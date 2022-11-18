Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Burgers

The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington Massachusetts, Burlington Mall

75 Middlesex Turnpike

#10158

Burlington, MA 01803

Classic Breakfast
Hash Quiche
French Toast Monster

APPETIZERS

Churro Bites

Churro Bites

$8.50

Crispy fried doughnut pieces tossed in cinnamon & sugar, topped with a creamy cheesecake glaze & chocolate drizzle - served with our strawberry habanero jam.

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$12.50

Two crispy egg rolls filled with scrambled eggs, house corned beef hash, pickled onion slaw & Cheddar cheese - served with hot honey sauce for dipping.

Some Like It Tot

Some Like It Tot

$14.00

Golden fried cheddar stuffed jumbo tots with VT cheddar cheese sauce, caramelized onions, crumbled bacon, sriracha glaze & scallions.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$15.00

A grilled flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, home fries, pico de gallo, American & Jalapeno-Jack cheeses. Topped with pickled onions & chipotle-maple sour cream.

Appetize Me Captain

Appetize Me Captain

$20.00

Try the Breakfast Egg Rolls, Churro Bites, Some Like it Tot & fresh fruit in this signature PuPu platter.

SIGNATURE BRUNCH

Chicken & Waffles

$18.50

A fluffy Belgian waffle infused with bacon, fire roasted poblano corn & jalapeno jack cheese - layered with our rice crispy coated chicken breast & topped with hot honey, chipotle maple sour cream, pickled onions & scallions.

Classic Breakfast

$13.50

Two eggs any which way served with your choice of breakfast meat & toast. Served with home fries.

Hash Quiche

Hash Quiche

$16.00

Two crispy fried hash brown bowls stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted red peppers, onions & jalapeno-jack cheese. Topped with sour cream & scallions. Served with fresh fruit salad & toast.

Doughnut Stop Believin

Doughnut Stop Believin

$14.50

A breakfast sandwich on French toasted donuts filled with scrambled eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese & chipotle-maple sour cream. Topped with powdered sugar & served with a side strawberry habanero jam. Served with home fries.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$14.50

A bed of home fries, layered with crispy corn flats, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, smashed avocado, a sunny egg, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, pickled onion & chimichurri.

Sally's Avocado Toast

Sally's Avocado Toast

$14.50

Our whole wheat toast loaded with avocado: One side served with arugula, a sunny side up egg & everything bagel aioli. The other with sliced tomato, cotija cheese, Chimichurri & pickled onions. Served with fresh fruit salad.

BYO Classic Breakfast Sandwich

$13.50

Two eggs any which way with your choice of bread, meat & cheese. Served with home fries

Pancake Monster

$19.00

Two pancakes topped with powdered sugar & whipped butter. Served with two eggs any style, home fries & your choice of breakfast meat.

French Toast Monster

French Toast Monster

$19.00

Two pancakes or two French Toast topped with powdered sugar & whipped butter. Served with two eggs any style, home fries & your choice of breakfast meat.

BENEDICTS

Friendly Toast Benny

$15.00

Thick cut English muffin, local NH North Country smoked ham, poached eggs & Hollandaise. Served with home fries.

Irish Benny

Irish Benny

$16.00

Thick cut English muffin with our house corned beef hash, two poached eggs & Hollandaise. Served with home fries.

Smoked Salmon Benny

$19.00

Thick cut English muffin with chilled smoked salmon, arugula, poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce & Everything bagel aioli. Served with fresh fruit salad.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Benny

Chicken Cordon Bleu Benny

$18.00

Thick cut English muffin, Local NH North Country smoked ham, rice crispy coated chicken breast, VT cheddar cheese sauce, poached eggs, Hollandaise, Sriracha glaze & scallions. Served with home fries.

HANDHELDS & BYO SAND

The Damn Good Egg Sandwich

$15.00

A toasted cheesy Ciabatta roll with over easy eggs, bacon, goat cheese, arugula & house tomato jam. Served with home fries.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, Cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado-cilantro sauce & pico de gallo. Served with home fries.

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

A flour tortilla filled tofu, black beans, vegan cheese, vegan sausage, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado-cilantro sauce & pico de gallo. Served with home fries.

Megs American Burrito

$15.00

A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese & cheddar stuffed jumbo tater tots. Served with home fries.

Brunch-Burg-Right-Ahead

Brunch-Burg-Right-Ahead

$18.00

Our house patty with cheddar cheese, Everything Bagel aioli, smashed cheddar tots, an over easy egg, arugula, caramelized onions & crumbled bacon. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo’s pickle.

Snap, Crackle, Cluck

Snap, Crackle, Cluck

$17.00

House rice crispy coated chicken breast, hot honey sauce, Everything Bagel aioli, pickled onion slaw & sliced pickles on a sesame seed bun. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo’s pickle.

Can't Banh Mi Love

$15.00

A grilled wrap with Asian BBQ Pork, Chimichurri, Jalapeno, pickled onion slaw, shredded carrot & Everything Bagel aioli. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.

