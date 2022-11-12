The Frosty Barrel imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges

The Frosty Barrel Newcastle, WA

review star

No reviews yet

13197 Newcastle Commons Dr

Newcastle, WA 98059

Popular Items

French Vanilla (Pint)
NEW! Espresso Fudge Cookie (Pint)
Dutch Cocoa Hot Chocolate (Online)

Hot Chocolates

NEW! Pumpkin Cheesecake Hot Chocolate (Online)

$3.49+

Real pumpkin and spice infused into steamed white chocolate and topped with real Cheesecake bites and pumpkin spice.

White Butter Rum Hot Chocolate (Online)

White Butter Rum Hot Chocolate (Online)

$3.49+

Our delicious White Hot Chocolate mixed with butter rum flavor. Topped with salted-caramel and cinnamon.

Mexican Hot Chocolate (Online)

Mexican Hot Chocolate (Online)

$3.49+

Blended chocolate made in the Abuelita-style and infused with cayenne pepper for heat that keeps with you. Topped with whip, a cinnamon stick, and dusted cinnamon.

S'mores Hot Chocolate (Online)

S'mores Hot Chocolate (Online)

$3.49+

Milk chocolate with marshmallow whip rimmed with coarse graham cracker crust and chocolate topping.

Dutch Cocoa Hot Chocolate (Online)

Dutch Cocoa Hot Chocolate (Online)

$3.49+

Our traditional hot chocolate made with dark dutch cocao, whip, and holiday sprinkles.

Drinking Chocolate (8 oz) (Online)

$4.59

A dense, rich and creamy treat made with dark chocolate the way the Italians do. Because it's so rich, it's only served in an 8oz pour.

Ice Cream (Pints)

Cookie Dough (Pint)

$9.49Out of stock

Delicious chunks of chocolate cookie dough folding into our snickerdoodle ice cream.

Cookies N' Cream (Pint)

Cookies N' Cream (Pint)

$9.49

An ice cream veteran, the smooth vanilla cream is packed with pockets of chocolate cookie crunch.

French Vanilla (Pint)

French Vanilla (Pint)

$9.49
Mulkiteo Mudd Chocolate (Pint)

Mulkiteo Mudd Chocolate (Pint)

$9.49

A blend of sweet chocolate and bitter-sweet chocolate with hints of vanilla with a very smooth texture. Recommended Wine Pairings: Pinot Noir, Petite Syrah, Late harvest Syrah, Tawny port, or Muscat. Recommended Beer Pairings: Raspberry Sour Beer, Coffee Stout, Porter, or Belgian Quad.

NEW! Espresso Fudge Cookie (Pint)

NEW! Espresso Fudge Cookie (Pint)

$9.49

Pumpkin Ice Cream (Pint)

$9.49Out of stock

Delicious, creamy pumpkin blended into our delicious dairy with pumpkin spice and vanilla extract.

Salted Caramel (Pint)

Salted Caramel (Pint)

$9.49

Sweet and creamy meets salty deliciousness. Recommended Wine Pairing: Willamette Valley Pinot Noir. Recommended Beer Pairing: Amber Lager.

Skagit Valley Strawberry (Pint)

$9.49Out of stock

This is a super creamy strawberry ice cream with a fresh strawberry flavor.. A perfect summer dessert!

Toasted Coconut (Pint)

$9.49

Delicious and creamy with just enough subtle, real toasted cococnut.

Plant-based (Pints)

Cranberry Raspberry Sorbet (Pint)

$10.49

Our Cranberry Raspberry sorbet has hints of citrus along with the sweetness of the raspberry and slight-tartness of the cranberry. Recommended Wine Pairings: Prosecco, Rose, Chenin Blanc, or Sauvignon Blanc. Recommended Beer Pairings: Hefeweisen.

Peach Champagne Sorbet (Pint)

$10.49

Fresh Peach, Sugar, and bubbly = delicious.

Simply Cookies n’ Cream (DF/GF) (Pint)

$9.89Out of stock

The classic cookies n' cream made with gluten-free cookies and our delicious non-dairy vanilla!

Seasonal Pies & Celebration Cakes

Pumpkin Chocolate Ice Cream Pie

Pumpkin Chocolate Ice Cream Pie

$22.89

Buttery, flaky crust with our pumpkin pie ice cream , chocolate ganache, whipped cream and chocolate chips.

Caramel Apple Ice Cream Pie

Caramel Apple Ice Cream Pie

$22.89

Buttery, flaky crust topped with a layer of salted caramel, our homemade apple pie ice cream, and topped with cinnamon dusted granny smith apples

Pumpkin Chocolate Ice Cream Pie (DF/GF)

Pumpkin Chocolate Ice Cream Pie (DF/GF)

$25.89

Gluten-free and/or Dairy Free! Buttery, flaky crust with our pumpkin pie ice cream , chocolate ganache, whipped cream and chocolate chips.

Death by Chocolate

Death by Chocolate

$39.00+

Chocolate crust, our Mukilteo Mudd chocolate ice cream, and topped with Ganache, Chocolate Bars, Oreo Cookies, and a melange of sprinkles.

Death by Chocolate (GF/DF)

Death by Chocolate (GF/DF)

$43.00+

Chocolate cake, our Simply Chocolate chocolate ice cream, and topped with Ganache, Chocolate Bars, Oreo Cookies, and a melange of sprinkles. (All Gluten-free and Dairy-Free)

S'mores Ice Cream Cake

S'mores Ice Cream Cake

$39.00+

Graham Cracker crust filled with our mukilteo mudd chocolate ice cream and topped with homemade toasted marshmallow, chocolate chips, graham cracker pieces, and chocolate sauce.

S'mores Ice Cream Cake (GF/DF)

S'mores Ice Cream Cake (GF/DF)

$43.00+

Graham Cracker crust filled with our Simply Chocolate dairy-free ice cream and topped with homemade toasted marshmallow, chocolate chips, graham cracker pieces, and chocolate sauce. (All Gluten-free and Dairy-Free)

Cones

Waffle Cones (1 count)

$1.50

Gluten-Free Waffle Cones (1 count)

$2.50

Sundaes DIY Kits

Sundae Kit (DIY)

$5.29

This DIY kit includes our chocolate sauce, broken waffle cones, mini M&M's, and white chocolate chips!

Toppings

Broken Waffle Pieces

$1.00

Chocolate Chips

$0.70

Add semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Rainbow Sprinkles

$0.70

Add colorful sprinkles.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Unique dairy, plant-based, and booze-infused ice creams and delicious wine and beer pairings! Order online and pickup anytime between 1pm and 8pm!

Website

Location

13197 Newcastle Commons Dr, Newcastle, WA 98059

Directions

Gallery
The Frosty Barrel image

