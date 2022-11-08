- Home
The Fresh Carrot Surfside
No reviews yet
9519 Harding Ave
Surfside, FL 33154
Popular Items
NON DISPOSABLE ITEMS
WRAPS OR PITA
LIV WRAP
Baked Chicken Breast, Avocado, Quinoa, Kale, Homemade Pesto and Vegan Cheese on a Toasted Wrap
OVER THE TOP
Falafel, Homemade Roasted Eggplant, Quinoa, Hummus, Arugula, Kale, Spinach and Chopped Tomatoes on a Toasted Wrap
LEGAL WRAP
Baked Chicken Breast, Cilantro Brown Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Aioli and Vegan Cheese on a Toasted Wrap
PESTO CHICKEN WRAP
Baked Chicken Breast, Kale, Chopped Tomatoes, Chopped Cucumber, Carrots, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts and Our Homemade Pesto Dressing on a Toasted Wrap
EGGY WHITE WRAP
Egg Whites, Chopped Tomatoes, Kale, Spinach and Arugula and Vegan Cheese on a Toasted Wrap
TUNA SALAD
Homemade Tuna Salad with Your Option of Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers on a Wrap or Pita
ZERO FAT TUNA
Homemade Zero Fat Tuna Salad with Your Option of Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers on a Wrap or Pita
CHICKEN SALAD (MAYO)
Homemade Chicken Salad with Your Option of Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers on a Wrap or Pita
BAKED CHICKEN BREAST
Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast with Your Option of Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers on a Wrap or Pita
TURKEY BREAST
Deli-Style Turkey Breast with Your Option of Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers on a Wrap or Pita
ORGANIC TOFU
Organic Baked Tofu Marinated in Soy-Ginger Dressing with Your Option of Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers on a Wrap or Pita
FALAFEL & HUMUS
Falafel and Hummus with Your Option of Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers on a Wrap or Pita
SLICED AVOCADO
Sliced Avocado with Your Option of Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers on a Wrap or Pita
CAESAR SALAD WRAP
Your Option of Romaine or Kale, Caesar Dressing, Vegan Parmesan Cheese on a Wrap or Pita
CHICKEN BREAST CAESAR WRAP
Baked Chicken Breast, Your Choice of Romaine or Kale, Vegan Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing on a Wrap or Pita
BURGERS
THE BEYOND BURGER
A Plant Based Burger served with Lettuce, Red Onions, Sliced Tomato, Mashed Sweet Plantains on a Multigrain Bun served with a Mini House Salad
THE PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM BURGER
Grilled Seasoned Portobello Mushroom with Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Sliced Tomato, Lettuce and Our Delicious Homemade Pesto Aioli Sauce on a Multigrain Bun served with a Mini House Salad
POWER BURGER
A True Veggie Burger with Sliced Avocado, Arugula, Kale, Spinach, Sprouts and Tomatoes on a Multigrain Bun served with a Mini Green Goddess Salad
TURKEY BURGER
Homemade Seasoned Turkey Patty with Sliced Avocado, Arugula, Kale, Spinach, Sprouts and Sliced Tomato on a Multigrain Bun served with a Mini Green Goddess Salad
SALMON BURGER
Homemade Seasoned Patty with Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion & Our Spicy Mayo Sauce on a Multigrain Bun, Served with a Side of Sweet Plantains
MAHI MAHI BURGER
Seasoned Mahi Mahi with Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion & Our Aioli Jalapeno Sauce on a Multigrain Bread, Served with a Side of Tostones
THE FIRE WRAPS
TUNA SALAD FIRE WRAP
Solid White Albacore Tuna Salad with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Wrap
ZERO FAT TUNA FIRE WRAP
Solid White Albacore Zero Fat Tuna Salad (No Mayo) with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Wrap
CHICKEN SALAD FIRE WRAP (MAYO)
Homemade Chicken Salad with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Wrap
FALAFEL FIRE WRAP
Falafel with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Wrap
ORGANIC TOFU FIRE WRAP Marinated with Soy-Ginger
Organic Tofu Marinated in Our Soy-Ginger Dressing with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Wrap
TURKEY BREAST FIRE WRAP
Deli-Style Turkey Breast with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Wrap
BAKED CHICKEN BREAST FIRE WRAP
Seasoned Chicken Breast with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Wrap
SESAME CRUSTED AHI-TUNA FIRE WRAP Marinated with soy-ginger
Sesame Crusted Ahi-Tuna Marinated in Our Soy-Ginger Dressing with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Wrap
MAHI MAHI FIRE WRAP
Mahi-Mahi Marinated in Our Citrus Dressing with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Wrap
FRESH SCOTTISH SALMON FIRE WRAP
Fresh Scottish Salmon Marinated in Our Honey-Ginger Dressing with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Whole Wheat Wrap
