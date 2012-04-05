Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Garage At Victory North 2605 Whitaker

No reviews yet

2605 Whitaker

Savannah, GA 31401

Agave

Altos Blanco

$10.00

Bozal Ensamble

$15.00

Casa Amaras Verde Mezcal

$8.00

Cimarron Blanco

$8.00

Del Maguey Vida

$13.00

El Jolgorio

$35.00

El mero mero

$22.00

El Pintor

$18.00

Ilegal Mezcal Joven

$14.00

Legendario Domingo

$16.00

Maestro Dobel Cristalino Anejo

$44.00

Patron

$15.00

PM Spirits Still Strength Blanco

$16.00

Pueblo Viejo

$8.00

Puntagave Sotol

$12.00

Siembre Vallas Blanco

$16.00

Siempre Anejo

$14.00

Siempre Reposado

$10.00

Siete Luegas Reposado

$16.00

Espadìn

$16.00

Tequila Ocho Blanco

$14.00

Tequila Ocho Repasado

$16.00

Agave de Cortes

$12.00

Siempre Blanco

$10.00

Amari

Alte Verde

$6.00

Amaro Dell E'tna

$8.00

Amaro Nonino

$11.00

Amaro Sibilla

$9.00

Averna

$9.00

Becherovka

$10.00

Brovo Amaro Macquarrie

$8.00

Campari

$6.00

Cardamaro

$8.00

China China

$10.00

CioCiaro

$6.00

Cynar

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Fernet Vallet

$7.00

Forthave Marsielle

$13.00

Fred Jerbis Amaro

$9.00

Fred Jerbis Fernet

$9.00

Lucano

$7.00

Malort

$5.00

Montenegro

$8.00

Noncino

$6.00

Ottoz Ebo Lebo

$8.00

Pimms

$8.00

Select Aperitivo

$7.00

Sfumato

$6.00

Vecchio Del Capo

$8.00

Whisper

$5.00

Funday Shots

$5.00

American Whiskey

Michters American

$15.00

Nelson's Greenbrier

$10.00

St. George B&E

$12.00

Stranahan's

$19.00

Bourbon

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Belle Meade Reserve

$18.00

Blade and Bow

$15.00

Bowman Bros. Small Batch

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Early Times

$8.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$12.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$16.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$14.00

Hillrock

$20.00

Larceny

$16.00

Michters Small Batch

$14.00

Old Forester 1870

$13.00

Old Forester 1897

$15.00

Powers

$13.00

Russell's 10 Year

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$14.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$17.00

Flatboat

$12.00

Brandy & Eau de Vie

Blume Marillen Apricot

$12.00

Chateau de Millet Bas Armagnac

$12.00

Clear Creek Blue Plum

$14.00

Cobra Fire

$24.00

Laird's Apple Brandy

$8.00

Machu Pisco

$10.00

Maison Paul Beau VSOP

$12.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840 OG

$12.00

Singani 63

$10.00

Gin

Averell Plum Damson

$9.00

Barr Hill

$14.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bimini Coconut

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Boomsma Genever

$10.00

Engine Pure Organic

$9.00

Ford's

$10.00

Forthave Gin

$11.00

Hayman's Old tom

$10.00

Leopold's Navy Strength

$13.00

Monkey 47

$15.00

Nikka Coffey Gin

$12.00

Old Dominick Formula No.10

$8.00

Plymouth

$10.00

St. George Terroir

$11.00

Tattersall Aquavit

$10.00

The Botanist

$11.00

Uncle Vals

$12.00

Watershed Guild Gin

$9.00

International

Kavalan

$16.00

Nikka Coffey Grain Whiskey

$25.00

Nikka Malt Whiskey

$17.00

Nikka Single Malt Yoichi

$15.00

Powers Gold

$9.00

Suntory Toki

$14.00

Paolucci Limoncello

$8.00

Amarula Cream

$5.00

Liqueurs

Batavia Arrack

$9.00

Benedictine

$12.00

Borghetti Coffee

$10.00

Cherry Heering

$13.00

Clement Creole

$9.00

Combier Elderflower

$10.00

Combier Viollete

$10.00

Curacao

$9.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Galliano

$10.00

Genepy Alpe

$11.00

Giffard Casis

$9.00

Giffard de Mure

$8.00

Giffard Pamplemousse

$10.00

Green Chartreuse

$16.00

Italicus

$11.00

John D Taylor Velvet Falernum

$10.00

Kronan Swedish Punsch

$10.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$9.00

Luxardo Apricot

$8.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$9.00

Mount Rigi

$9.00

Pimm's

$10.00

Ricard Pastis

$11.00

Salers Gentian

$10.00

Sambuca

$10.00

St. George Absinthe Verte

$15.00

Tempus Fugit Banane

$10.00

Tempus Fugit Creme de Cacao

$10.00

Tempus Fugit Creme Menthe

$9.00

Tempus Fugit Noyaux

$10.00

Xila Agave

$11.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$16.00

Zirbenz

$10.00

Irish Cream

$8.00

Rye Whiskey

All Nations Straight Rye

$15.00

James E. Pepper Rye

$10.00

Michter's Rye

$15.00

Old Overholt

$8.00

Redemption Rye

$9.00

Redwood Empire

$16.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Sagamore Rye

$14.00

Whistle Pig 10

$24.00

Whistle Pig Farmstock

$36.00

Scotch

Bowmore 15

$32.00

Great King Artist Blend

$13.00

Highland Park 12

$18.00

Isle of Jura 12

$14.00

Laphroaig 10

$19.00

Macallan 12

$24.00

Street Pumas Blended

$8.00

Sugar Cane

Clairin Vival

$12.00

Denizen 3

$8.00

Diplomatico

$11.00

Goslings

$8.00

Lemon Hart 151

$10.00

Lemon Hart 1804

$8.00

Novo Fogo Cachaca

$12.00

Paranubes

$10.00

Plantation Pineapple

$10.00

Plantation Xaymaca

$12.00

Ten to One

$9.00

Saison

$9.00

Batavia Arrack

$12.00

Vermut & Quina

Cocchi Americano

$8.00

Punt E Mes

$8.00

Cocchi Torino

$8.00

Bordiga Blanc

$9.00

Cardamaro

$9.00

Noilly Prat

$8.00

Bonal Genitian

$8.00

Mattei Cap Corse

$8.00

Vodka

Beattie's Sweet Pot Vodka

$9.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Boyd & Blair

$12.00

Nikka Vodka

$12.00

Old Dominick Memphis Vodka

$10.00

St. George Vodka

$10.00

Street Pumas Vodka

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Westerpark Vodka

$8.00

Bites

Dbl. Burger

$16.00

Single Burger

$14.00

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Sub Fries

$3.00

Shrimp Roll LN

$12.00

Shrimp + Grits

$20.00

'Cat'Fish + Chips

$20.00

Fries

$6.00

Drink For The Kitchen

$5.00

Fried Chicken

$16.00

Steak + Fries

$26.00

Crunch Wrap LN

$18.00

Beverages

Engine and Tonic

$11.00

Handshake

$8.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

House Old Fashioned

$10.00

Drink for the Crew

$5.00

PICK UP

Full Turkey

$150.00

Half Turkey

$80.00

Full Rack

$46.00

Half Rack

$25.00

Full Catfish

$75.00

Half Catfish

$40.00

Collard QT

$16.00

BEP QT

$14.00

BEP PT

$8.00

Dressing QT

$12.00

Dressing PT

$7.00

Mash QT

$16.00

Mash PT

$9.00

BNS QT

$14.00

BNS PT

$8.00

FRG QT

$40.00

FRG PT

$22.00

RRR QT

$20.00

RRR PT

$15.00

Corn Bread Whole

$20.00

Corn Bread Half

$11.00

Corn Bread QT

$6.00

Apple Hand Pie EA

$4.00

SP Hand Pie EA

$4.00

Drumstx

$30.00

Concert Carry Out

Single

$16.00

Beyond

$18.00

Mush Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Catfish Sando

$16.00

Jerk Chix

$16.00

Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Dub Burger

$18.00

BRUNCH

Benedict

$18.00

Chix & Waffles

$18.00

Brunch Burger

$16.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Ham & Red Rice

$18.00

Veg Hash

$16.00

Ham Steak

$8.00

Bacon

$10.00

Fried Potatoes

$6.00

Side Corn Grits

$6.00

Solo Waffle

$8.00

Corn Bread

$6.00

2 eggs

$6.00

Milk Bread

$4.00

Brunch Buy Out

$30.00

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Garage Mimosa

$14.00

House Bloody Mary

$15.00

Spiked Iced Coffee

$12.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$45.00

Fresh Squeezed Oj

$6.00

Spiked Coffee Pitcher

$40.00

Bloody Pitcher

$40.00

Shareable

Garage Sticker

$3.00

Wearable

Garage Hat

$30.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Warm embracing Hospitality experience with thoughtful drinks, worldly inspired creative shareable plates in an intimate setting complemented by artfully selected music playlists and lighting

Location

2605 Whitaker, Savannah, GA 31401

