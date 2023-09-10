Main Food Menu

Appetizers

School Yard Tots

$8.50

Served with chipotle ketchup

Loaded Tots

$12.50

Served with cheese sauce, crispy bacon, green onion, and sour cream

Onion Rings

$11.50

Served with chipotle ketchup

Chicken Nachos

$14.50

Homemade corn tortilla chips, Cheddar cheese, habanero jack cheese, Mexican-style shredded chicken breast, black beans, jalapeño crema, and pico de gallo

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.50

Mexican-style shredded chicken breast, Cheddar cheese, and sautéed onions. Served with sour cream and tomatillo salsa

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$12.50

Fresh mozzarella, breaded and fried. Served with marinara sauce

Soft Pretzel

$9.50

Served with honey mustard and Cheddar cheese sauce

Potato Skins

$12.50

Stuffed with bacon, cheddar, and green onion with a side of sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.50

Fries

French Fries

$6.50

Truffle Fries

$8.50

Garlic Fries

$8.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.50

Truffle Garlic Fries

$8.50

Pub Wings

6 Pieces Traditional Wings

$13.50

12 Pieces Traditional Wings

$18.50

6 Pieces Boneless Wings

$13.50

12 Pieces Boneless Wings

$18.50

10 Pieces Traditional Wings

$15.50

10 Pieces Boneless Wings

$15.50

Dave's Smoked Wings

$18.99

Tacos

3 Tacos

$14.50

Mexican-style shredded chicken or pulled pork

Sliders & Hot Dogs

Pulled Pork Sliders

$14.50

Slow-cooked BBQ pork and apple fennel slaw. Served on toasted brioche buns

Cheeseburger Sliders

$14.50

Grilled beef patties, melted Cheddar cheese, onions, pickles, and mayo. Served on toasted brioche buns

Chicken Parmesan Sliders

$14.50

Crispy chicken breast, marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella. Served on toasted brioche buns

Sloppy Joe Sliders

$14.50

Smokey and slightly spicy 100% beef, topped with crispy onions. Served on toasted brioche buns

Two Race Car Dogs

$12.50

Beef hot dogs served with chips

Pasta

Mac & Cheese

$13.50

Aged white Cheddar macaroni with truffle oil and applewood smoked bacon. Topped with bread crumbs

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$15.50

Diced chicken breast, bell peppers, and shallots in a cajun-spiced cream sauce

Burgers & Sandwiches

The Garage Burger

$17.50

Charbroiled all beef Angus burger topped with sour cherry lacquered bacon, aged white Cheddar cheese, arugula, and peppercorn aioli. Served on a toasted Portuguese bun

Basic Burger

$14.50

Charbroiled all beef Angus burger topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served on a toasted sesame bun

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.50

Tender steak tossed with poblano peppers and onions. Served with horseradish, whole grain mustard, mayo, and melted provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.50

Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, mozzarella cheese, tomato, lettuce, and homemade ranch dressing

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Grilled chicken breast served with mixed greens, roasted tomato, red onion, and rosemary mayo. Served on a toasted Portuguese bun

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.50

Crispy chicken breast with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie roll

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$13.50

Aged white Cheddar and Swiss cheeses melted on country white bread. Served with a bowl of tomato soup

Dave's Rib Plate

$24.95

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$13.50

Soups and Salads

Kale Salad

$15.50

Kale salad with quinoa, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, and Parmesan cheese in a lemon shallot dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.50

Romaine lettuce tossed with brioche croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese in our homemade Caesar dressing

Spring Mix Salad

$10.00

Tomato Soup

$8.50

Clam Chowder

$9.50

Chili

$11.50

Topped with cheese, onions, and sour cream

Side Dishes

Veg of the Day

$6.95

Mashed Potatoes

$5.95

Potato Chips

$4.95

Garlic Fries

$8.50

Truffle Fries

$8.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.50

French Fries

$6.50

Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Carrots & Celery

$4.00

Turkey Patty

$6.95

Burger Patty

$7.95

Grilled Tofu

$4.95

Veggie Patty

$4.95

Garlic Bread

$4.95

Grilled Shrimp

$8.95

Garlic Truffle Fries

$8.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Sauces

Side Ranch

SIde BBQ

Side Balsamic

Side Lemon Shallot

Side Casaer

Side Buffalo Sauce

Side Spicy BBQ

Side Blue Cheese

Side Honey Soy Glaze

Side Habanero

Side Chipotle Ketchup

Side Rosemary Aioli

Side Peppercorn Aioli

Side Marinara

Side Cheese Sauce

Side Honey Mustard

Side Beer Mustard

Side Mayo

Desserts

Choc Cake

$9.50

Scoop Ice Cream

$4.50

Rootbeer Float

$8.50

Boston Bar-Style Pizza

Boston Bar-Style Pizza - Specialty Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

