The Garden at Horses 7617 Sunset Blvd

Cocktail

Umeshu Tonic

$16.00

Select Spritz

$16.00

Bellini

$17.00

Horses Vesper

$19.00

Horses Margarita

$19.00

Garibaldi

$17.00

Wine BTG

Chenin Blanc

$17.00

Chardonay

$22.00

Lambrusco

$17.00

Beaujolais

$19.00

Tacha Grenache Rose

$18.00

MEPPP Orange

$19.00

Open Wine

Venn Cab

$23.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Panna

$10.00

Perrier

$10.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Beer

El Sully

$8.00

Fortunate Islands

$15.00

Liquor

Vodka

$14.00

Gin

$14.00

Rum

$14.00

Tequila

$14.00

Bourbon

$14.00

Rye

$14.00

Scotch

$14.00

Amaro

$12.00

Open Liquor

Snacks

Chips & Herbs

$7.00

Olives

$7.00

Dates

$14.00

6 Oysters

$24.00

12 Oysters

$48.00

Melon

$26.00Out of stock

Green Salad

$18.00

Caesar

$22.00

Deviled Eggs

$14.00

Carpaccio

$24.00

Pizzettes

Taleggio Pizza

$23.00

Grape Pizza

$21.00

Squash Pizza

$25.00

Garden Pizza

$25.00

Herman Pizza

$27.00

Entrees

Pork Milanese

$65.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$17.00

Panna Cotta

$16.00

Merch

Hat

$35.00

Ashtray

$35.00

Shirt

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7617 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90046

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

