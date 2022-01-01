A map showing the location of The Galley 27 4th Street NorthView gallery

The Galley 27 4th Street North

review star

No reviews yet

27 4th Street North

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Order Again

Starters

Bacon Chz Fries

$12.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.50

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00

Calamari

$16.00

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Corn Dog Nuggets

$8.50

Fish Spread

$12.50

FL Nuggets

$15.00

Fried Sampler

$18.00

Mac Bites

$8.50

Mozz Sticks

$8.50

Philly Chz Fries

$16.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.50

Raw Vegi Plate

$8.50

Rotating Hummus

$10.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Tavern Wings

$14.00

YF Tuna

$17.00

Salad, Soups, Bowls

Braised Beef Stew

$8.00

Buffalo Shrimp Cobb

$15.00

Chicken Caesar

$12.50

Country Beef & Mashed Potatoes w Garvy

$12.95

Cuban Bowl

$12.00

FL Seafood Chowder

$8.00

Star Veggie Stew

$7.00Out of stock

Super Green Salad

$9.00

Superfood Bowl

$11.50

Taco Salad

$10.00

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

$18.00Out of stock

Tuna Poke Bowl

$18.00

Vegan Tomato Basil Bisque

$7.00

Staple Sandwiches

7 G Grilled Chz

$10.00

Americano Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Big Tuna Burger

$18.00

Don Pollo

$12.50

Filet Cheesesteak

$25.00

FL Cracker Chicken

$11.50

FL Tacos

$15.00

Grouper Sandwich

$18.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Pride Chicken

$12.00

Prime Rib Quesa SPECIAL

$13.99

Salmon BLT

$17.00Out of stock

Steakburger

$14.00

TB Cuban

$12.00

Chic Parm Sand Special

$13.00

Vegan Buffalo Tofu

$12.50

Vegan Burger

$14.00

Desserts

Caramel Pecan Cheesecake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cake

$8.00

Escape Crawl Ice Cream Special

$5.00

Gluten Free Choco Cake

$8.00

Key Lime

$8.00

Raspberry Donut Chz Cake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Main Course

Cajun Ribeye

$36.00

Chicken Platter

$15.50

Filet Mignon

$36.00

Crab Platter

$40.00

Seafood Trio

$40.00Out of stock

Shrimp Dinner

$20.00

Suncoast Surf n Turf

$40.00

Ala Carte Sides

SIDE Asparagus

$5.00

SIDE Broccoli

$5.00

SIDE Caesar

$5.00

SIDE Cajun Fries

$5.00

SIDE Galley Greens

$5.00

SIDE Garlic Mash

$5.00

SIDE Kohlslaw

$5.00

SIDE Onion Rings

$5.00

SIDE Rice & Beans

$5.00

SIDE Steak Fries

$5.00

Side Sweet Fries

$5.00

Bag o' Chips

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kid Dog

$9.00

Kid Gr Cheese

$9.00

Kid Tenders

$9.00

Kid Quesadilla

$9.00

Kid Popcorn Shrimp

$9.00

Kid Lil Doggies

$9.00

Kid Ice Cream

Late Night

TB Cuban

$12.00

TB Turkey

$10.00

Galley Dog

$8.50

Grilled Chz

$10.00

Basket o' Fries

$8.50

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.50

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Corn Dog Nuggets

$8.50

Fish Spread

$12.50

Mac Bites

$8.50

Mozz Sticks

$8.50

Onion Rings

$8.50

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

French Toast Stix

$8.50

Sweet Fries

$8.50

Extra Add Ons

+ YF Tuna

$7.00

+Avocado

$1.50

+Bacon

$1.50

+Bag o' Chips

$1.50

+Buffalo Tofu

$4.00

+Cherry Peppers

$1.00

+Chicken

$5.00

+Cuban Pork

$4.00

+Filet Steak

$7.00

+Fried Tofu

$4.00

+Grouper

$7.00

+Havarti

$1.50

+Salmon

$6.00

+Shrimp

$5.00

Cuban Bread Toast Tips

$2.00

Multi Grain Toast Tips

$2.00

Refill Fries

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Espresso

$3.95

Flavored Red Bull

$5.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Kahwa Coffee

$2.95

Kahwa Cold Brew Coffee

$5.50

Barqs Root Beer

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.50

Sprite

$3.50

Sugarfree Red Bull

$5.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Fiji Water

$3.00

NA Cocktails

Espresso-Tini

$9.00

Feel Good Drag

$9.00

Just Beet It

$9.00

Nah-Groni

$9.00

Vaudeville Spritz

$9.00

Warm Apple Cider

$9.00

N/A Cocktail

$9.00

Retail

Beltz Shirt

$25.00

Bucs Shirt

$25.00

Galley Bucs Shirt

$25.00

Galley Tee

$25.00

Krewe Work Shirt

$10.00

St Pete Loves

$25.00

Zip Up Hoodie

$35.00

Package Liquor

400 Conejos Mezcal Joven 750mL

$49.95

Basil Hayden Toasted Barrel

$79.95

Branca Menta 750mL

$49.95

Captain Morgan Spiced 1L

$39.95

Crystal Palace Gin 1L

$19.95

Don Q Crystal 1L

$29.95

Espolon Blanco 1L

$39.95

Fernet Branca 750mL

$49.95

Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey 1L

$39.95

Jack Daniels 1L

$59.95

Jameson 1L

$64.95

Jim Beam 1L

$39.95

Kentucky Gentleman 1L

$24.95

Patron Silver 750mL

$89.95

Rittenhouse Rye 100 750mL

$49.95

Russell's Single Rickhouse 750mL

$395.00

Skyy Vodka 1L

$29.95

Tito's Vodka 1L

$49.95

Tullamore Dew 1L

$54.95

Vida Del Maguey en Mezcal 750mL

$59.95

Elijah Craig 750mL

$29.95

Package Bottles

Bud Light 6-Pack

$16.95

Budweiser 6-Pack

$16.95

Coors Light 6-Pack

$15.95

Stella 6-Pack

$19.95

High Noon 4-Pack

$14.95

Miller Lite 6-Pack

$15.95

White Claw 8-Pack

$29.95

Thankgsiving

Deviled Eggs

$6.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

Smoked Fish Spread

$12.50

Holiday Turkey Sandwich

$14.95

TURKEY-DAY BUFFET

$34.95

Steak n Legs

$39.95

Caramel Pecan Cheesecake

$8.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Roll

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

27 4th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

