Juice & Smoothies

The Fresh Monkee - Wethersfield

review star

No reviews yet

1107 Silas Deane Highway

Wethersfield, CT 06109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Shakes

Shakes

Antioxidant Berry

Antioxidant Berry

Water, splash of pom juice, splash of orange juice, splash of milk, vanilla protein, spinach, mixed berries.

Banana Split

Banana Split

Milk, chocolate or vanilla protein, unsweetened coconut shreds, banana, pineapple, strawberries.

Blueberry Pie

Milk, vanilla protein, low-fat graham cracker, spices, blueberries, vanilla extract.

Caramel Coffee Buzz

Caramel Coffee Buzz

Milk, splash of cream, vanilla protein, vanilla extract, stevia, coffee ice cubes, sugar-free caramel drizzle.

Chocolate Coconut

Chocolate Coconut

Coconut milk, chocolate protein, unsweetened coconut shreds, cocoa, banana.

Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Moon

Milk, chocolate protein, cocoa powder, chocolate cookie, banana, strawberries.

Chocolate Pumpkin

Chocolate Pumpkin

Milk, chocolate protein, pumpkin puree, vanilla extract, low-fat graham cracker, Nutella, spices, banana.

Chunkee Monkee

Chunkee Monkee

Milk, chocolate or vanilla protein, banana, natural peanut butter.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Milk, vanilla protein, cinnamon, banana, Nutella, low-fat graham cracker,

Coffee Buzz

Milk, chocolate protein, vanilla extract, stevia, coffee ice cubes.

Dark Chocolate Truffle

Milk, chocolate protein, chocolate cookie, cocoa powder, sugar free chocolate drizzle.

Dirty Filthy Monkee

Dirty Filthy Monkee

Milk, chocolate protein, chocolate brownie protein bar, natural peanut butter, Nutella.

Dirty Monkee

Dirty Monkee

Milk, chocolate protein, chocolate brownie protein bar, Nutella.

Disco

Disco

almond milk, vanilla protein, natural peanut butter, macro greens, blueberries.

Filthy Monkee

Filthy Monkee

Milk, chocolate protein, chocolate brownie protein bar, natural peanut butter.

Hazelnut Monkee

Hazelnut Monkee

Milk, chocolate protein, banana, Nutella.

Hazelnut S'mores

Hazelnut S'mores

Milk, chocolate protein, low-fat graham cracker, marshmallows, Nutella.

Lime Green Mango

Lime Green Mango

Water, apple juice, chia seeds, flax seeds, whole green apple, lime, mango, spinach.

Maui Colada

Coconut milk, splash of orange juice, vanilla protein, unsweetened coconut shreds, pineapple, mango.

Mint Cacao Chip

Milk, chocolate protein, mint extract, cacao powder, chocolate cookie, cacao nibs.

Mint Oreo

Mint Oreo

Milk, cookies n cream protein, mint extract, marshmallows, Nutella, chocolate cookie.

Nutmeg State

Nutmeg State

Milk, vanilla protein, pumpkin puree, vanilla extract, banana, spices, low-fat graham cracker.

Orange Cream

Orange Cream

Milk, splash of orange juice, vanilla protein, whole orange.

PB Banana & Fluff

PB Banana & Fluff

Milk, vanilla protein, natural peanut butter, marshmallows, low-fat graham cracker, banana.

PB Cookies N Cream

milk, cookies n cream protein, cookies n cream protein bar, natural peanut butter

PB Jelly Time

Milk, chocolate or vanilla protein, mixed berries, natural peanut butter, low-fat graham cracker.

Puppy Shake

Puppy Shake

$5.00

water, pumpkin puree, natural peanut butter, banana.

S'mores

Milk, chocolate protein, cacao powder, marshmallows, low-fat graham cracker.

Samoa Monkee

Samoa Monkee

milk, chocolate protein, toasted coconut shreds, cacao nibs, banana, low-fat graham cracker, sugar-free caramel syrup

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

Water, vanilla protein, strawberries, lemon, agave.

Strawberry Moon

Strawberry Moon

Milk, vanilla protein, strawberries, banana.

Sunrise

Sunrise

water, splash of orange juice, vanilla protein, orange, pineapple, strawberries.

Ultimate Green

Ultimate Green

Water, splash of Pom juice, chia seeds, flax seeds, cucumber, whole green apple, banana, pineapple, ginger, spinach.

Mass Shakes

Mass PB Cookie

$11.50

Whole milk, splash of cream, two scoops of vanilla protein, natural peanut butter, banana, oats.

Mass Strawberry Oats

$11.50

Whole milk, splash of cream, two scoops of vanilla protein, strawberries, oats.

Mass Mocha

$11.50

Whole milk, splash of cream, two scoops of chocolate protein, banana, sugar-free chocolate syrup, coffee ice cubes.

Crave Snacks

Slice Cups

sliced fresh fruit with your choice of dipping sauce.
Apple Slices

Apple Slices

$4.00

Apple slices with your choice of dip

Banana Slices

$4.00

Apple + Banana Slices

$4.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Handcrafted truly healthy shakes made with high quality protein, whole fruits + veggies, natural nut butters along with other REAL ingredients

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

