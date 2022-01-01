Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Front Porch Pub

935 Reviews

$$

217 Wagaraw Road

Hawthorne, NJ 07506

Order Again

Popular Items

(10) Single Fried Wings
Steak Sandwich
(10) Double Fried Wings

N/A Drinks

Water

REFILL

Kids Drink

Bottle Water

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Club Soda

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

TO GO Coke

$3.00

TO GO Diet Coke

$3.00

TO GO Ginger Ale

$3.00

TO GO Sprite

$3.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$4.00

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Wild Raspberry Hibiscus Tea

$3.00

Earl Grey Tea

$3.00

English Breakfast Tea

$3.00

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Beer

Growler Empty

$15.00

Growler Of Beer

$25.00

Flight Of 4

$13.00

1 Guinness

$8.00

2 Kentucky Bourbon

$8.00

3 Sixpoint, Smoothie

$7.00

4 Bolero All Doomed

$8.50

5 Two Roads No Limits

$8.50

6 Smutty Nose Pumpkin

$8.50

7 Hoboken Fresh Start IPA

$8.00

8 Angry Dad Lager

$8.50

9 Alewife Tripping

$9.00

10 Bolero Snort Juicy Pebulls

$8.00

11 Stella

$8.00

12 Black Widow Original Sin

$8.00

13 Bolero Snort Ragin Bull

$8.50

14 SixPoint The Crisp

$7.00

15 NJ LBIPA

$8.50

16 Troegs Oktoberfest

$8.00

17 Troegs Hop Cyclone****

$9.50

18 NJ BeerCo. Very Cherry Sour

$9.00

19 Seven Tribesmen Campfire

$8.00

20 Hacknsck Toad Style

$9.00

21 21st Amend Pils

$8.00

22 Evil Genius Adulting

$8.50

23 Hoboken Peach Sour

$8.00

24 Nj Beer Co Dankenstein ****

$9.00

25 Rusty Rail Dbl Fog Monster

$8.50

26 O'fallons Van Pump

$8.50

27 Brotherton Oatmeal Porter

$8.50

Wandering Soul Melody Maker

$8.00Out of stock

Troegs Sunshine Pils

$7.50Out of stock

Cape May Longliner

$8.00Out of stock

Cape May Cococabana

$8.00Out of stock

Flagship Summer Ale

$8.00Out of stock

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger

$8.50Out of stock

Brix City As Long As Its Dead****

$9.50Out of stock

Connecticut Valley Peach

$8.50Out of stock

Beach Haus Whatchalager

$9.00Out of stock

Cape May Honey Porter

$7.50Out of stock

NJ Beer Co Prost

$9.00Out of stock

Cape May Honey Biscuits

$7.50Out of stock

Backward Flag Oak Armored

$8.00Out of stock

Brix Just Another DIPA

$9.00Out of stock

Brix City Ay Dios Mio!

$8.00Out of stock

Nashimany Creek Aloha Shape Of Haze To Come*****

$9.00Out of stock

Fiddlehead IPA

$8.50Out of stock

Lone Eagle NE Chowdah

$8.00Out of stock

Neshaminy Ultracush IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Ghost Hawk Tomorrow

