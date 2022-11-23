The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar 3403 S LAMAR BLVD
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Boston Italian Bites!
Location
3403 S LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN, TX 78704
Gallery
