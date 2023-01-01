The Frog Pond on Park 652 Park Ave

A map showing the location of The Frog Pond on Park 652 Park AveView gallery

652 Park Ave

Food

Omelets

Build Your Own Omelette

$10.00

3 egg Omelette choice of toppings

Frittata

Classic Frittata

$14.00

Egg White Frittata

$14.00

Eggs

Eggs your way

$12.00

2 eggs any style

Benedict

Italian Benedict

$15.00

ciabatta, prosciutto, arugula

Frog Pond Benedict

$15.00

english muffin, FP bacon, hollandaise

The Chef

$16.00

Chorizo potatoes, cheddar, lemon sauce

The Samantha

$15.00

Sourdough, everything spice, avocado

The Kirby

$18.00

baguette, spinach, bacon, tomatoes

The Rene

$16.00

corned beef hash, hollandaise

The Dave

$28.00

White toast, fried bologna, peppers and onions

Oatmeal

Classic Oatmeal

$8.00

Banana Oatmeal

$12.00

Bruleed bananas, carmel, granola

Almond Joy Oatmeal

$12.00

coconut, chocolate and almonds

Strawberry Oatmeal

$12.00

yogurt, strawberries, granola

Pancakes/ French Toast

Classic Pancake

$5.00+

with whipped cinnamon butter

Banana Pancake

$6.00+

Bruleed bananas, Pecan caramel, whipped cream

Apple Pancake

$6.00+

Apple compote, granola, creme anglaise

Peanut Butter Pancake

$7.00+

Peanut butter cream, candied bacon, whipped cream

Vegan Pancake

$7.00+

almond milk pancakes, banana, granola

Classic French Toast

$10.00

with whipped cinnamon butter

Berry French Toast

$12.00

Mascarpone cream, fresh berries

Apple French Toast

$12.00

Apple compote, mascarpone cream, creme anglaise

Straw Berry Pancakes

$6.00+

Wraps & Sandwiches

#1 Chorizo Wrap

$16.00

Scrambled Egg, Chorizo and Cheddar Wrap

#2 Sausage Sandwich

$14.00

Scrambled Egg, Sausage, Pepper Jacon english muffin

#3 Bacon Sandwich

$14.00

Scrambled Egg, FP bacon, Jalapeno aioli on sourdough

#4 Pork Belly Sandwich

$16.00

Two over Easy eggs, pork belly, arugula on a hard roll

#5 Vegan Wrap

$16.00

"just egg", avocado, vegan bacon, onions in a wrap

Sides

One egg any style

$2.50

Corn Beef Hash

$5.50

Daily Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Small Oatmeal

$6.00

Regular Bacon

$4.00

FP Bacon

$6.00

Sausage

$4.50

Real Maple Syrup

$1.75

Yogurt with berries

$4.25

Chorizo Potatoes

$5.50

Home Fries

$4.50

Toast

$2.00

Fresh Berries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Avocado toast

$7.00

Soups/Salad

French Onion Soup

$7.50

Soup of the Day

$5.50

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Bacon, tomatoes, red peppers, hard boiled egg, chicken avocado

Arugala Salad

$14.00

Arugula, avocado, carrots, cucumber, radishes, honey balsamic

Little Gem

$14.00

Green goddess dressing, tomatoes, bacon, crispy onions, bleu cheese

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, mushrooms, Bacon, croutons, asiago

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Slice Steak, mixed greens, red onion, bleu cheese, marinated tomatoes, balsamic

Burger & Sandwiches

Monte Cristo

$16.00

Brioche French Toast, ham, turkey, swiss

Pork Belly "BLT"

$18.00

Pork belly, Lettuce, Tomatoes, jalapeno Aioli, Brioche Bun

Cuban Sandwich

$18.00

Shredded Pork, Spicy Mustard, Ham, swiss and provolone

Bologna Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Bologna, two eggs, peppers and onions, provolone

Ruben

$19.00

Scrambled Egg, Sausage, Pepper Jack english muffin

KFC Sandwich

$18.00

braised chicken, Pepper Jack, Sweet chili sauce, avocado, crispy onions

Build Your Own Burger

$16.00

Dessert

Creme brulee

$8.00

Bread pudding

$10.00

Scoop of peanut butter ice cream

$4.00

Beverages

Beer

Labatt Blue Light

$6.00

Dogfish Head IPA

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Wine Glass

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Pinto Noir

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Riesling

$8.00

Sauvignon blanc

$8.00

Rose

$9.00

Prosecco

$7.00

Wine Bottles

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

BTL Pinto Noir

$32.00

BTL Merlot

$32.00

BTL Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Riesling

$40.00

BTL Sauvignon blanc

$40.00

BTL Rose

$40.00

BTL Prosecco

$37.00

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Orange Soda

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Coffee and Tea

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Single Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Milk

Whole Milk

$3.00

Skim Milk

$3.00

Almond Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

652 Park Ave, Rochester, NY 14607

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

