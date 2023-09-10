- Home
The Garage on Motor Ave NRO 3387 Motor Avenue
No reviews yet
3387 Motor Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Main Food Menu
Appetizers
School Yard Tots
Served with chipotle ketchup
Loaded Tots
Served with cheese sauce, crispy bacon, green onion, and sour cream
Onion Rings
Served with chipotle ketchup
Chicken Nachos
Homemade corn tortilla chips, Cheddar cheese, habanero jack cheese, Mexican-style shredded chicken breast, black beans, jalapeño crema, and pico de gallo
Chicken Quesadilla
Mexican-style shredded chicken breast, Cheddar cheese, and sautéed onions. Served with sour cream and tomatillo salsa
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Fresh mozzarella, breaded and fried. Served with marinara sauce
Soft Pretzel
Served with honey mustard and Cheddar cheese sauce
Potato Skins
Stuffed with bacon, cheddar, and green onion with a side of sour cream
Cheese Quesadilla
Fries
Pub Wings
Sliders & Hot Dogs
Pulled Pork Sliders
Slow-cooked BBQ pork and apple fennel slaw. Served on toasted brioche buns
Cheeseburger Sliders
Grilled beef patties, melted Cheddar cheese, onions, pickles, and mayo. Served on toasted brioche buns
Chicken Parmesan Sliders
Crispy chicken breast, marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella. Served on toasted brioche buns
Sloppy Joe Sliders
Smokey and slightly spicy 100% beef, topped with crispy onions. Served on toasted brioche buns
Two Race Car Dogs
Beef hot dogs served with chips
Pasta
Burgers & Sandwiches
The Garage Burger
Charbroiled all beef Angus burger topped with sour cherry lacquered bacon, aged white Cheddar cheese, arugula, and peppercorn aioli. Served on a toasted Portuguese bun
Basic Burger
Charbroiled all beef Angus burger topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served on a toasted sesame bun
Philly Cheese Steak
Tender steak tossed with poblano peppers and onions. Served with horseradish, whole grain mustard, mayo, and melted provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, mozzarella cheese, tomato, lettuce, and homemade ranch dressing
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast served with mixed greens, roasted tomato, red onion, and rosemary mayo. Served on a toasted Portuguese bun
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie roll
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
Aged white Cheddar and Swiss cheeses melted on country white bread. Served with a bowl of tomato soup
Dave's Rib Plate
Grilled Cheese & Fries
Soups and Salads
Kale Salad
Kale salad with quinoa, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, and Parmesan cheese in a lemon shallot dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with brioche croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese in our homemade Caesar dressing
Spring Mix Salad
Tomato Soup
Clam Chowder
Chili
Topped with cheese, onions, and sour cream
Side Dishes
Veg of the Day
Mashed Potatoes
Potato Chips
Garlic Fries
Truffle Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
French Fries
Grilled Chicken
Carrots & Celery
Turkey Patty
Burger Patty
Grilled Tofu
Veggie Patty
Garlic Bread
Grilled Shrimp
Garlic Truffle Fries
Side Avocado
Chips & Salsa
Sauces
Boston Bar-Style Pizza
Boston Bar-Style Pizza - Specialty Pizzas
Late Night Eats
Pepperoni Slice
Cheese Slice
6 Pieces Buffalo Wings
Served with veggies and ranch dressing
12 Pieces Buffalo Wings
Served with veggies and ranch dressing
Mozzarella Sticks
Fries
Garlic Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Truffle Fries
Pizza Combo
2 slices and Bud light or Coors light
Football
Football Drinks
Breakfast Eats
Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, choice of cheese (Cheddar, Pepper Jack, American). Choice of bacon or ham on a croissant or English muffin. Served with tater tots
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, potatoes, peppers, onion, and bacon. Topped with tomatillo salsa and cheese
Keto Breakfast Bowl
Scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, sautéed spinach, mushrooms, bacon, chopped tomatoes, and avocado
Chilaquiles
Eggs over-easy, corn tortilla chips, ranchero cheese, and red sauce
Side Bacon
Side Scrambled Eggs
Liquor
Vodka
Tequila
1800 Anejo
1800 Cristalina Anjeo
1800 Silver
818 Blanco
818 Repo
Casa Azul Repo
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Repo
Corralejo
DeLeon
Despicito Mezcal
DJ 1942
DJ Anejo
DJ Blanco
DJ Reposado
DJ Rosado
Herradura
Herradura Ultra
Hornitos
Java
Mezcal Ilegal
Patron
Patron Anejo
Tequila Chamucos Blanco
Tequila Chamucos Repo
Well Tequila
Rum
Gin
Bourbon / Whiskey
4 Roses Single Barrel
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet
Bulliet Rye
Courvoiser
Crown Royal
Dewars
Elijah Craig 12 YR
Evan Williams
Fireball
Frey Ranch
Gentleman Jack
Glenfiddich
Glenlivet
Hennessy
High West
Highland Park
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jim Beam
JW Black
Kikori Jap Whiskey
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
McCallen 12
Michter's SB
Noah's Mill
Oban
Old Forester
Proper 12
Red Breast
Scwball PB Whiskey
Slone Irish Whiskey
Starward Whiskey
Templeton Rye
Tullamore Dew
Well Scotch
Well Whiskey
Whistle Pig
Woodford Dbl Oaked
Woodford Reserve
Liqueurs
Cocktails
Cocktalis A-L
Adios MF
Alabama Slammer
Angry Shot
Aperol Spritz
Apple Martini
Bentley Bourbon
Black Russian
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Boilermaker
Brake Light
Caddy Margarita
Captain Paloma
Carburetor
Cosmopolitan
Cruise Control
Dark & Stromy
Frey-rrari Old Fashion
Fill er up
Fuel Flush
Fuzzy Navel
Gibson
Gimlet
Garage Mule
Green Tea Shot
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Jager Bomb
Jumper Cables
Kamikaze
Kentucky Mule
Lemon Drop
Long Beach
Long Island
Cocktails M-Z
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini (Gin)
Martini (Vodka)
Mexican Mule
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Moscow Mule
Motor Club Marg
Motorista
Negroni
Oil Change
Old Fashion
Overdrive Mule
Paloma
Red Headed Slut
Road Rage
Tune Up
Rolls Royce Marg
Rose Greyhound
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Spark Plug
Surfer on Acid
Tom Collins
Two Seater Sour
Vodka Collins
Washington Apple
White Russian
Wine
Wine - Red
Wine - White
Trivia Specials
Trivia Specials - Eats
Trivia Specials - Drinks
Draft Beer
Draft Selection
D 805
D Ace Guava Cider
D Allagash White Ale
D Black & Tan
D Blue Moon
D Broken Skull IPA
D Bud Light
D Cali Squeeze Hefeweizen
D Cloud Break Hazy IPA
D Coors Light
D Fresh Squeezed IPA
D Garage Lager
D Guinness
Pint
D Juice Force IPA
Pint