Vegan Can't Banh Mi Love

$15.00

A grilled wrap with Everything Bagel seasoned tofu, Chimichurri, Jalapeno, pickled onion slaw & shredded carrots. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Grilled Cayenne Cheddar bread, Buffalo Rice coated Crispy chicken, American cheese, blue cheese, VT Cheddar Cheese sauce, pickled onion & tomato. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.

Going Back To Cali

Going Back To Cali

$15.00

Herb grilled chicken on a cheesy ciabatta roll with house tomato jam, arugula, avocado, pickled onion & avocado cilantro sauce. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo’s pickle.

Build Your Own Burger/Sandwich

$12.50

BOWLS

You Bowl Me Over

You Bowl Me Over

$16.50

A bowl of fried rice with fire roasted poblano corn, carrots & egg. Served with grilled Asian BBQ pulled pork, everything bagel aioli, pickled onion slaw, sriracha glaze & scallions.

Medley Crue

Medley Crue

$15.50

A medley of sweet potato hash, home fries, garlic, onion, braised mushrooms, asparagus, spinach & roasted red peppers – topped with poached eggs and avocado-cilantro sauce.

Red's Southwest Salad

Red's Southwest Salad

$16.00

Iceberg lettuce, fire roasted poblano corn, shredded carrots, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, Rice Crispy Coated Chicken, ranch dressing & chimichurri.

Seasonal House Salad

$10.00

Arugula, spinach, cucumber, diced tomato, red onion, cotija crisp with our sunrise vinaigrette.

Buff Mac

Buff Mac

$17.00

Cavatappi pasta with our VT cheddar mac sauce, Rice Crispy Coated Chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, shredded carrots & scallions.

OMELETS & SCRAMBLES

Sam's Garden Omelet

Sam's Garden Omelet

$15.00

An omelet with arugula, asparagus, roasted mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic & goat cheese. Served with home fries and your choice of Toast.

New Hampshire's Finest Scramble

$14.50

A scramble with goat cheese, asparagus, bacon & scallions. Served with home fries and your choice of Toast.

Sklarmageddon Omelet

Sklarmageddon Omelet

$16.00

An omelet built to kill, with sausage, bacon, ham, jalapeño-jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with a chipotle maple sour cream & crushed red-chili pecans. Served with home fries and your choice of Toast.

MYO Omelet

$10.50

MYO Scramble

$10.50

SWEET STUFF

An 8" Belgian waffle from our homemade mix, topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream.
King Cakes

King Cakes

$14.50

Three mini banana & chocolate chip pancakes – topped with bacon & finished with a peanut butter drizzle & whipped cream.

Highway Strawberry

Highway Strawberry

$14.50

Two slices of thick cut French toast topped with Cheesecake glaze, chocolate drizzle, strawberries & powdered sugar.

Waffle

Waffle

$9.50

An 8” Belgian waffle from our homemade mix, topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream.

1 Pancake

$8.50

2 Pancake

$12.50

1 Gluten Free Pancake

$9.50

2 Gluten Free Pancake

$13.50

1 Vegan Pancake

$9.50

2 Vegan Pancake

$13.50

1 Slice French Toast

$7.50

2 Slice French Toast

$11.50

TINY TOAST

Tiny Classic

$8.00

Two eggs with your choice of breakfast meat & Toast.

Tiny Pancake

$8.00

Pancake with your choice of breakfast meat.

Tiny French Toast

$8.00

French Toast with your choice of breakfast meat.

The Mini Pancake Monster

$11.00

One pancake or one French Toast with eggs and your choice of breakfast meat.

The Mini French Toast Monster

$11.00

One pancake or one French Toast with eggs and your choice of breakfast meat.

Tiny Avocado Toast

Tiny Avocado Toast

$10.00

Our toasted wheat bread loaded with avocado. Served with scrambled egg and fruit salad.

Tiny Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Half a grilled cheese served with waffle fries.

Tiny Chicken Strips

Tiny Chicken Strips

$9.00

Rice Crispy coated chicken strips served with waffle fries & honey mustard.

SIDES

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Home Fries

$4.00

Side Waffle Fries

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Hash

$5.00

Side Tater Kegs

$5.00

Side Fruit Salad

$6.00

Side 2 Eggs

$3.00

Side 1 Egg

$2.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Side Vegan Sausage

$6.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

Side Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Side Hollandaise

$2.00

Side Avocado Cilantro Sauce

$2.00

Side Strawberry Habanero Jam

$1.00

Tomato Soup Cup

$5.00

Bread Loaf

$7.00+

FOOD SPECIALS

Pumpkin Crumble Pancakes

Pumpkin Crumble Pancakes

$15.50

3 pumpkin infused pancakes with brown sugar crumble, caramel sauce and topped with maple infused whip cream. Garnished with powdered sugar and served with pure VT maple syrup.

Soda

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Kids Beverage

$2.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Tonic

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Juice

Orange

$3.50

Apple

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

V8

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$5.00

Coffee/Cocoa/NOBL

Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Cold Brew

$6.00

Milk

Whole Milk

$3.50

Oat Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

Location

75 Middlesex Turnpike, #10158, Burlington, MA 01803

