American

The Gables Beach Haven, NJ

1,680 Reviews

$$$$

212 Centre Street

Beach Haven, NJ 08008

Order Again

APPS

Soup

Burrata

Cannelloni

Pear Salad

Out of stock

Tomato Salad

Brussels

Caesar

Carrots

Octopus

Arancini

Fennel Salad

Gnocchi

Entree

Salmon

$98.00

Pork Chop

$98.00

Filet

$136.00

Lamb

$98.00Out of stock

Scallops

$113.00

Roasted Hen Of The Woods

$98.00

Tagliatelle

$98.00Out of stock

DUCK

$98.00

Cavatelli

$98.00

Desserts

Chocolate Gateau

Blueberry Cobbler

Out of stock

Sticky Toffee

Sorbet

Cheese Plate

Cheesecake

Red

Rose

$28.00

Blau Split

$22.00

Blaufrankisch

$40.00

Merlot

$40.00

Petit Verdot

$52.00

Cab Franc

$40.00

White

Pinot Grigio Split

$15.00

Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Viognier

$32.00

Traminette

$28.00

Chardonnay

$30.00

Pet Nat

$32.00

Sangria

Nanas (White)

$27.00

Fiesta (Red)

$27.00

Dessert Wine

Port

$22.00

Cristallina

$27.00

Beverage

Soda

$5.50

Coffee

$5.50

Espresso

$6.50

Double Espresso

$9.00

Tea

$5.50

Lemonade

$5.50

Juice

$5.50

Peligrino

$12.50

Cappuccino

$7.00

Double Cappuccino

$9.00

Iced tea

$5.50

Extra App

$24.00

Extra Dessert

$19.00

Gift Card Gratuity

$0.01

Extra Side

$15.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Extra App- Timbale

$32.00

Entrees

Kid Chicken Fingers Fries

$35.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$33.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$33.00

Dessert

Kids Chocolate Cake

Out of stock

Kids Vanilla Ice Cream

App

Salad

ENTREE

Filet

Scallops

Gnocchi

Chicken Fingers

Vegetarian

DESSERT

Creme Brulee

check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Provisions Curbside Catering The excellence you expect from The Gables packaged for you and delivered safely to your car.

Website

Location

212 Centre Street, Beach Haven, NJ 08008

Directions

The Gables image

Map
