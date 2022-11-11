- Home
The Friendly Toast - Danvers, MA Danvers
50 Independence Way
Danvers, MA 01923
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Churro Bites
Crispy fried doughnut pieces tossed in cinnamon & sugar, topped with a creamy cheesecake glaze & chocolate drizzle - served with our strawberry habanero jam.
Egg Rolls
Two crispy egg rolls filled with scrambled eggs, house corned beef hash, pickled onion slaw & Cheddar cheese - served with hot honey sauce for dipping.
Some Like It Tot
Golden fried cheddar stuffed jumbo tots with VT cheddar cheese sauce, caramelized onions, crumbled bacon, sriracha glaze & scallions.
Breakfast Quesadilla
A grilled flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, home fries, pico de gallo, American & Jalapeno-Jack cheeses. Topped with pickled onions & chipotle-maple sour cream.
Appetize Me Captain
Try the Breakfast Egg Rolls, Churro Bites, Some Like it Tot & fresh fruit in this signature PuPu platter.
SIGNATURE BRUNCH
Chicken & Waffles
A fluffy Belgian waffle infused with bacon, fire roasted poblano corn & jalapeno jack cheese - layered with our rice crispy coated chicken breast & topped with hot honey, chipotle maple sour cream, pickled onions & scallions.
Classic Breakfast
Two eggs any which way served with your choice of breakfast meat & toast. Served with home fries.
Hash Quiche
Two crispy fried hash brown bowls stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted red peppers, onions & jalapeno-jack cheese. Topped with sour cream & scallions. Served with fresh fruit salad & toast.
Doughnut Stop Believin
A breakfast sandwich on French toasted donuts filled with scrambled eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese & chipotle-maple sour cream. Topped with powdered sugar & served with a side strawberry habanero jam. Served with home fries.
Huevos Rancheros
A bed of home fries, layered with crispy corn flats, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, smashed avocado, a sunny egg, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, pickled onion & chimichurri.
Sally's Avocado Toast
Our whole wheat toast loaded with avocado: One side served with arugula, a sunny side up egg & everything bagel aioli. The other with sliced tomato, cotija cheese, Chimichurri & pickled onions. Served with fresh fruit salad.
BYO Classic Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs any which way with your choice of bread, meat & cheese. Served with home fries
Pancake Monster
Two pancakes topped with powdered sugar & whipped butter. Served with two eggs any style, home fries & your choice of breakfast meat.
French Toast Monster
Two pancakes or two French Toast topped with powdered sugar & whipped butter. Served with two eggs any style, home fries & your choice of breakfast meat.
BENEDICTS
Friendly Toast Benny
Thick cut English muffin, local NH North Country smoked ham, poached eggs & Hollandaise. Served with home fries.
Irish Benny
Thick cut English muffin with our house corned beef hash, two poached eggs & Hollandaise. Served with home fries.
Smoked Salmon Benny
Thick cut English muffin with chilled smoked salmon, arugula, poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce & Everything bagel aioli. Served with fresh fruit salad.
Chicken Cordon Bleu Benny
Thick cut English muffin, Local NH North Country smoked ham, rice crispy coated chicken breast, VT cheddar cheese sauce, poached eggs, Hollandaise, Sriracha glaze & scallions. Served with home fries.
HANDHELDS & BYO SAND
The Damn Good Egg Sandwich
A toasted cheesy Ciabatta roll with over easy eggs, bacon, goat cheese, arugula & house tomato jam. Served with home fries.
Breakfast Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, Cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado-cilantro sauce & pico de gallo. Served with home fries.
Vegan Breakfast Burrito
A flour tortilla filled tofu, black beans, vegan cheese, vegan sausage, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado-cilantro sauce & pico de gallo. Served with home fries.
Megs American Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese & cheddar stuffed jumbo tater tots. Served with home fries.
Brunch-Burg-Right-Ahead
Our house patty with cheddar cheese, Everything Bagel aioli, smashed cheddar tots, an over easy egg, arugula, caramelized onions & crumbled bacon. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo’s pickle.
Snap, Crackle, Cluck
House rice crispy coated chicken breast, hot honey sauce, Everything Bagel aioli, pickled onion slaw & sliced pickles on a sesame seed bun. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo’s pickle.
