The Funky Lemon
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
We extend a warm welcome to The Funky Lemon, a business owned by a passionate Latina woman, devoted to building a healthier community. We take pride in using only the freshest and finest ingredients to nourish your body, mind, and soul. Our aim is to provide you with an unforgettable experience that you'll cherish. Warm regards, The Funky Lemon Team
Location
3415 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109, San Diego, CA 92109
Gallery
