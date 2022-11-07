The Fresh Feast

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dinner Specials (Friday 11/4 From 10-2pm)

Paella (individual)

$17.95

READY AFTER 12. Bomba rice, local chorizo, shrimp, fish, mussels, scallops, tomatoes, veggie stock, saffron, lemon, roasted red pepper, peas, parsley.

Peruvian Chicken (individual)

$17.95

READY AFTER 12. GF. Peruvian spice-rubbed roasted bone-in chicken w/ green sauce; served with roasted peewee potatoes, pan-seared local chorizo, plantains, and roasted baby carrots.

Deli

Honey Mustard (3 oz)

$1.50

Soups - Vegetarian

sweet potato, veggies, coconut milk, Thai chilis, ginger, lemongrass, vegetable stock.

Thai Vegetable Soup (Frz)

$8.00+

Assortment of vegetables, coconut milk, thai curry paste, lime, ginger, lemongrass, cilantro, vegetable stock.

Soups - Meat

Albondigas Soup (Cold)

$9.00+

pork and beef meatballs, zucchini, tomatoes, chilis, garlic, herbs, potatoes, chicken stock, herbs.

French Onion Soup - beef stock (Frz)

$16.00

French onion soup with caramelized onions in a rich beef broth topped with toasted cheese bread.

Freezer

Stewed chicken with slow roasted garden tomatoes, mushrooms, vegetables, and herbs. Served with fresh tagliatelle pasta and roasted zucchini and summer squash.

Beef Empanadas (NF)

$24.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip (GF)

$11.95

organic roast chicken in a creamy buffalo cheese dip. Perfect match with our house corn tortilla chips!

Chicken Broccoli Ziti 2LB Frz

$21.95

organic chicken, parmesan cream sauce, parmesan cheese, broccoli, ziti.

Chicken Cacciatore 4lb (serves 6-8) GF

$54.95

Stewed chicken with slow roasted garden tomatoes, mushrooms, vegetables, and herbs. Gf/Df. This does not come with sides.

Chicken Finger, GLUTEN FREE, organic 6-pack

$11.95

Gluten-free panko crusted organic bell and evans chicken fingers.

Chicken Parm & Ziti Family Pan (Serves 4-5)

$45.00

Crabcake Appetizer/ 12 Pack

$36.00

lump and claw crabmeat, mustard, mayo, panko, old bay, peppers, scallions, seasoning.

Eggplant Parmesan 2LB Pan

$18.95

Thick cut fried eggplant layered with house san Marzano marinara, shredded parmesan and mozzarella, and topped with fresh parsley.

House Steak Tips (Raw, Frz)

$19.95

1lb of grass-fed steak tips marinated in our house sweet and savory marinade. Ready to defrost and grill!

Jerk Chicken GF (family)

$79.95

Organic jerk-style boneless chicken thighs, coconut rice and beans, braised kale, plantains, and pineapple chutney. Comes with a garden salad and dinner rolls.

Lasagna, 4-cheese 2lb pan

$19.95

Mac N Cheese 2LB

$15.95

Mashed Potatoes 2LB (GF)

$18.00

Whipped Idaho potatoes blended with milk, butter, roasted garlic, salt and pepper.

Meat Lasagna 2lb pan

$22.00

ricotta, eggs, cream, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic, ground pork and beef, basil, oregano, thyme, onion; layered between sheets of fresh pasta with house san marzano marinara.

Mini Quiche Bacon Appetizer/ 10ct

$16.00

bacon, ham, cheese, onion in mini tart shell.

Mushroom Tartlet Appetizer/ 10ct

$16.00

Pecan French Toast

$19.95

Pecans, bread, milk, cream, eggs, maple, cinnamon, butter, flour.

Pulled Chicken, BBQ 2LB (GF)

$24.95

Spanikopita/ 10ct

$16.00

Spinach and feta stuffed phyllo triangles.

Chicken Fingers Pound (organic) frz

$20.95

Chicken Enchiladas VERDE 2LB (Frz)

$22.95

Organic chicken, verde sauce, shredded cheese, corn tortillas GF

Pasta Primavera 2lb Casserole

$19.95

Snacks/Dips

House Corn Tortilla Chips-GF

$2.95

100% gluten-free version of our house fried corn tortilla chips - pair perfectly with our dips!!

Potato Chips

$1.50

House Corn Tortilla Chips (NOT GF)

$2.95

House corn tortilla chips - pair perfectly with our dips!

Hummus

$4.95

Our delicious lemon garlic hummus is light on tahini and heavy on chickpeas - featured in our veggie wrap sandwich.

Dessert

Brownie

$2.95

Our signature chocolate brownie with chocolate chunks; dense and fudgy with a rich chocolate flavor (no nuts!)

Protein Balls

$2.95

Peanut butter, tree nuts, coconut, craisins, honey, oats. GF

Pumpkin Bread w/ Choco Chunks Slice

$3.95

One of our Autumn favorites! Loaded with pumpkin, warm spices and chocolate chunks.

Beverages

Black Tea-organic (16 oz. glass bottle)

$2.50

Coke

$2.25

Glass bottle - real sugar

Fanta

$2.25

Glass bottle - real sugar

Sprite

$2.25

Glass bottle - real sugar

Organic Ginger Ale

$2.25

Glass bottle - real sugar

Blood Orange Soda-organic

$2.25

Glass bottle - real sugar

Pellegrino-Lemon

$1.95

Pellegrino-Grapefruit

$1.95

Perrier Water (sparkling)

$1.95

Poland Springs

$1.75

Spindrift-raspberry lime

$1.95

Spindrift-Pineapple

$1.95

Spindrift-Lemon

$1.95

Apple Cider

Dressings/Sauces

Honey Mustard (3 oz)

Honey Mustard (1/2 pint)

$3.95

BBQ Sauce (half pint)

$3.95

Horseradish Aioli (1/2 pint)

$3.95

house horseradish aioli with mayo, horseradish, lemon juice, lemon zest, salt, pepper.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Our focus at The Fresh Feast is to create a variety of foods from scratch using natural and local ingredients. Whether it be Catering, Prepared Foods, or Sandwiches - we've got you covered! Come by or give us a call, we are sure to have a meal solution that will satisfy you and your family!

Location

105 Ripley Road, Cohasset, MA 02025

Directions