SLICED AVOCADO FIRE
Sliced Avocado with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Wrap
BOWLS
POKE BOWL
Brown Rice or Quinoa, Edamame, Arugula, Avocado, Carrots, Pickled Ginger, Cucumbers, Crispy Onions, Seaweed Salad, Topped with Sesame Seeds and Mixed with Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo
VEGAN SAUSAGE BOWL
A Delicious Vegan Sausage and Chopped Kale Sauteed in our Soy Ginger Sauce. Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Pico de Gallo, and Sliced Avocado
AÇAI BOWL
STUFFED SWEET POTATOES
SALADS
TEEKA SALAD
Romaine or Kale, Quinoa, Avocado, Tomatoes, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Cucumber and Alfalfa Sprouts and your choice of Dressings
GREEN GODDESS
Baby Arugula, Baby Spinach, Kale, Avocado, Cucumber and Pumpkin Seeds and your Choice of Dressings
HOUSE SALAD
Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, and Cucumbers and your choice of Dressings
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine or Kale with Croutons and Vegan Parmesan Cheese with our Caesar Dressing
GREEK SALAD
Romaine or Kale with Black Olives, Chopped Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Vegan Feta Cheese, Oregano and our Homemade Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing
PLATTERS
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST PLATTER
Boneless Chicken Breast Seasoned with Herbs and Spices, Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo
PESTO CHICKEN BREAST PLATTER
Boneless Chicken Breast Seasoned with Herbs and Spices, Topped with our Homemade Pesto Sauce, Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo
BARBECUE CHICKEN BREAST PLATTER
Boneless Chicken Breast Seasoned with Herbs and Spices, Topped with Delicious Barbeque Sauce, Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo
FRESH SCOTTISH SALMON PLATTER
Fresh Scottish Salmon with our Homemade Honey Ginger Dressing Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo
PESTO SALMON PLATTER
Fresh Scottish Salmon Topped with our Homemade Pesto Dressing Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo
SESAME CRUSTED AHI TUNA PLATTER
Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna with our Homemade Soy Ginger Dressing Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo
MAHI-MAHI PLATTER
Fresh Mahi Mahi with our Homemade Citrus Dressing Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo
BAKED ORGANIC TOFU PLATTER
Organic Tofu Marinated in Our Homemade Soy-Ginger Dressing Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo
TUNA SALAD PLATTER
Our Homemade Tuna Salad Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo
CHICKEN SALAD PLATTER (MAYO)
Our Homemade Chicken Salad Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo
ZERO FAT TUNA SALAD PLATTER
Our Homemade Zero Fat Tuna Salad (No Mayo) Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo
TURKEY BURGER PLATTER
Our Homemade Seasoned Turkey Burger Patty Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo
THE BEYOND BURGER PLATTER
Plant-Based Burger Patty Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo
POWER BURGER PLATTER
True Veggie Burger Patty Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo
PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM PLATTER
Our Homemade Seasoned Portobello Mushroom with Roasted Red Pepper and Caramelized Onions Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo
FALAFEL PLATTER
Falafel Balls Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo
SALMON BURGER PLATTER
Our Homemade Seasoned Salmon Burger Patty Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo
IMPOSSIBLE VEGAN PLATTER
Plant-Based Impossible Gound Beef Sauteed and Seasoned Served with Cilantro Brown Rice, Red Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sliced Avocado and Mashed Sweet Plantains
MARIO'S FAVORITES
AVOCADO TOAST
ARTISAN MELTS
TUNA SALAD MELT
Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Vegan Cheese Toasted on a Multigrain Bread
CHICKEN SALAD MELT (MAYO)
Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Vegan Cheese Toasted on a Multigrain Bread
AVOCADO MELT
Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Vegan Cheese Toasted on a Multigrain Bread
ZERO FAT TUNA MELT
Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Vegan Cheese Toasted on a Multigrain Bread
TURKEY BREAST MELT
Romaine or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Vegan Cheese Toasted on a Multigrain Bread
PESTO PASSION SANDWICH
Two Slices of Multigrain Sourdough Bread with homemade Pesto dressing, Roasted Red Peppers, Vegan Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Red Onions and a Sprinkle of Garlic Olive Oil. Served with Arugula and Carrots on the side.
