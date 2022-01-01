  • Home
The Galley Restaurant and Pub 327 Roosevelt Dr

No reviews yet

327 Roosevelt Dr

Naples, ME 04055

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

Hand breaded tiger shrimp served with Island Getaway dipping sauce

Firecracker Shrimp

$11.00

Crabby Patties

$13.00Out of stock

Frickles

$9.00

Garlic Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$16.00

Potato Skins

$9.00

Fish Bites

$8.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$14.00

Salads and Wraps

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Garden Salad

$11.00

Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

4oz lobster salad add-on

$28.00

Side Garden Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Wings/Tenders

Jumbo Wings

$12.00+

Jumbo Tenders

$10.00+

Seafood Shack Classics

1/2 pint Whole Belly Clams

$28.00

1/2 pint Gulf of Maine Shrimp

$13.00

1/2 pint Scallops

$35.00

Fish and Chips

$17.00

Fried Clam Plate

$30.00

Fried Shrimp Plate

$16.00

Fried scallop Plate

$39.00

Fishermans Platter

$40.00

All to Myself

Moms Lunch

$14.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Classic Burger

$14.00

BBQ Burger

$16.00

The Firehouse Burger

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Haddock Sandwich

$14.00

Brisket Quesadilla

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Bacon scallop Burger

$20.00

Sharing

Brisket

$14.50+

Burnt Ends

$31.00+

Pulled Pork

$8.00+

Ribs

$13.00+

Honey corn bread

$4.00

Coleslaw

$5.00+

Smoked Beans

$6.00+

Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Veg

$4.00

Pastas

Pub Mac

$14.00

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$17.00

Seafood Alfredo

$22.00

Seafood Rolls

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Crab Roll

$20.00

Kids Menu

Red Snappers

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

White Gold

$8.00

Kids Lobster Roll

$25.00

Linguini and Red Sauce

$8.00

Cannonballs

$8.00

Kids Fish and Chips

$8.00

First Mate

$8.00

Soups

Clam Chowder

$7.00+

Broccoli Cheddar

$7.00+

Lobster Bisque

$14.00+

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00+

Corn Chowder

$6.00+

Tortellini Soup

$8.00+

Desserts

Brownie sundae

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Apple Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Cannoli

$5.00

Extra Sauce

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Honey Buffalo

$0.50

Island Getaway

$0.50

Revenge

$1.00

BBQ

$0.50

Southern Buffalo

$0.50

Tequila Lime

$0.50

Jalapeno Aioli

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Specials

Smoked Wings

$1.50

Calamari

$15.00

Clam Roll

$25.00

Thanksgiving Turkey

$80.00

Steak Frites

$24.00

Applecake

$7.00

Game Day Wings

$0.99

Wagyu Steak

$33.00Out of stock

Veterans Day

Classic Burger

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Wines

B&B Cabernet

$9.00+

Bella Sera Moscato

$7.00+

Davinci Chianti

$8.00+

Mark West Pinot Noir

$7.00+

Prophecy Sauvignon

$8.00+

Prosecco

$9.00+

Santa Julia Malbec

$8.00+

Story Point Chardonnay

$9.00+

Thrive Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Beer Cocktails

Boiler Maker

$9.00

Drunken Pumpkin

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Spicy Pumpkin

$9.00

Fountain Soda-Single

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Tonic water

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Club Soda

Maine Root Rootbeer

$4.00

Maine Root Blueberry

$4.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Bottle Beer

Athletic Free Wave

$5.00

Athletic Run Wild

$5.00

Boston Lager

$5.00

Bud Light Bottle

$3.00

Bud Seltzer Mango

$5.00

Budweiser Bottle

$3.00

Coors Light Bottle

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

High Noon

$6.00

Mich Ultra Bottle

$3.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.00

Truly Wildberry

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$3.00

White Claw

$5.00

Gin

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Liqueurs

Allens Coffee Brandy

$5.50

Amaretto

$5.50

Baileys

$7.00

Chambord

$7.00

Cointrue

$6.11

Dr.McGillicuddy's

$6.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Rum Chat

$7.00

Sambalia

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Mixed Drinks

Alabama Slame

$7.00

B-52

$6.50

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Cape Cod

$7.00

Caramel Coffee Toddy

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Coconut Marg

$10.00

Cosmo

$6.00

Dirty Shirley

$7.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Galley Punch

$10.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Gold Margarita

$10.00

Golden Plum

$9.00

Grateful Dead

$8.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Loaded Bloody Mary

$18.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Maine Blueberry Martini

$7.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Pearl Harbor

$6.00

Pirates Punch

$8.00

Redneck Viagra

$7.00

Rum Bucket

$15.00

Rum Runner

$7.00

Salty Dog

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Sio Gin Fizz

$7.00

Sombrero

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tiki Tea

$8.00

Titos Mule

$8.00

Toasted Almond

$8.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Well Margarita

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Well Martini

$7.00

Shots

Birthday Cake

$7.00

Blow Job

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Dr.McGillicuddy's

$6.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Jolly Rancher

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$7.00

Pink Pussy

$6.00

Purple Hooter

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Scooby Snack

$7.00

Slippery Nipple

$7.00

Tito's Kamikaze

$8.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

B-52

$8.00

Beverages

Cranberry

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Vodka

Absolut

$7.00

Citron

$7.00

Deep Eddy

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Pinnacle

$7.00

Stoli

$7.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Tito's

$8.00

Three Olives

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain's

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Myer's

$7.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Tequila

1800

$8.00

Hornito's

$8.00

Jose Gold

$7.00

Jose Silver

$7.00

Patron

$10.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Whiskey/Scotch/Bourbon

Black Velvet

$6.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Glenfiddich

$8.00

Glenlivet

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Skrewball

$7.00

VO Whiskey

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Draft Beer

Sam Seasonal

$7.00

Guiness

$7.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Allagash North Sky

$7.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Maine Beer Co. Lunch

$7.00

Thirsty Botanist

$7.00

Green State Lager

$7.00

Lone Pine

$7.00

Definitive Lightning Water

$7.00

Pressed For Time

$7.00

Belleflower

$8.00

Baxter Stowaway

$7.00

Sacred Profane

$7.00

Definitive Contee

$7.00

Gunners Daughter

$7.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Fryes Leap

$7.00

Ricker Maniac Mac

$7.00

Paulaner

$8.00

Peak Nut Brown

$7.00

Pumpkinhead

$7.00

Stella

$6.00

Slick Nick

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

327 Roosevelt Dr, Naples, ME 04055

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

