Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Garage - Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1341 Hughes Ford Road, Unit 119D

Frederick, MD 21701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hand Cut Fries
Falafel
BYO Pizza 14"

Starters

Chili

$5.00Out of stock

beef, black beans, navy beans, tomatoes, onion, chili seasoning

Feta Fries

$7.75

feta, tzatziki, pickled onions

Garage Wings

$10.50

1 lbs. of wings, fried crispy and tossed with your choice of sauce.

Hand Cut Fries

$4.25

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$5.25

Soup

$3.50Out of stock

soup of the day

Salad

Ceaser Salad

$9.00

romaine, parmesan, sour dough croutons

Greek Salad

$12.00

romaine, tzatziki, pickled onions and cucunbers, tomatoes, feta, kalamata olives, toasted flat bread

Sandwiches

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$10.00

roasted red pepper feta spread, pesto, provolone, havarti, muenster sourdough

BBQ Smash

$15.00

grass fed black angus beef, fried crispy onions, bacon, cheddar, housemade ketchup

Falafel

$12.00

garbonzo beans, spices, lettuce, tomato, tzatziki, feta, pickled onion, flat bread

Smash Burger

$14.00

grass fed black angus beef, housemade pickles, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, american cheese sesame bun

Steak & Cheese

$15.00

slow roasted ribeye, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onions, sub roll

Toasted Italian

$12.00

capicola ham, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, spinach, olive tapenade

Pizza

BYO Pizza 14"

$14.00

Choose your base, 2 toppings & 2 finishers. Add toppings at .75 each.

BYO Pizza 18"

$18.00

Choose your base, 2 toppings & 2 finishers. Add toppings at $1.00 each.

Capicola 14"

$14.00

pesto, fresh mozzarella, kalamata olives, capicola ham, fresh red onion, basil, romano

Capicola 18"

$18.00

pesto, fresh mozzarella, kalamata olives, capicola ham, fresh red onion, basil, romano

Meat 14"

$15.00

house made red sauce, pepperoni, spicy italian sausage, caramelized onions

Meat 18"

$19.00

house made red sauce, pepperoni, spicy italian sausage, caramelized onions

The Farrell 14"

$13.00

white (no sauce) caramelized onions, cremini mushrooms, romano, truffle oil

The Farrell 18"

$17.00

white (no sauce) caramelized onions, cremini mushrooms, romano, truffle oil

The Garden 14"

$14.00

housemade red sauce, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, spinach, basil, romano

The Garden 18"

$18.00

housemade red sauce, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, spinach, basil, romano

The Spaniard 14"

$15.00

white (no sauce) spinach, artichoke, kalamate olives, romano, basil

The Spaniard 18"

$19.00

white (no sauce) spinach, artichoke, kalamate olives, romano, basil

Calzone

BYO Calzone

$12.00

made to order with mozzarella, choose 2 toppings

Steak Calzone

$14.00

prime rib, ricotta, caramelized onions, peppers, mozarella, house made sauce (on side)

Non Alcoholic

Coke / 6 Pack

$5.00

Coke / Each

$2.00

Diet Coke / 6 Pack

$5.00

Diet Coke / Each

$2.00

Iced Tea / Each

$2.00

Lemonade / Each

$2.00

Sprite / 6 Pack

$5.00

Sprite / Each

$2.00

Water / Each

$2.00

Red Wine

Cappuccina Cabernet Sauvignon / Bottle

$16.00

901 Summit Cabernet Sauvignon / Bottle

$16.00

Castello Di Uviglie Barbera Del Monferrato / Bottle

$15.00

White Wine

901 Summit Chardonnay / Bottle

$18.00

Cotes Du Danube Chardonnay / Bottle

$16.00

Juliet Verona From Garganega & Sauvignon / Bottle

$16.00

Beer

Coors Light / 6 Pack

$11.00

Duvel Belgian Blonde Ale / 4 Pack

$9.00

Kronenbourg Blanc / 4 Pack

$15.00

Miller High Life / 6 Pack

$8.00

Miller Lite / 6 Pack

$11.00

Modelo / 6 Pack

$12.00

PBR / 6 Pack

$8.00

RAR Stunts Sour Ale / 6 Pack

$11.00

Southern Tier Old Man Winter / Winter Ale / 6 Pack

$12.00

Idiom Stabbing Westward West Coast IPA / 4 Pack

$17.00

Shirt / Short Sleeve

S

$20.00

M

$20.00

L

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XL

$20.00

Shirt / Long Sleeve

S

$35.00Out of stock

M

$35.00

L

$35.00

XL

$35.00

2XL

$35.00

Sweatshirt

S

$45.00

M

$45.00

L

$45.00

XL

$45.00

2XL

$48.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned and family operated restaurant. Brick oven pizza, sandwiches, beer and wine for dine-in, carry-out and delivery services.

Website

Location

1341 Hughes Ford Road, Unit 119D, Frederick, MD 21701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dragon Distillery
orange star4.7 • 231
1341 Hughes Ford Rd Suite 108 Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
The Garage - Truck
orange starNo Reviews
1341 Hughes Ford Road Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Teseter 111
orange starNo Reviews
35 S Carroll St Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
JR's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1202 East Patrick Street, 2A Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
200 Monroe
orange star4.5 • 184
200 MONROE AVE Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Boxcar Burgers - Frederick
orange starNo Reviews
503 North East Street Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Frederick

The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
orange star4.7 • 3,705
50 Carroll Creek Way Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Frederick
orange star4.5 • 3,241
210 N Market St Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Coal Fire Frederick
orange star4.6 • 3,111
7820 Wormans Mill Rd Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Kittiwat Thai Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 2,422
5205 Presidents Ct Frederick, MD 21703
View restaurantnext
Firestone's Culinary Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,581
105 NORTH MARKET STREET Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Mariachi Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,467
5854 Urbana Pike Frederick, MD 21704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Frederick
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Damascus
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Harpers Ferry
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Hagerstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Sykesville
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston