Food Trucks
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American

Collective - The Fried Taco

review star

No reviews yet

308 NW 10th St

Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Order Again

Fried Tacos

Slow cooked, juicy, shredded meats and spices, tucked into yellow corn tortilla shells then fried to a crispy perfection. Served individually

Pork Taco

$4.50

Shredded pork, potato bits, cheddar cheese

Chicken Taco

$4.50

shredded chicken, potato bits, monterey jack cheese

Caribbean Jerk Chicken Taco

$4.75

Shredded jerk seasoned juicy chicken thighs, sweet potato bits, queso fresco and mango salsa

Nashville Hot Chicken Taco

$4.95

HOT! Shredded hot habanero seasoned chicken thighs, blueberry habanero crema, pepper jack cheese, and sweet pickle relish. Yes this taco is VERY spicy!

Jackfruit Taco

$4.75

Shredded BBQ Seasoned jackfruit and broccoli slow vinaigrette

Vegan Jackfruit

$4.75

Cooked in oil that meat was not fried in. Otherwise the same as the regular jackfruit

Brisket Taco

$5.25

Shredded BBQ beef brisket, potato bits, white BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, and purple sriracha slaw

TO GO

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$4.95

Apps & Sides

Queso With Chorizo & Chips

$8.00

Breaded Yuca Fries

$4.00

Tostones

$4.00

Asopoa

$4.00Out of stock

Arepa Fry Bread

$1.00Out of stock

Mango Guacamole & Chips

$8.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Guac

$1.00

Xtra Cheese

$1.00

Add Bacon

$0.75

Pork Mofongo

$13.00Out of stock

Jackfruit Mofongo

$13.00Out of stock

TO GO

Side Of Chips

$2.00

Chicken & Rice Soup

$6.00

Side of Fry Bread

$1.50

Specialty Drinks

Coconut Lavender Lemonade

$4.50

Coconut Mango Lemonade

$4.50

Mango Hibiscus Sweet Tea

$4.50

Arnold Palmtree

$4.50

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Specialty Drink Refills

$3.00

Gallon Take Home Jugs

$20.00

TO GO

Free MST refill

$3 Drink Special

$3.00

Fatties

Fatty Pork

$6.50

Fatty Chicken

$6.50

Fatty Brisket

$7.75

Fatty Jerk

$7.00

Fatty Old Fashioned

$7.00

Fatty Nashville

$7.25

Fatty T.O.M.

$7.00

Fatty Jackfruit

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy our house made fried taco fusions!

Website

Location

308 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Directions