$12.50

Fresh buffalo mozzarella with Roma tomatoes, basil, and olive oil

Mushroom Burrata Pizza

$15.50

Mushrooms with burrata cheese, arugula, truffle oil, and white sauce

Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Late Night Eats

Pepperoni Slice

$6.95

Cheese Slice

$5.95

6 Pieces Buffalo Wings

$13.50

Served with veggies and ranch dressing

12 Pieces Buffalo Wings

$18.50

Served with veggies and ranch dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.50

Fries

$6.50

Garlic Fries

$8.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.50

Truffle Fries

$8.50

Pizza Combo

$15.00

2 slices and Bud light or Coors light

Football

Football Drinks

D Bud Light

$6.50

D Coors Light

$6.50

Tito's Bloody Mary

$12.00

Modelo Michelada

$9.50

Mimosa

$8.50

Bud Light Seltzer

$6.50

Ptchr Bud Light

$20.00

Ptchr Coors Light

$20.00

Pacifico Michelada

$9.50

Breakfast Eats

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, choice of cheese (Cheddar, Pepper Jack, American). Choice of bacon or ham on a croissant or English muffin. Served with tater tots

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, potatoes, peppers, onion, and bacon. Topped with tomatillo salsa and cheese

Keto Breakfast Bowl

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, sautéed spinach, mushrooms, bacon, chopped tomatoes, and avocado

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Eggs over-easy, corn tortilla chips, ranchero cheese, and red sauce

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Scrambled Eggs

$4.00

Chicken Wings

Dave's Smoked Wings

$18.99

10 Pieces Traditional Wings

$15.50

10 Pieces Boneless Wings

$15.50

Burgers & Wraps

The Garage Burger

$17.50

Charbroiled all beef Angus burger topped with sour cherry lacquered bacon, aged white Cheddar cheese, arugula, and peppercorn aioli. Served on a toasted Portuguese bun

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.50

Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, mozzarella cheese, tomato, lettuce, and homemade ranch dressing

Basic Burger

$14.50

Charbroiled all beef Angus burger topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served on a toasted sesame bun

Salads

Kale Salad

$15.50

Kale salad with quinoa, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, and Parmesan cheese in a lemon shallot dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.50

Romaine lettuce tossed with brioche croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese in our homemade Caesar dressing

Pizzas

Mushroom Burrata Pizza

$15.50

Mushrooms with burrata cheese, arugula, truffle oil, and white sauce

HH Boston Bar-Style Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Mozzarella and pepperoni with red sauce

