The Garage Truck

1341 Hughes Ford Road

Unit 119D

Frederick, MD 21701

Starters

Feta Fries

$7.75

feta, tzatziki, pickled onions

Hand Cut Fries

$4.25

House Chips

$2.50

Feta Chip

$4.25

Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine, parmesan, sourdough croutons

Greek Salad

$13.00

romaine, tzatziki, pickled onions and cucumbers, tomato, feta, kalamata olives, griddled flatbread

Sandwiches

Falafel Wrap

$12.00

garbanzos, lettuce, tomato, tzatziki, feta, pickled onion, griddled flatbread

Steak & Cheese

$15.00

slow roasted prime rib, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, caramelized onions, hot pepper relish, semolina roll

BLT

$12.25

apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, basil aioli, griddled sourdough

Grilled Cheese

$8.25

provolone, havarti and muenster cheese, griddled sourdough

Soda/Water

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Family owned and operated local casual dining spot located just outside of downtown. Serving brick oven pizza and sandwiches, local beers on tap. Carry-out beer and wine available.

1341 Hughes Ford Road, Unit 119D, Frederick, MD 21701

