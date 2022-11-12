Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Friend's Table Restaurant & Provisions 225 Green St

review star

No reviews yet

225 Green St

Fayetteville, NC 28301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken + Waffles
Waffle Platter
Shrimp + Grits

Bottomless Brunch

Bottomless Brunch (Saturday 11/19)

$60.00

Bottomless Brunch (Sunday 11/20)

$60.00

Philanthropy

Pink Light Bulbs

Pink Light Bulbs

$5.00+

Light Up Fayetteville Pink founder diagnosed with breast cancer; downtown merchants support efforts

Breast Cancer Donation

Breast Cancer Donation

$20.00+

Open donation for Philanthropy - ALL PROCEEDS TO LIGHT FAYETTEVILLE PINK

Bites for the Table

Fried Deviled Eggs

Fried Deviled Eggs

$9.00

FRIENDS signature hand battered fried deviled eggs with whipped filling - elevate them with your choice of topping. Each order has five delicate eggs.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

deep fried green tomatoes topped with your choice of pulled chicken or pulled pork

Bacon Wrapped Salmon

Bacon Wrapped Salmon

$13.00

blackened salmon bites + applewood smoked bacon brushed with bourbon glaze each order contains five pieces; weighing six - eight ounces

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$6.00

fries tossed in truffle oil + house seasonings and topped with parmesan cheese + parsley

Honey Butter Croissants

Honey Butter Croissants

$7.00

3 croissants drizzled with our signature honey butter

Gourmet Salads

Southern Caesar

Southern Caesar

$10.00

chopped romaine + shaved parmesan + croutons + signature caesar dressing

Berry Mixed

Berry Mixed

$10.00

mixed greens, red onions, toasted almonds, strawberries, blueberries, raspberry balsamic vinaigrette

Southwest Cobb

$10.00

Mixed greens + boiled egg + cheddar cheese + chopped bacon with ranch dressing

Signature Plates

Chicken + Waffles

Chicken + Waffles

$14.00

four mini belgian waffles + chicken wings OR chicken breast

Shrimp + Grits

Shrimp + Grits

$16.00

creamy grits topped with andouille sausage cream sauce and sauteed jumbo shrimp

Southern Classic

Southern Classic

$13.00

creamy grits, crumbled sausage OR applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, green onion

Waffle Platter

Waffle Platter

$14.00

four mini belgian waffles + choice of bacon or sausage + 2 eggs

The Classic

The Classic

$10.00

Scrambled egg, melted cheddar, applewood smoked bacon or sausage on plain bagel

Fish + Grits

Fish + Grits

$16.00

creamy grits topped with andouille sausage cream sauce and fried flounder

Fish + Fries

Fish + Fries

$13.00

signature fried fish + basic fries with house seasoning

Sides

Creamy Grits

$3.00

Eggs

$3.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00
Gouda Mac + Cheese

Gouda Mac + Cheese

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Kettle Chips

$4.00

A La Carte

Chicken

Chicken

$5.00

2-4 wings, varying size; six to eight ounce in weight

Jumbo Shrimp (5-6)

Jumbo Shrimp (5-6)

$9.00

signature blackened jumbo shrimp

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$9.00

signature blackened grilled salmon; six to eight ounce portions

Waffles

Waffles

$5.00
Fried Fish

Fried Fish

$7.00

two pieces of fried fish

Desserts

Red Velvet Pudding

$8.00

Our Signature Red Velvet Cake Pieces layered with our housemade cream cheese pudding and graham cracker crumbs.

Peaches & Cream

Peaches & Cream

$8.00

Our signatures Graham Cracker crust , Cream Cheese blended with our freshly made peach filling.

Banana Pudding

$8.00

To-Go Service

Service Charge

$1.50

Beverages

Lemonade

$3.00

Our signature house-made lemonade. Looking for something light and refreshing - This is the right choice. Or ELEVATE your lemonade with our various available flavors.

Southern Sweet Tea

$3.00

Our delicious SOUTHERN Sweet Tea! Refreshing on its own or you can ELEVATE with any of our flavor inserts.

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Mango Juice

$3.00

Peach Nectar

$3.00

Strawberry Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

We save you a seat at the table! Enjoy elevated dining with FRIENDS! Dine-in and take-out!

Website

Location

225 Green St, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gaston Brewing Company - 124 Hay Street
orange starNo Reviews
124 Hay Street Fayetteville, NC 28301
View restaurantnext
Latitude 35 - Fayetteville NC
orange star3.7 • 135
1217 Hay St Fayetteville, NC 28305
View restaurantnext
The District House of Taps
orange starNo Reviews
1240 Ft Bragg Rd fayetteville, NC 28305
View restaurantnext
Sammio's Italian Restaurant - Fayetteville (Raeford Rd) Location
orange star4.2 • 1,854
2623 Raeford Rd Fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurantnext
Kinlaw's Welcome Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1816 Sapona Rd Fayetteville, NC 28312
View restaurantnext
Menkoi Ramen House Fayetteville - 1808 Owen Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1808 Owen Drive Fayetteville, NC 28304
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fayetteville

Mac’s Speed Shop - Fayetteville
orange star4.2 • 2,831
482 N McPherson Church Rd fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurantnext
Sammio's Italian Restaurant - Fayetteville (Raeford Rd) Location
orange star4.2 • 1,854
2623 Raeford Rd Fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurantnext
Archway Burger
orange star4.7 • 116
113 Person St Fayetteville, NC 28301
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0342 - Fayetteville, NC
orange star4.1 • 70
2844 Freedom Parkway Dr Fayetteville, NC 28314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fayetteville
Cameron
review star
Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Lumberton
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Southern Pines
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Aberdeen
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Pinehurst
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston