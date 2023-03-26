Juice & Smoothies
The Fresh Monkee - Wethersfield
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info
Handcrafted truly healthy shakes made with high quality protein, whole fruits + veggies, natural nut butters along with other REAL ingredients
Location
1107 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT 06109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Flora - West Hartford - 45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor
No Reviews
45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor W Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurant
Raw Bowls & Juice - Inside of EAST ROCK MARKET
No Reviews
285 Nicoll Street New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurant