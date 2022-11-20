Restaurant header imageView gallery

SoMa Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

4140 South Main Street

Mill Creek, UT 84107

Order Again

Coffee

Americano

$3.00

Breve

$5.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Chai

$5.50

Coffee Refill

$2.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Cortado

$4.00

Dbl Shot

$2.50

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$4.50

London Fog

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Matcha

$5.50

Tea

Berry Patch

$3.50

Black Mint

$3.50

Blue Eyes

$3.50

Chammomille

$3.50

Earl Grey

$3.50

English Breakfast

$3.50

Eucomint

$3.50

Fez

$3.50

Golden Light

$3.50

Green Mate

$3.50

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.50

Kandy

$3.50

Lord Bergamont

$3.50

Meadow

$3.50

Peppermint Leaves

$3.50

Red Nectar

$3.50

Roobis

$3.50

Rose City Genmaicha

$3.50

Smoothies

Baie

$8.50

Black DOT

$9.50

Flash

$9.00

Jade

$8.50

Power Greens

$9.00

Seasonal Smoothie

$9.00

$9.50

The Dragon

$9.00

Blue Eyes Smoothie

$8.50

Canned Bevs

Highball Lemon Lime

$5.00

Highball Grapefruit

$5.00

Topo Chico OG

$3.00

Topo Chico Lime

$3.00

Izze

$2.00

Coffee Beans

1/2 lbs

$8.00

1lbs

$16.00

Bev Specials

Gingersnap Latte

$5.00

Other Beverages

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cup of Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Breakfast Burrito

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Power Toast

$6.50

Toast with Goat Cheese & Jam

$6.00

Other Breakfast

Breakfast Sando

$8.50

New Yorker

$9.50

Sandwiches

Caprese

$9.50

TBA

$11.50

Turkey Pesto

$11.50

Italian

$13.00

Vegan Chickpea

$10.50

Green Salad

$11.50

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$7.00

Seasonal Salad

$8.50

Small Plates

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Guac

$6.50

Vegan

Mochi Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Vegan Banana Bread

$3.50Out of stock

Vosens

Chocolate Croissont

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Maple Cronut

$5.00

Raspberry Cronut

$5.00

Sweet Loaf

$2.50

Bagels

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Cinnamon Rasin Bagel

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

4140 South Main Street, Mill Creek, UT 84107

