery
The Fresh Carrot Surfside image
The Fresh Carrot Surfside image
The Fresh Carrot Surfside image

