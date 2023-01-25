The Garage Truck
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Family owned and operated local casual dining spot located just outside of downtown. Serving brick oven pizza and sandwiches, local beers on tap. Carry-out beer and wine available.
1341 Hughes Ford Road, Unit 119D, Frederick, MD 21701
