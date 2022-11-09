  • Home
  • /
  • Mars
  • /
  • Big Spring Spirits - The G.O.A.T.
The G.O.A.T. imageView gallery

Big Spring Spirits The G.O.A.T.

review star

No reviews yet

530 Northpointe Circle

Seven Fields, PA 16046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pitchers and Buckets

BYO Bucket

$8.00

IC Pitcher

$8.00

20 oz IC light

$3.00

Food

GD Stuffed Peppers

$8.00

GD Bang Bang Cauliflower

$8.00

GD Nachos

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Soda Water

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pre-Game

Pittsburgh Pierogi's

$12.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.00

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$9.00

Mediterra Bakehouse Soft Pretzel Sticks

$13.00

The G.O.A.T. Wings

$11.00+

Stuffed Peppers

$11.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Kick-Off

French Onion

$6.00

Soup Of the Day

$6.00

G.O.A.T. Pittsburgh Salad

$14.00

The Caesar Salad

$13.00

The Big Apple

$14.00

Southwest Cobb Salad

$13.00

Handhelds

The Hot Chick

$15.00

Beef on Weck

$16.00

Fried Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Santa Fe Chicken Panini

$15.00

Chicken Caprese Panini

$16.00

Cuban

$15.00

Grilled Cheese Panini

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Rueben

$15.00

Smash Burgers

Classic

$11.00

The G.O.A.T. Burger

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss

$12.00

Jack Hamm Burger

$12.00

Do It Yourself

$9.00

Championship Bout

$30.00

Victory Lap

Choc Chip Cake

$7.00

Funnel Cake

$8.00

Marachino Brownie

$7.00Out of stock

Sides

Crispy Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Applesauce

$2.00

Small Greens Salad

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan Sauce

$0.50

Signature Sweet Hot Sauce

$0.50

Honey Sesame

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

House Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Sweet Blue Cheese

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Balsamic

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Lemon Poppy Seed

$1.00

French

$1.00

Raspberry

$1.00

Sesame Lime

$1.00

Chipotle

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid's Pizza

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Kid's Pasta with Red Sauce

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kid's Cheese Burger

$6.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Features

Apple Cheddar Burger

$15.00

Cajun Beer Battered Pickle Chips

$9.00

Butterscotch Pecan Blondie Sundae

$9.00

Lunch Features

Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini

$10.00

General

Big Spring Mini Sticker

$2.00

Mini Sticker - Staff

$1.00

3 Cherry Cordials

$4.00
Artisanal Elixir, 11 oz

Artisanal Elixir, 11 oz

$8.00

Bar Set Up Fee

$100.00
Baseball Cap S/M

Baseball Cap S/M

$20.00

Fitted, Small/Medium

Blue Tote

Blue Tote

$9.00

Navy Grocery tote made from lightweight fabric. Show your Big Spring pride while saving the Earth!

Canvas Tote

Canvas Tote

$15.00

Natural Canvas Flat-Bottom Tote *This bag may contain alcohol Add to your order and we’ll pack it in your tote! Perfectly holds four bottles, just in case you were wondering…

Cigar

$10.00+
Hand Sanitizer, 1 liter

Hand Sanitizer, 1 liter

$12.00

One liter bottle of hand sanitizer

Hand Sanitizer, 8 oz

Hand Sanitizer, 8 oz

$5.00

Our hand sanitizer is distilled in house and contains 80% alcohol as recommended by the FDA/WHO guidelines, which also require the inclusion of hydrogen peroxide. We added glycerin to make the sanitizer kinder to your skin. All revenue generated from the sale of this product will be donated to the Bellefonte Faith Centre and the Centre County Y- Bellefonte Branch.

Irish Linen Hand Towel

Irish Linen Hand Towel

$23.00

100% Linen, embroidered

Knit Cap w/ Pom

Knit Cap w/ Pom

$20.00

Blue and Grey

Muddler

Muddler

$9.00

Hand-made locally by Willi's Woodshed

Potted Plant

$30.00
Slate Coaster

Slate Coaster

$10.00

Black with white logo

Winter Beanie

$18.00

Blue/Gray performance cap

Gift Sets / Cocktail Kits

Bees Knees Talleyrand Set

$50.00

Basic Logo Kit

$10.00

Bottle with Two Logo Rocks Glasses

Black & White Russian Kit

Black & White Russian Kit

$45.00

With the addition of our newly bottled coffee cordial, you can make Black and White Russians at home with ease! This kit includes a bottle of vodka, a bottle of our coffee cordial, and a recipe card. You just need to provide the cream, Dude!

Blackberry Bourbon Smash Kit

Blackberry Bourbon Smash Kit

$60.00

This kit gets a bottle of Straight Wheat, a bottle each of: blackberry syrup, citrus juice, and mint-agave syrup, plus a recipe card.

Centrepolitan Kit

$50.00
Coaly Set

Coaly Set

$45.00

Make the best Mule you've ever had, using Big Spring Vodka and Tait Farm Ginger Shrub. Goya Ginger Beer tops it off to make our Milesburg Mule one of a kind. Recipe card and two bottles of Goya Ginger Beer included.