$8.00Out of stock

Rusty Rail Tasting Sour

$9.50Out of stock

Founders Green Zebra

$8.50Out of stock

Erdinger Hefeweizen

$8.00Out of stock

Flying Monkey Juicy

$9.00Out of stock

Cape May White

$7.00Out of stock

Brix City Get Pitted ****

$9.00Out of stock

Hoboken Bodi Blonde

$8.00Out of stock

Rusty Rail Waffle Sauce***

$7.00Out of stock

Ghost Hawk Skeleton Crew

$9.00Out of stock

Alewife Baba Yaga*****

$9.00Out of stock

Beach Haus Peach Other ****

$9.00Out of stock

Shiner Holiday Cheer

$7.00Out of stock

Ghost Hawk Cherry Daedelion

$10.00Out of stock

Three 3's Pitter Patter

$8.00Out of stock

Neshimany Creek Hops To Come**

$9.00Out of stock

Rusty Rail Fool's Gold***

$9.00Out of stock

Defiant Pilsner

$7.00Out of stock

NJ Beer Co Blackberry Sour

$7.00Out of stock

PITC Doc Apple

$25.00

PITC Cape May White

$25.00

PITC Alementary Lager

$25.00

PITC LBIPA

$28.00

PITC Fort NonSense Amber

$28.00

PITC Jug Handle IPA

$28.00

PITC Jersey Girl Pils

$25.00

PITC BS Sour

$28.00

PITC Lone Eagle Flemington

$28.00

PITC Hoboken Blonde

$25.00

PITC Three 3s IPA

$28.00

PITC Brix City, Gloria

$25.00

PITC Ghost Hawk Apex

$28.00

PITC Flagship

$32.00

PITC Miller Lite

$15.00

PITC Neshaminy Wayward

$28.00

PITC Two Roads, Lager

$28.00

PITC Bent Water Lager

$28.00

PITC Backwards Flag Hefeweizer

$28.00

PITC O'Fallon Pumpkin

$25.00

PITC Fort NonSense Oktoberfest

$28.00

PITC Czig Tiller

$25.00

Budwieser

$4.25

Bud Light

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Corona

$5.25

Corona Light

$5.25

Crabbie’s Ginger

$7.00

Heinken

$5.25

Heinken Light

$5.25

Heineken Zero

$5.25

High Noon Grapefruit

$8.00

Michelob ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite BTL

$4.25

Modelo

$5.25

White Claw Strawberry

$8.00

White Claw Black cherry

$8.00

Whiteclaw Watermelon

$8.00

White Claw Black Berry

$8.00

White Claw Mango

$8.00

White Claw Pineapple

$8.00

Yuengling

$4.25

NA Ginger Beer (can)

$5.00

NYF Root Beer

$7.00

Hokkaido Plum

$8.00

Hokkaido Pear

$8.00

High Noon Pineapple

$8.00

Hokkaido Cherry Berry

$8.00

Liquor

House Vodka

$5.50

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Stoli Orange

$7.00

Stoli Blueberry

$7.00

Stoli Razz

$7.00

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00

Tito's

$7.50

Figenza

$7.50

Smiroff Carmel

$6.50

Pink Whitney

$6.50

Stoli

$7.00

Vangough Espresso

$8.00

Absolute Watermelon

$6.00

DBL House Vodka

$9.50

DBL Absolut

$10.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$10.00

DBL Grey Goose

$12.50

DBL Ketel One

$12.50

DBL Stoli Orange

$11.00

DBL Stoli Blueberry

$11.00

DBL Stoli Razz

$11.00

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$11.00

DBL Tito's

$10.50

DBL Figenza

$12.50

DBL Smiroff Carmel

$10.50

DBL Pink Whitney

$11.00

DBL Kiki

$9.50

DBL Absolute Watermelon

$12.00

Well Gin

$5.50

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

$10.00

DBL Beefeater

$11.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$11.00

DBL Hendricks

$12.00

Well Rum

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Rum Haven

$6.50

Meyers

$6.50

DBL Well Rum

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Rum Haven

$11.00

DBL Meyers

$11.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Parton XO Cafe

$9.00

Casamigo Anejo

$12.00

Casamigo Blanco

$12.00

Casamigo Reposado

$12.00

Milagro Silver

$7.50

Don Julio

$9.00

DBL Well Tequila

$11.00

DBL Parton Silver

$16.00

DBL Parton XO Cafe

$16.00

DBL Casamigo Anejo

$19.00

DBL Casamigo Blanco

$19.00

DBL Casamigo Reposado

$19.00

DBL Santo Tequila

$12.00

DBL Milagro

$17.50

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Basil Hayden's

$14.00

Glenlivet

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.50

Red Breast

$12.00

Fireball

$5.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.50

Screwball Whiskey

$8.00

Gentlemen Jack

$10.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.50

DBL Crown Royal

$12.00

DBL Basil Hayden's

$19.00

DBL Glenlivet

$16.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels Fire

$12.00

DBL Jameson

$12.00

DBL Makers Mark

$13.00

DBL Red Breast

$18.00

DBL Fireball

$5.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$11.00

Gentlemen Jack

$15.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulliet 95 Rye

$9.00

Chivas Regal

$7.00

Dewars

$7.50

Glenlivet 12

$11.00

House Bourbon

$5.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Apple

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.00

Maccallan

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Blanton's

$14.00

Balvenie

$15.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

DBL House Bourbon

$10.00

DBL Jim Beam

$11.00

DBL Jim Beam Apple

$11.00

DBL Heritage BSB

$12.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$14.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$20.00

DBL Blantons

$19.00

DBL Bulliet Bourbon

$15.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Apple Pucker

$5.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Bailey's Light

$7.50

Butterschotch

$5.00

Chambord

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Licor 43

$7.50

Midori

$6.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Sambucca

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Blackberry Brandy

$6.00

St. Germain

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Hennessey

$11.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

DBL Apple Pucker

$10.00

DBL Bailey's

$12.00

DBL Bailey's Flavors

$12.50

DBL Butterschotch

$10.00

DBL Chambord

$12.00

DBL Frangelico

$12.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$12.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$14.00

DBL Disaronno

$12.00

DBL Jagermeister

$10.00

DBL Kahlua

$11.00

DBL Dr. McGillicuddy's

$10.00

DBL Licor 43

$12.50

DBL Midori

$11.00

DBL Rumchata

$11.00

DBL Sambucca

$12.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$11.00

DBL Blackberry Brandy

$11.00

DBL St. Germain

$13.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$11.00

DBL Hennessey

$19.00

Wings

(5) Chicken Tenders

$8.00

(10) Chicken Tenders

$16.00

(5) Naked Fried Wings

$9.00

(10) Naked Fried Wings

$18.00

(5) Single Fried Wings

$10.00

(10) Single Fried Wings

$20.00

(5) Double Fried Wings

$11.00

(10) Double Fried Wings

$22.00

Weds (10) Naked

$10.00

Appetizers

Steamed Edamame

$7.00

Street Egg Rolls

$12.00Out of stock

Sriracha Meatball Sliders

$13.50

Mak N Cheese

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura (6)

$11.00

(5) Vegan Potstickers

$9.00

(5) Pork Potstickers

$9.00

Jalapeño Bombs (3)

$12.00Out of stock

CAPRESE EGGROLL

$12.00Out of stock

Plain Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Burrata Pizza

$18.00

Salami Pizza

$18.00

Salad

The Front Porch Salad

$15.00

Beets & Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

You Had Me At Bacon

$15.50

Large House Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$17.50

General Tso Tacos

$13.50

TACO SPECIAL

$14.00

Burgers

The Front Porch Burger

$15.50

Guinness Burger

$16.50

Galbi Burger

$15.50

Classic Twist Burger

$15.00

Plain Burger

$12.00

Burger Special

$14.00

Sides

Basket Of Fries

$6.00

Basket Of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Sesame Ginger Rice

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.50

Brussel Sprouts

$6.50

Side Salad

$6.50

Extra Sauces

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side of Shrimp

$8.00

Side of Steak

$9.00

Extra Celery and Carrot Sticks (5)

$2.00

Pint of Blue Cheese

$9.00

Pint of Ranch

$9.00

Desserts

Fried Oreos

$9.00

Churros

$7.50

Scoop Mint Ice Cream

$2.00

Scoop Of Vanilla

$2.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Apple Crisp

$10.00

FRIED CINNAMON BUN

$10.00

Utensils

GIVE UTENSILS

NO UTENSILS

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

217 Wagaraw Road, Hawthorne, NJ 07506

Directions

Gallery
The Front Porch Pub image
The Front Porch Pub image

Map
