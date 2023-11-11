THE FROSTED MUG GRILL & BIG BAR
1333 North Santa Fe Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
Full Menu
Starters
- Meatballs$9.00
Italian meatballs, marinara, mozzarella
- Giant Pretzel$12.00
Giant pretzel with sea salt homemade beer cheese
- Full Tornado Nachos$15.00
Choice of beef or chicken, with melted cheese, jalapeños, beans, black olives and sour cream on a mountain of tortilla chips served with homemade salsa and refried beans
- Half Tornado Nachos$11.00
Choice of beef or chicken, with melted cheese, jalapeños, beans, black olives and sour cream on a mountain of tortilla chips served with homemade salsa and refried beans
- Fried Pickles$9.00
Breaded hamburger dills fried with ranch
- Charcuterie$17.00
Artisan cheeses paired with smoked sausages and cured meats with red chili honey, whole grain mustard, and sourdough toast points
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
House made corn chips and salsa
- Spicy Cheeseballs$10.00
Scratch made fresh jalapeño bits blended with Monterey jack cheddar cheese, hand rolled, breaded, fried, and served with ranch
- Cheese Fries$12.00
House fries, melted cheese, bacon bits, jalapeños and a side of house ranch
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.00
Served with homemade guacamole, house hot sauce, tortilla chips
- Deviled Eggs$9.00
Half dozen deviled eggs.
- Chips & Queso$8.00
Soups & Salads
- 6 Oz Sirloin & Wedge$21.00
Iceberg, thick cut bacon, homemade bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes
- Classic Caesar$8.00
Romaine lettuce, parmigiano reggiano, croutons, house caesar dressing
- Grilled Salmon Salad$20.00
Mixed greens, oranges, tomatoes
- Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp bacon, mixed greens, tomato, grated cheese, egg, cucumber, red onion, and croutons
- Cup Soup of the Day$5.00
Ask your server about the soup of the day
- Bowl Soup of the Day$7.00
Ask your server about the soup of the day
- Cup Chicken Tortilla$5.00
Cheddar cheese, tortilla chips
- Bowl Chicken Tortilla$7.00
Cheddar cheese, tortilla chips
- Chopped Cobb Salad$14.00
Iceberg Lettuce, tomato, ,bacon, turkey, ham, avocado, boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles. Dressings: ranch, bleu cheese crumbles, italian, catalina, honey mustard, balsamic vinagrette, house
- Asian Salmon Salad$20.00Out of stock
Flatbread Pizzas
- Ultimate Pepperoni$15.00
Two types of pepperoni loaded
- 4-Cheese$13.00
Mozzarella, provolone, pecorino Romano, and asiago
- Margherita$14.00
Mozzarella, fresh tomato and basil, and garlic olive oil
- Ultimate Supreme$18.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and black olives
- Pineapple Express$14.00
Canadian bacon, pineapple, cheese, and herbs
- Smokey Okie$16.00
Chicken or pulled pork, jalapeños, spicy BBQ, cheese and onions
Entrées
- Tomahawk$106.00
40 oz
- Filet 6oz$34.00
6 oz
- Sirloin 6oz$19.00
- Sirloin 12oz$28.00
- Ribeye 16oz$39.00
16 oz
- NY Strip 12oz$28.00
12 oz
- Chicken Fried Steak$16.00
Hand battered, deep fried, served with brown or white gravy
- Chicken Fried Chicken$16.00
Hand battered, deep fried, served with brown or white gravy
- Grilled Salmon$21.00
8 oz. filet, ginger orange glaze and served to perfection
- Fish & Chips$16.00
Alaskan halibut beer battered and fried crispy, served with French fries, house tartar sauce and a grilled lemon
- Chicken Tender Dinner$14.00
Four hand breaded chicken tenders flash fried to perfection
- Smoked Beer Can Chicken$20.00
Whole chicken slow smoked with a frosty beer. Our version of your best backyard cookout
- Grilled Chicken Breast$14.00
8 oz. chicken breast marinated in our special sauce and grilled to perfection
- Blackened Double Bone Pork Chop$24.00
Bold flavor from a deep brine and homemade creole spice mix
- Shrimp Scampi$15.00Out of stock
Sides
- Baked Potato$5.00
- Caramelized Brussels$5.00
- Chips & Salsa as a Side$5.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Fried Okra$5.00
- Green Beans$5.00
- House Side Salad$5.00
Iceberg, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, cheese, crumbled egg
- Mashed Potatoes$5.00
Make them loaded mashed potatoes with cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream
- Onion Rings$5.00
- Sautéed Mushrooms$5.00
- Sidewinder Fries$5.00
- Steamed Veggies$5.00
- Sweet Cream Corn$5.00
- Potato Salad$5.00
Wings
- Half - 6 Pcs Traditional$10.00
Smoked traditional bone tossed in your favorite sauce and served with bleu cheese or ranch
- Full - 12 Pcs Traditional$20.00
Smoked traditional bone tossed in your favorite sauce and served with bleu cheese or ranch
- Half - 6 Pcs Boneless$10.00
Crispy fried boneless wings, tossed in your favorite sauce and served with bleu cheese or ranch
- Full - 12 Pcs Boneless$20.00
Crispy fried boneless wings, tossed in your favorite sauce and served with bleu cheese or ranch
- 50pc Wing Party Tray$75.00
- 100pc Wing Party Tray$150.00
Burgers, Sandwiches & Tacos
- The Mugonster Burger$20.00Out of stock
- Classic Burger$12.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle
- Holy Wow Burger$17.00
Sliced hot link, premium 8 oz. angus beef patty, spicy sweet pickles, coleslaw, onion ring shredded cheese, BBQ sauce
- Black & Bleu Burger$15.00Out of stock
- Danger Zone Burger$15.00
Premium 8 oz. angus beef patty, grilled jalapeños, ghost pepper sauce, pepper jack cheese, bacon and lettuce
- Club of Clubs$13.00
Mesquite roasted turkey breast topped with swiss cheese, avocado slices, alfalfa sprouts, romaine, tomatoes, with dijonaise on ciabatta bread
- Philly Cheese Steak$13.00
Ribeye steak with caramelized onions, sautéed peppers, provolone cheese, mayo on French baguette
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, topped With lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo. Toss in your favorite wing sauce!
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy fried chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo. Toss in your favorite wing sauce!
- Fajita Chicken Avocado Sandwich$13.00
Avocado, bacon, onions, peppers, and melted swiss cheese
- Carne Asada Tacos$12.00
Two marinated steak with mashed avocado, onions, cilantro, and queso fresco. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Baja Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Two grilled or battered shrimp tacos, pico, cabbage, cilantro, spicy southwest ranch drizzle and cheese. Choice of com or flour tortillas
- Baja Fish Tacos$12.00
Two grilled or battered fish tacos, pico, cabbage, cilantro, spicy southwest ranch drizzle and cheese. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
Desserts
- S'mores Skillet Cookie$8.00
Inspired by the campfire treat, enjoy this sweet cookie topped with mini marshmallows, vanilla ice cream, chocolate chunks, crushed graham crackers, and chocolate drizzle
- Chocolate Cake$8.00
A rich chocolate cake base layered with milk chocolate and white chocolate mousse, covered in handcrafted chocolate ganache, drizzled with white chocolate
- NY Style Cheesecake$8.00
With strawberry topping
- Ice Cream$4.00
Generous scoop of vanilla bean ice cream with choice of syrup, bananas or berries
Kids Menu
Retail Merchandise
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
1333 North Santa Fe Avenue, Edmond, OK 73003