The Frosting Lounge

Traditional Cupcakes

Vanilla Traditional Cupcake

$4.00

Confetti Traditional Cupcake

$4.00

Chocolate Cupcake

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Carrot

$4.00

Prepack #4

$12.00

Gourmet Cupcakes

Death By Choc

$4.50Out of stock

Choclate Chip Cupcake

$5.00Out of stock

Choclate Caramel

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla & Chocolate Confetti

$5.00

Choc PB Pretzel

$5.00

Apple Pie Cupcake

$5.00

Keke Palmer

$5.00

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Cheesecake

Make Your Own Cheesecake Bowl

$10.00

Waffle Bowl Add On

$1.00

Confections

Smores Cocoa Bomb

$6.00

Peanut Butter Milk Choc Cocoa Bomb

$6.00

White Chocolate Cocoa Bomb

$6.00

Milk Choc Cocoa Bomb

$6.00

Oreo Banana

$8.00

Traditional Banana

$8.00

Holiday 4 Packs

$10.00

Cinnamon Scones

$5.00

3 Apple Cider Donuts

$5.00

Peach Cobbler Cinnamon Roll

$8.00

Cherry Danish

$4.00

Lemon Danish

$4.00

Breakfast Pizza

$6.00

Quiche

$5.00

Frosting A La Carte

$5.00

Cream Cheese Frosting A La Carte

$6.00

Banana Pudding CR

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Merch

Tumbler

$9.00

Glass Bottle

$12.00

Clutch

$10.00

Cupcake Clutch

$13.50

Money Cannon

$10.00

Candles

$4.00

Birthday Headband

$7.00

Water Bottle

$10.00

Shirt

$12.00

Hbd Circle

$2.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Its giving "a sweet experience"!

350 E Broadway Avenue, Clifton, PA 19018