Sports League Menu

Sports League Menu - Food

SL Pepperoni Bar Pizza

$11.00

SL Basic Burger

$10.00

SL Potato Skins

$8.00

SL Soft Pretzel

$8.00

SL Caesar Salad

$9.00

SL Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Sports League Menu - Beer

D SL 805

$7.50

D SL Sam Adams Seasonal

$7.50

D SL Bud Light

$5.50

D SL Coors Light

$5.50

Ptchr SL Bud Light

$18.00

Ptchr SL Coors Light

$18.00

Sports League Menu - Cocktails/Wine

SL House Red Wine

$6.50

SL House White Wine

$6.50

SL Well vodka

$6.50

SL Well Whiskey

$6.50

SL Well Gin

$6.50

SL Well Rum

$6.50

SL Well Tequila

$6.50

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$9.50

Absolut

$13.00

Grey Goose Watermelon

$14.00

Grey Goose White Peach

$14.00

Grey Goose Strawberry

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Ketel Citron

$14.00

Stoli

$13.00

Titos

$13.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Absolut Vanilla

$13.50

Absolut Raspberry

$13.50

Tequila

1800 Anejo

$13.50

1800 Cristalina Anjeo

$15.50

1800 Silver

$13.00

818 Blanco

$14.00

818 Repo

$14.50

Casa Azul Repo

$26.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.50

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Cazadores Blanco

$13.00

Cazadores Repo

$14.50

Corralejo

$14.50

DeLeon

$13.50

Despicito Mezcal

$15.50

DJ 1942

$40.00

DJ Anejo

$14.50

DJ Blanco

$13.50

DJ Reposado

$15.00

DJ Rosado

$21.00

Herradura

$13.50

Herradura Ultra

$14.50

Hornitos

$11.50

Java

$13.50

Mezcal Ilegal

$14.50

Patron

$12.50

Patron Anejo

$13.50

Tequila Chamucos Blanco

$14.50

Tequila Chamucos Repo

$15.50

Well Tequila

$9.50

Rum

Well Rum

$9.50

Bacardi

$12.50

Captain Morgan Spiced

$12.50

Captain Morgan White

$12.00

Malibu

$12.50

Goslings

$12.50

Gin

Well Gin

$9.50

Bombay Sapphire

$12.50

Hendrick's

$13.50

Tanqueray

$12.50

Roku

$13.50

Ford's

$11.50

Nolet's

$12.50

Bourbon / Whiskey

4 Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$14.50

Blantons

$18.50

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulliet

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Courvoiser

$13.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Dewars

$13.50

Elijah Craig 12 YR

$14.00

Evan Williams

$10.00

Fireball

$11.00

Frey Ranch

$14.00

Gentleman Jack

$13.00

Glenfiddich

$14.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Hennessy

$12.00

High West

$15.00

Highland Park

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$12.00

Jameson

$13.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$14.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

JW Black

$14.00

Kikori Jap Whiskey

$14.50

Knob Creek

$14.50

Makers Mark

$13.00

McCallen 12

$17.00

Michter's SB

$13.50

Noah's Mill

$16.00

Oban

$16.50

Old Forester

$14.00

Proper 12

$11.50

Red Breast

$14.00

Scwball PB Whiskey

$10.00

Slone Irish Whiskey

$11.00

Starward Whiskey

$13.00

Templeton Rye

$14.50

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Well Scotch

$9.50

Well Whiskey

$9.50

Whistle Pig

$17.00

Woodford Dbl Oaked

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Liqueurs

Bailey's

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$9.50

Disarrano

$9.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Jager

$10.50

Carpano Antiqua

$10.50

St. Germain

$10.50

Chambord

$10.00

Sambuca

$10.50

Campari

$10.00

Gran Marnier

$10.00

Aperol

$10.50

Midori

$11.00

Cocktails

Cocktalis A-L

Adios MF

$15.50

Alabama Slammer

$11.00

Angry Shot

$6.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Apple Martini

$11.50

Bentley Bourbon

$15.50

Black Russian

$12.00

Bloody Maria

$13.50

Bloody Mary

$11.50

Boilermaker

$15.00

Brake Light

$15.50

Caddy Margarita

$13.50

Captain Paloma

$12.50

Carburetor

$14.50

Cosmopolitan

$11.50

Cruise Control

$15.50

Dark & Stromy

$12.50

Frey-rrari Old Fashion

$15.50

Fill er up

$15.50

Fuel Flush

$15.50

Fuzzy Navel

$15.50

Gibson

$11.00

Gimlet

$10.50

Garage Mule

$15.50

Green Tea Shot

$12.50

Irish Car Bomb

$12.50

Irish Coffee

$12.50

Jager Bomb

$12.50

Jumper Cables

$15.50

Kamikaze

$11.50

Kentucky Mule

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$11.50

Long Beach

$15.00

Long Island

$15.00

Cocktails M-Z

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$12.50

Margarita

$11.00

Martini (Gin)

$11.00

Martini (Vodka)

$11.00

Mexican Mule

$11.50

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.50

Motor Club Marg

$15.50

Motorista

$15.50

Negroni

$12.00

Oil Change

$15.50

Old Fashion

$12.00

Overdrive Mule

$15.50

Paloma

$11.50

Red Headed Slut

$13.00

Road Rage

$15.50

Tune Up

$15.50

Rolls Royce Marg

$15.50

Rose Greyhound

$13.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sex on the Beach

$11.50

Spark Plug

$15.50

Surfer on Acid

$11.50

Tom Collins

$11.00

Two Seater Sour

$15.50

Vodka Collins

$11.00

Washington Apple

$11.50

White Russian

$12.00

Wine

Wine - Red

Camelot House Cabernet

$11.00

Skyside Pinot Noir

$16.00

Outside Red Blend

$13.00

Cabernet Gametime

$13.00

Malbec Blend Gametime

$13.00

Wine - White

Camelot House Chardonnay

$11.00

Brancott Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Bogle Family Vineyards Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Listel Rose

