Food

Lobster Roll

$24.00

Claw & knuckle meat, warm butter, celery salt, chive, lemon, toasted top-split roll.

Spicy Scallop Roll

$19.00

Sea scallop, chili crunch, green cabbage, lava salt, toasted top-split roll

Smoked Salmon Caviar Roll

$19.00

Cold-smoked salmon, bowfin roe, Ruffles, crème fraiche, capers, potato-onion roll

Oysters Kilpatrick

$14.00

Garlic butter, bacon, Worcestershire, breadcrumbs, pickled shallot

Chili Garlic Oysters

$14.00

Butter, garlic, Calabrian chili, breadcrumbs, lemon

Miso Scallion Oysters

$14.00

Sake, red miso, scallion, breadcrumbs, lime

Roasted Oyster Sampler

$14.00

1 Kilpatrick, 1 Chili Garlic, 1 Miso Scallion

Diver Scallop Crudo

$15.00

Olive oil, yuzu, lava salt

Lobster Cocktail

$20.00

½ chilled hard shell Maine lobster, citrus remoulade

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Wild Gulf shrimp, lemon, cocktail sauce

New England Clam Chowder

$6.50+

Authentic New England Clam Chowder, thick and rich, made with sweet cream and flavorful clam broth, loaded with chunks of clams, potatoes and spices.

Celery Root Slaw

$6.00

Mix of shredded cabbage, celery root and carrots, tossed in our slaw dressing (mayo, celery seed, moscatel vinegar, black pepper, sugar and salt)

Cape Cod Chips

$2.00

Kettle cooked potatoes fried in Canola oil and tossed with salt

Beverage

Greenbee Ginger Buzz, 12oz

$4.25

Carbonated water, local Maine honey, fresh ginger and coriander combined to make the perfect ginger ale.

Greenbee Lemon Sparkling, 12oz

$4.25

Simple and delicious sparkling water made with fresh lemon juice. No sugar, 5 calories per bottle.

Lemonade Brooklyn's Best, 12oz

$4.00

Made with fresh squeezed lemon juice and organic cane sugar.

Peach Tea Brooklyn's Best, 12oz

$4.00

Made with fresh brewed black tea and all-natural peach juice.

Sparkling Water, 16oz

$3.50

Ultra-purified, electrolyte-packed canned water in BPA-free aluminum packaging.

Water, 12oz

$2.50

Ultra-purified, electrolyte-packed canned water in BPA-free aluminum packaging.

Grimm Heffe, 16oz

$9.00

Subtle and rich wheat tartness that enhances this beer's refreshing and supreme drinkability. (Grimm Brewing Co., Brooklyn, NY - 5.5%)

KCBC Pilsner, 16oz

$9.00

Refreshing, w/ bright citrus, subtle malt and a crisp, clean finish. (KCBC, Brooklyn, NY - 4.8%)

Threes IPA, 16oz

$9.00

Notes of ripe clementine, dank fruit & sweet pine. Clean & snappy with layered bitterness. (Threes Brewing Co., Brooklyn, NY - 6.8%)

Torch & Crown Session IPA, 16oz

$9.00

Crushable session w/ a fresh pine & lemon aroma and a clean, dry-hopped finish. (Torch & Crown, New York, NY - 5.1%)

Talea Sour, 16oz

$9.00

Peach parfait meets a berry smoothie with a crisp, tart finish. (Talea Beer Co., Brooklyn, NY - 6%)

Botanical Spritzer Waves, 12oz can

$14.00

A little sparkle and tingling acidity with a refreshing grapefruit finish. (Las Jaras Wines - Mendocino, California, 375ml)

Red Wine Waves, 12oz can

$14.00

Mild tannin & a dry finish w/ notes of cherry, plum & cocoa. Feather light and delicious cold! (Las Jaras Wines - Mendocino, California, 375ml)

Sparking Rose Piquette, 12oz can

$14.00

Strawberry, lively acidity and just the right amount of natural funk. (Wild Arc Farm - Pine Bush, NY, 375ml)

White Chenin Blanc, 12oz can

$12.00

Vibrant, dry & clean w/ notes of sumer melon, white peach & lemon peel. (Lubanzi - Swartland, South Africa, 375ml)