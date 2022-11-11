Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Garage at The Governor's Inn

76 Wakefield Street

Rochester, NH 03867

Get 'er started

Angus Chile

$8.00

Chips, Sour Cream, 3-Cheese

Tater Tots

$5.00

Loaded Tots

$8.00

Angus chili,cheese and sour cream

Velvet Cheese Nachos

$8.00

Velveeta cheese,pica and sour cream

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Haddock Nuggets

$10.00

Fried Haddock with house tarter

Salted Pretzel

$5.00

served with mustard and velveeta

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.00

Caesar

$9.00

Add grilled chicken

$6.00

Apple Walnut Chicken Salad

$12.00

Ranch

Bleu C

1000

Honey Must

Burritos,Bowls and Tacos

Veggie Burrito

$10.00

Peppers,Onions,black beans,pico,lettuse,tomato,cheese and sour cream

Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Black beans,pico,lettuse,tomato,cheese and sour cream

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$13.00

Black bean,pico,lettuse,tomato,cheese and sour cream

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Two tacos with slaw,garlic-lime cream,lettuse,cheese and fried haddock

Rst Veg Quinoa bowl

$12.00

Mex Quinoa Bowl

$12.00

Add diced chicken

$4.00

Sandwiches

Pastrami Reuben

$14.00

Swiss,sauerkraut,thousand island dressing on Rye

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Cheddar cheese and slaw on a bulkie roll

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Bleu cheese,L,T,O and Bacon on a bulkie roll

Steak and Cheese

$12.00

American cheese on 8"Hoagie

Steak and cheese Loaded

$14.00

Peppers, Onions, Mushooms on 8"Hoagie

Couple of Dogs

$7.00

Turkey Bacon Avo

$13.00

Apple Walnut Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Avo Tst

$10.00

Burgers

Garage Burger

$12.00

L,T,O

Bleu's Burger

$13.00

Bacon, bleu cheese and L,T,O

Heart Attack Burger

$14.00

Pulled pork,bacon,swiss, L,T,O

BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.00

Sweet Onion,bacon,L,T,O

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

76 Wakefield Street, Rochester, NH 03867

Directions