$12.00

Wine - Bubbles

Wycliff Champagne

$9.00

Prosecco Split

$13.00

Chandon Rose Split

$13.00

Trivia Specials

Trivia Specials - Eats

Sloppy Joe Sliders

$12.00

School Yard Tots

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Soft Pretzel

$7.00

Trivia Specials - Drinks

Coors Can

$4.00

D Bud Light

$5.50

D Coors Light

$5.50

D 805

$7.50

Well Vodka

$7.50

Well Gin

$7.50

Well Tequila

$7.50

Well Bourbon

$7.50

Well Rum

$7.50

Draft Beer

Draft Selection

D 805

$9.00

D Ace Guava Cider

$10.00

D Allagash White Ale

$10.00

D Black & Tan

$9.00

D Blue Moon

$9.50

D Broken Skull IPA

$11.00

D Bud Light

$7.00

D Cali Squeeze Hefeweizen

$10.00

D Cloud Break Hazy IPA

$11.00

D Coors Light

$7.00

D Fresh Squeezed IPA

$11.00

D Garage Lager

$7.00

D Guinness

$9.50

Pint

D Juice Force IPA

$12.50

Pint

D Kiwi Hard Tea

$8.50

D Mango Cart

$10.00

D Modelo

$9.00

D Paulaner Pilsner

$9.50

D Peroni

$9.50

D Sam Adams Seasonal

$9.50

D Sculpin IPA

$11.00

D Shiner Bock

$8.50

D Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$9.50

D Space Dust

$11.00

D Stella Artois

$9.50

D Street Cart

$10.00

D Truly Wild Berry

$8.50

D Modelo UFC

$8.00

Draft Pitchers

Pitchers (Copy)

Ptchr 805

$37.00

Ptchr Ace Guava Cider

$43.00

Ptchr Allagash White Ale

$43.00

Ptchr Ballast Point Sculpin IPA

$48.00

Ptchr Blue Moon

$40.00

Ptchr Bud Light

$27.00

Ptchr Cali Squeeze Hefeweizen

$43.00

Ptchr Coors Light

$27.00

Ptchr Coronado Cloud Break Hazy IPA

$48.00

Ptchr Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

$46.00

Ptchr El Segundo Broken Skull IPA

$46.00

Ptchr Elysian Space Dust

$48.00

Ptchr Garage Lager

$30.00

Ptchr Golden Road Mango Cart

$43.00

Ptchr Golden Road Street Cart

$43.00

Ptchr Guinness

$40.00

Ptchr Juice Force IPA

$50.00

Ptchr Modelo

$38.00

Ptchr Paulaner Pilsner

$40.00

Ptchr Peroni

$40.00

Ptchr Samuel Adams Seasonal

$40.00

Ptchr Shiner Bock

$34.00

Ptchr Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$40.00

Ptchr Stella Artois

$40.00

Ptchr Truly Wild Berry

$35.00

Bottles & Cans

Bottle and Can Selection (Copy)

BTL Amstel Light

$7.00

NA Athletic Brewing Co. Free Wave Hazy IPA

$8.50

BTL Bud Light

$7.50

BTL Budweiser

$7.00

Coors Banquet Can

$5.50

BTL Delirium Tremens

$11.00

BTL Deschutes Black Butte Porter

$8.00

Great Divide Strawberry Rhubarb Sour Ale

$8.00

BTL Heineken

$8.00

BTL Na Heineken 0.0

$7.50

Jiant Hard Kombucha

$8.50

Lemonade Loyal 9 Vodka Cocktail

$9.50

Watermelon Lemonade Loyal 9 Vodka Cocktail

$9.50

BTL Michelob Ultra

$7.50

Watermelon Nutrl

$8.00

Omission Golden Ale

$7.50

BTL Pacifico

$7.50

16 Oz Can PBR

$5.50

Black Cherry White Claw

$8.00

Mango White Claw

$8.00

BTL Youngs Double Chocolate Stout

$9.50

Los Sunday Can

$8.00

Kiwi Hard Tea Can

$8.00

Strainge Beast Mimosa Can

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks (Copy)

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95