Hot Buttered Rum Kit

Hot Buttered Rum Kit

$35.00

You can make Hot Buttered Rum at home! This kit includes a 750ml bottle of our Spiced Rum + a pint of our house-made spiced compound butter. Recipe card included. Makes about 11 ten-oz drinks.

Lavender Petal Pusher Kit

Lavender Petal Pusher Kit

$55.00

This kit gets a bottle of Gin, a bottle each of Lavender syrup, mint syrup, and lemon juice + a recipe card

Lazy Pina Colada Kit

Lazy Pina Colada Kit

$60.00

This kit gets a bottle of Coconut Rum, a bottle of Talleyrand Cream Bourbon and a liter of Pineapple juice, plus a recipe card.

Old Fashioned Kit

Old Fashioned Kit

$48.00

A bottle of Straight Whiskey of their choice (default is American) + a bottle of Old Fashioned Syrup and a recipe card.

Pickled Governor Kit

Pickled Governor Kit

$50.00

1 bottle of Gin, 1 bottle of pickles, 1 bottle of pickle brine + recipe card

Spicy Rainbow Sherbet Kit

Spicy Rainbow Sherbet Kit

$48.00

This kit gets a bottle of vodka, a bottle of raspberry shrub, and a recipe card

Talleyrand Coffee Set

Talleyrand Coffee Set

$40.00

Bottle of Talleyrand Cream Bourbon, 5 oz of freshly roasted coffee from Café Lemont & Roastery, and Marshmallow Whip made with our very own Coconut Rum.

Talleyrand Russian Kit

Talleyrand Russian Kit

$45.00

A more local twist on the classic white russian, and boy does it have a following. This kit includes a bottle of Talleyrand Cream Bourbon, coffee cordial and a recipe card. Half and half is not inlucded!

Whiskey Sampler Kit

$50.00

Single HBR Butter

$5.00

Glassware / Mugs

Proper spirits deserve a proper vessel.
50 ml Beaker

50 ml Beaker

$4.00

one of our Tasting Beakers

Camp Mug

Camp Mug

$12.00

Speckled Enamel Metal Campfire Mug in Blue 16oz capacity

Copper Mug

Copper Mug

$25.00

100% Solid Canadian Copper Etched with Big Spring Logo

Copper Mug Set (2)

Copper Mug Set (2)

$40.00

Two 100% Copper Mule Mugs with logo

Glencairn Set of 2

Glencairn Set of 2

$18.00

2 Glencairn Whiskey glasses with logo

Glencairn Set of 6

Glencairn Set of 6

$54.00

6 Glencairn Whiskey glasses with logo

Glencairn, Single

Glencairn, Single

$10.00

6 oz. with Logo

Logo Glass

Logo Glass

$6.50

10 oz. with Logo

Pottery Mug

$19.00

Pottery Dog Bowl

$22.00

Pottery Flower Pot

$22.00

Partner Products

4pm-7pm Expo Ticket

$25.00
Barrel 1 Pickles

Barrel 1 Pickles

$10.00

Bees Knees Cold Brew

$18.00

BFT Button

$1.00

Briney Mary Mix

$12.00

Duck Race Ticket

$10.00
Dynamite Dill Pickles

Dynamite Dill Pickles

$12.00

Kevin Quinn Glass Cheeseboard

$10.00

Noon-3pm Expo Ticket

$25.00
Tait Farm Shrub

Tait Farm Shrub

$10.00

Tasting Trail Passports

$35.00

Tasting Trail T-shirt

$18.00
Windy Well Maple Syrup

Windy Well Maple Syrup

$10.00

G.O.A.T. Merch

GOAT Ball Cap

$22.00

GOAT Coozy

$3.00

GOAT Quarter Zip

$62.00

GOAT Logo Beer Mug

$15.00

GOAT Shirt - Logo

$21.00

GOAT Shirt - Drinks Well

$24.00

GOAT Shirt - Intoxicologist

$24.00

GOAT Shirt - May Contain Alcohol

$24.00

Uncle Jammy's BBQ Sauce

$8.00

GOAT Logo 22oz Mug

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

530 Northpointe Circle, Seven Fields, PA 16046

Directions

Gallery
The G.O.A.T. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dented Keg Brewing Co - Mars - 700 Adams Shoppes
orange starNo Reviews
700 Adams Shoppes Mars, PA 16046
View restaurantnext
Big Spring Spirits - Seven Fields
orange starNo Reviews
526 Northpointe Circle Seven Fields, PA 16046
View restaurantnext
Mintt Pizza - 1656 Pennsylvania 228, Suite 103
orange starNo Reviews
1656 Pennsylvania 228, Suite 103 Cranberry Township, PA 16066
View restaurantnext
Dented Keg Brewing Company
orange star4.4 • 277
700 Adams Shoppes Mars, PA 16046
View restaurantnext
Jimmy Wan's | Cranberry
orange starNo Reviews
1686 Route 228 Cranberry, PA 16066
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Cranberry
orange star4.3 • 578
20424 Route 19 Cranberry Township, PA 16066
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seven Fields

Dented Keg Brewing Company
orange star4.4 • 277
700 Adams Shoppes Mars, PA 16046
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seven Fields
Wexford
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cranberry Twp
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Zelienople
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Butler
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Monaca
review star
No reviews yet
Aliquippa
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston