The Frozen Goat

211 7th Street North

Clanton, AL 35045

Popular Items

The Poppy GOAT
The Club
The Granny GOAT

GOAT Chicken Salad

The Original GOAT (The O.G.)

$8.99

Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese

The Granny GOAT

$8.99

Chicken, Grapes, Apples, Pineapple

The Kicking GOAT

$8.99

Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeno and Sriracha Hot Sauce

The Barbie GOAT

$8.99

Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, and Pineapple

The Poppy GOAT

$8.99

Chicken, Cranberries, Apples, Pecans, and Poppy Seed

The Buffalo GOAT

$8.99

Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, & Cheddar Cheese

GOAT Pimento Cheese

The Pimento Cheese GOAT

$8.99

Blend of Pepper Jack Cheese & Sharp Cheddar and a house blend sauce.

The Kicking Pimento Cheese GOAT

$8.99

Blend of Pepper Jack Cheese & Sharp Cheddar, Bacon, Jalapeno and Sriracha Hot Sauce

GOAT Signature Paninis

The Club

$9.99

Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato

Jalapeno Popper

$9.99

Cheddar Cheese, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno, and Bacon

Ham & Pimento Cheese

$9.99

Ham & Choice of Pimento Cheese

Ham & Swiss

$9.99

Ham & Swiss Cheese

Turkey & Swiss

$9.99

The BLT

$9.99

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato

GOAT Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.49

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Chicken, Buffalo, Ranch, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato

The "KID" Meal

Includes choice of chips and Regular Drink

KID's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Grilled Cheddar Cheese Panini, Choice of Chips, and Regular Drink.

Pirate Sandwich

$8.99

Ham and Cheddar Cheese Sandwich, Side and Drink

GRAB-N-GOat

Small GRAB-N-GOat

Serves 2-3

Large GRAB-N-GOat

Serves 4-6

Side Items

Broccoli Salad

$2.99

Broccoli, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and House Sauce

Apple Dip

$2.99

Apple slices and caramel dip

Apples Only

$1.99

Plain Chips

$1.99

BBQ Chips

$1.99

Harvest Cheddar SunChips

$1.99

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.99

Jalapeno Cheddar Chips

$1.99

Cup of Soup

$2.99

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.29+

Unsweet Tea

$2.29+

Coke

$2.29+

Diet Coke

$2.29+

Dr Pepper

$2.29+

Sprite

$2.29+

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

$2.29+

Vitamin Water - XXX - Acai-Blueberry-Pomagranate

$2.29+

Bottled Water

$1.99

Ice Water

$0.00

Sno Ball

Sno Ball

$2.99+

Ice Cream

Bowls

$2.49+

Choose Regular Bowl or Waffle Bowl. Then add your Toppings

Cones

$1.99+

Choose Regular or Dipped.

Shakes

$3.99+

Choose your Flavor.

Sundae

$3.29+

Ice Cream. Choose Caramel or Chocolate. Then add your Toppings.

Avalanche

$3.99+

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.79

Snicker Doodle Cookie

$1.79

Sugar Cookie

$1.79

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.79
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We are located in the heart of Clanton, AL, on Hwy 31. The Frozen Goat offers multiple flavors of Chicken Salad and Pimento Cheese. We offer the most wonderful panini sandwiches as well. The Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese is a must try. And please don't forget the Apple Dip as your side item! It will change your life! Did I forget to mention that we have some of the best soft serve ice cream in these parts? If these things don't tickle an appetite, then nothing will! Please stop in and give us a try. And don't be surprised if some one yells, "Welcome to The Goat!!!"

Location

211 7th Street North, Clanton, AL 35045

Directions

Gallery
The Frozen Goat image
The Frozen Goat image
The Frozen Goat image

