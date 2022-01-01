Gastropubs
American
Bars & Lounges
The Gage
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:45 am
The Iconic Michigan Avenue Gastropub Proudly Celebrating Nearly 15 Years The flagship of Gage Hospitality Group, The Gage is known for its rustic, refined fare, and stellar service in a vintage gastropub setting. One of Chicago’s most visited restaurants, The Gage continues to receive acclaim for its outstanding food and beverage programs.
24 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603