FRESH JUICES & SMOOTHIES
CARROT JUICE
Fresh Squeezed Carrot Juice
ORANGE JUICE
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
CARROT & ORANGE
Fresh Squeezed Carrot and Orange Juice
PINEAPPLE JUICE
Fresh Pineapple Juice
APPLE JUICE
Fresh Squeezed Apple Juice
CELERY JUICE
Fresh Squeezed Celery Juice
B-52
Carrots, Celery, Beets, Ginger and Cucumber
MIXED VEGGIES
Blend of Fresh Veggies: Carrot, Celery, Beets
KALELICIOUS
Kale, Spinach, Green Apple, Lemon and Banana
THE REFRESHER
Green Apple, Lemon, Lime, Cucumber, Celery, and Ginger
GREEN DREAM
Kale, Spinach, Pineapple, and Green Apple
STRAWBERRY PASSION
Strawberries, Fresh Apple Juice, Banana, Honey and Ice
BLUE BEAUTY
Blueberries, Strawberries, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Banana, Honey and Ice
PINA COLADA
Fresh Pineapple Juice, Coconut Milk, Banana, Honey and Ice
JULIE'S SMOOTHIE
Fresh Pineapple, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Mango, Strawberries, Banana, Honey and Ice
ACAI DREAM
Açaí Berry, Blueberries, Strawberries, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice and Banana
ALMOND JOY
Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Coconut Milk, Granola, Coconut Flakes, Banana, Honey and Ice
P.B. & JOEY
Peanut Butter, Strawberries, Almond Milk, Honey, and Banana
FLU SHOT
4 Oz. Shot of Fresh Lime Juice, Ginger and Honey
GINGER SHOT
2 Oz. Shot of Fresh Squeezed Ginger
HAWAIIAN SHOT
4 Oz. Shot of Fresh Squeezed Ginger and Pineapple Juice
CHOCOLATE BLAST PROTEIN SHAKE
VANILLA BLAST PROTEIN SHAKE
SIDES & STARTERS
FALAFEL HUMUS & PITA
Falafel, Hummus and Pita
QUINOA ALMANDINE
ROASTED EGGPLANT, TAHINA & PITA
Homemade Roasted Eggplant, Tahina and Pita
SIDE 4 TOSTONES
SIDE FRIED SWEET PLANTAINS (5)
SIDE OF CAULIFLOWER RICE
SWEET POTATO FRIES
THE MIGUELITO
5 Tostones served with Sliced Avocado and Pico de Gallo (Great as an Appetizer)
BEVERAGES
SWEETS & CHIPS
COFFEE
EXTRA DRESSINGS
Extra Cilantro Lime Dressing ( Limited 2)
Extra Soy Ginger Dressing (Limited 2)
Extra Caesar Dressing (Limited 2)
Extra Hummus (Limited 2)
Extra Tahina (Limited 2)
Extra Chipotle (Limited 2)
Extra Spicy Mayo (Limited 2)
Extra Eel Sauce (Limited 2)
Extra BBQ Sauce (Limited 2)
Extra Honey Mustard (Limited 2)
Extra Jalapeño Aioli (Limited 2)
Extra Pesto (Limited 2)
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
100% Natural Fresh & Healthy Ingredients
9519 Harding Ave, Surfside, FL 33154