Can't Banh Mi Love
A grilled wrap with Asian BBQ Pork, Chimichurri, Jalapeno, pickled onion slaw, shredded carrot & Everything Bagel aioli. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.
Vegan Can't Banh Mi Love
A grilled wrap with Everything Bagel seasoned tofu, Chimichurri, Jalapeno, pickled onion slaw & shredded carrots. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cayenne Cheddar bread, Buffalo Rice coated Crispy chicken, American cheese, blue cheese, VT Cheddar Cheese sauce, pickled onion & tomato. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.
Going Back To Cali
Herb grilled chicken on a cheesy ciabatta roll with house tomato jam, arugula, avocado, pickled onion & avocado cilantro sauce. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo’s pickle.
Build Your Own Burger/Sandwich
BOWLS
You Bowl Me Over
A bowl of fried rice with fire roasted poblano corn, carrots & egg. Served with grilled Asian BBQ pulled pork, everything bagel aioli, pickled onion slaw, sriracha glaze & scallions.
Medley Crue
A medley of sweet potato hash, home fries, garlic, onion, braised mushrooms, asparagus, spinach & roasted red peppers – topped with poached eggs and avocado-cilantro sauce.
Red's Southwest Salad
Iceberg lettuce, fire roasted poblano corn, shredded carrots, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, Rice Crispy Coated Chicken, ranch dressing & chimichurri.
Seasonal House Salad
Arugula, spinach, cucumber, diced tomato, red onion, cotija crisp with our sunrise vinaigrette.
Buff Mac
Cavatappi pasta with our VT cheddar mac sauce, Rice Crispy Coated Chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, shredded carrots & scallions.
OMELETS & SCRAMBLES
Sam's Garden Omelet
An omelet with arugula, asparagus, roasted mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic & goat cheese. Served with home fries and your choice of Toast.
New Hampshire's Finest Scramble
A scramble with goat cheese, asparagus, bacon & scallions. Served with home fries and your choice of Toast.
Sklarmageddon Omelet
An omelet built to kill, with sausage, bacon, ham, jalapeño-jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with a chipotle maple sour cream & crushed red-chili pecans. Served with home fries and your choice of Toast.
MYO Omelet
MYO Scramble
SWEET STUFF
King Cakes
Three mini banana & chocolate chip pancakes – topped with bacon & finished with a peanut butter drizzle & whipped cream.
Highway Strawberry
Two slices of thick cut French toast topped with Cheesecake glaze, chocolate drizzle, strawberries & powdered sugar.
Waffle
An 8” Belgian waffle from our homemade mix, topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream.
1 Pancake
2 Pancake
1 Gluten Free Pancake
2 Gluten Free Pancake
1 Vegan Pancake
2 Vegan Pancake
1 Slice French Toast
2 Slice French Toast
TINY TOAST
Tiny Classic
Two eggs with your choice of breakfast meat & Toast.
Tiny Pancake
Pancake with your choice of breakfast meat.
Tiny French Toast
French Toast with your choice of breakfast meat.
The Mini Pancake Monster
One pancake or one French Toast with eggs and your choice of breakfast meat.
The Mini French Toast Monster
One pancake or one French Toast with eggs and your choice of breakfast meat.
Tiny Avocado Toast
Our toasted wheat bread loaded with avocado. Served with scrambled egg and fruit salad.
Tiny Grilled Cheese
Half a grilled cheese served with waffle fries.
Tiny Chicken Strips
Rice Crispy coated chicken strips served with waffle fries & honey mustard.
SIDES
Side Toast
Side Home Fries
Side Waffle Fries
Side Sweet Potato Hash
Side Tater Kegs
Side Fruit Salad
Side 2 Eggs
Side 1 Egg
Side Sausage
Side Turkey Sausage
Side Vegan Sausage
Side Bacon
Side Ham
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Sliced Avocado
Side Hollandaise
Side Avocado Cilantro Sauce
Side Strawberry Habanero Jam
Tomato Soup Cup
Bread Loaf
FOOD SPECIALS
Soda
Juice
Coffee/Cocoa
Soda
Juice
Coffee/Cocoa/NOBL
50 Independence Way, Danvers, MA 01923
