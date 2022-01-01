Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
American
Bars & Lounges

The Gage

review star

No reviews yet

24 S Michigan Ave

Chicago, IL 60603

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
The Venison Burger

Appetizers & Soup

Chicken Orzo

$5.00+

english peas, carrots

Venison Chili

$10.00+
Chef's Cheese Board

Chef's Cheese Board

$22.00

honeycomb, salted nuts, apple (V/N)

Poutine Royale

Poutine Royale

$18.00

cider-braised pork shoulder, pork gravy, wisconsin cheese curd, jalapeños

Colossal Prawn Cocktail

$28.00

Chilled Nova Scotia prawns, lemon preserve, spiced cocktail sauce.

Toast W/ Butter

Pub Scotch Egg

Pub Scotch Egg

$15.00

hard boiled egg, fennel sausage, whole grain mustard

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Oysters

$24.00

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$20.00Out of stock

Party Wing Platter

$50.00Out of stock

20 Buffalo wings, Bowl of Venison Chili, Guacamole with tortilla chips, Blue Cheese and Ranch dip, Celery

Salads

Super Green

Super Green

$18.00

tuscan kale, spinach, arugula, avocado, edamame, green apple, broccoli, cashew green goddess dressing (GF/V)

The Gage Caesar

The Gage Caesar

$15.00

romaine heart, broken caesar dressing, brioche crouton, anchovy, parmesan

House Salad

$9.00

Cobb

$19.00

organic greens, marinated tomato, avocado, bleu cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, buttermilk ranch

Autumn Salad

$18.00

Sandwiches

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$18.00

choice of swiss, cheddar or bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion (T)

Smoked Salmon BLT

Smoked Salmon BLT

$22.00Out of stock

dill-marinated cucumber, caper aioli

Steak Sandwich

$26.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00
The Venison Burger

The Venison Burger

$24.00

jalapeño, gouda, mushroom, pickled onion, mustard aioli (T)

Entrees

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$24.00

beer-battered icelandic cod, housemade tartar sauce

Thai Coconut Curry

Thai Coconut Curry

$24.00

seasonal vegetables, jasmine rice (GF/V)

Chicken Kiev

$26.00

Mussels Mariniere

$23.00

P.E.I mussels, white wine, toasted garlic, grilled bread

Butternut Squash Agnolotti

$28.00

Ora King Salmon

$34.00

Steak & Frites

$32.00

Sides

Curry Fries

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Fries

$9.00

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Roasted Green Beans

$12.00Out of stock

House Salad

$9.00

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$6.00

Fried Cauliflower

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Retail

T Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Gage Hat

$25.00
Sunday10:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:45 am
Restaurant info

The Iconic Michigan Avenue Gastropub Proudly Celebrating Nearly 15 Years The flagship of Gage Hospitality Group, The Gage is known for its rustic, refined fare, and stellar service in a vintage gastropub setting. One of Chicago’s most visited restaurants, The Gage continues to receive acclaim for its outstanding food and beverage programs.

Website

Location

24 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603

Directions

The Gage image
The Gage image
The Gage image

