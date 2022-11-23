  • Home
  • /
  • Austin
  • /
  • The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar - 3403 S LAMAR BLVD
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar 3403 S LAMAR BLVD

review star

No reviews yet

3403 S LAMAR BLVD

AUSTIN, TX 78704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Large Caesar
Verdina Pizza

FOOD

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$18.00

crab cakes, garden herb pear salad, lemon herb aioli

P.E.I. Mussels

P.E.I. Mussels

$18.00

garlic, pinot grigio, lemon, parsley, black pepper, grilled bread

Salumi and Cheese Board

Salumi and Cheese Board

$28.00

Il Dolcetto Prosciutto, Soppressata, Mortadella, Pecorino Romano, Gorgonzola Dolce, Fontina Val D’Aosta, candied walnuts, Cerignola & Gaeta olives, quince paste, grissini, taralli, white bread

Shishito Peppers

$14.00
Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$14.00

lemon, chili flakes, crispy pancetta, parmesan, saba

Crispy Fingerling Potatoes

$8.00

Fritto Misto

$18.00

calamari, jalapeno, lemon, zucchini, crispy herbs, salsa verde aioli

Mozzarella in Carrozza

$12.00

crispy hand pulled mozzarella sandwich, marinara sauce

Umbrian Chicken

$21.00

Loaded potatoes

$10.00Out of stock

Large Caesar

$13.00

young romaine, fresh herbs, classic caesar dressing, pecorino romano, croutons

Small Caesar

$9.00
Gem Lettuces

Gem Lettuces

$16.00

crispy pork belly, marinated tomato, crushed olives, goat cheese, sherry shallot vinaigrette

Small Gem Lettuces

$11.00
Seasonal Salad

Seasonal Salad

$13.00

fresh strawberries, candied pecans, gorgonzola dulce blue cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette

Small Seasonal Salad

$9.00

Lobster Bisque

$16.00

New England Clam Chowder

$14.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$6.00

Kids Pasta Bolognese

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kids Pasta W Red Sauce

$6.00

Diavola Pizza

$18.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, chili flakes, salame

Patate

$19.00
Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

tomato sauce, housemade mozzarella, basil

Capricciosa Pizza

$19.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, olive, artichokes, prosciutto, mushrooms

Verdina Pizza

$18.00

provolone, fontina, mozzarella, ‘Nduja, arugula, truffle oil

Trasterverina

$19.00

white pizza (no marinara), blistered broccoli, italian sausage soaked in pinot grigio and black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, chili flakes

El Padrino

$20.00

Trivia Padrino

$14.00

Trivia Margherita

$12.00

Trivia Patate

$14.00

Trivia Verdina

$13.00

Trivia Trasteverina

$14.00

Trivia Capriciosa

$14.00

Trivia Diavola

$13.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Pappardelle

$24.00

handrolled pappardelle egg noodles, beef bolognese, parmigiano reggiano, chile flakes

Rigatoni Capicola

$24.00

di martino imported pasta, capicola, spring peas, garlic, cream, parmigiano reggiano

Lobster Fettuccine

$32.00

housemade fettuccine, fresh maine lobster, heirloom tomatoes, marscarpone cheese, fennel

Penne Alla Vodka

$22.00

di martino imported pasta, texas heirloom tomatoes, fresh garden basil, chile flakes, parmiggiano reggiano

.

Lobster Mac Special

$32.00Out of stock
Lobster Roll (Boston Garden)

Lobster Roll (Boston Garden)

$35.00

whole Maine lobster, celery, fine herbs, aioli

Lobster Roll (Connecticut)

Lobster Roll (Connecticut)

$35.00

Maine Diver jumbo scallop, fresno chile, caper mayo, lemon

The Siciliano

$17.00

Caprese Panini

$14.00

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

ladyfingers, egg mascarpone cream, coffee, cocoa powder

Tiramisu

$7.00

Cheesecake

$11.00Out of stock

crunchy pecans, caramel, chocolate sauce

Cheesecake

$8.00

Jumbo Choc Chip

$3.00Out of stock

2 x Jumbo Choc Chip

$5.00Out of stock

Choc Chip Cookie With Icecream

$8.00Out of stock

Crispy Skin Trout

$23.00

DRINKS

Mexi-cane Cola

$4.00

Diet Cola

$4.00

Lemon-lime Soda

$4.00

Doppleganger

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Soda Water

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Smeraldina Still (For 2)

$7.00

1 Liter Acqua Smeraldina received a gold medal in 2019 and a silver medal in 2020 at the Annual Berkeley Springs International Water Competition and was named the “Best Tasting Water in the World"

Smeraldina Sparkling (For 2)

$7.00

1 Liter Acqua Smeraldina received a gold medal in 2019 and a silver medal in 2020 at the Annual Berkeley Springs International Water Competition and was named the “Best Tasting Water in the World"

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Acqua Panna (500ml)

$4.00

750 ml Natural Spring Water

Aqua Pana 750 ml

$5.00Out of stock

NA kids Frozen Waterlemon

$6.00

Kids Apple Juice

$3.00

REFILL Mexi-cane Cola

REFILL Diet Cola

REFILL Lemon-Lime Soda

REFILL Root Beer

REFILL Doppleganger

REFILL Lemonade

REFILL Soda Water

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Morrochino

$6.00Out of stock

Fortuna Latte

$7.00

Grateful Earth

$7.00

Latte

$4.00

Coffee Coretto

$10.00

Irish Coffee Deluxe

$10.00

Bottomless Coffee

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Grateful Earth Coffee Bag (20 Coffees)

$34.99

The Garden

$14.00

Lavender Lemon Cooler

$14.00

San Remo

$15.00

Grapefruit Collins

$14.00

Espresso Martinez

$16.00

Italian Sazerac

$16.00

The North End

$15.00

Negroni Bianco

$15.00

Pineapple Express

$14.00

Espresso Manhattan

$8.00

Tx Cold Fashioned

$8.00

Standard Proof Rye

$8.00

Soffione Prosecco Glass

$12.00

Soffione Prosecco Btl.

$48.00

Sparkling Rose Glass

$15.00

Sparkling Rose Btl.

$42.00

Roederer

$60.00Out of stock

Corkage

$20.00

Well Champagne

$25.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Laurent Perrier La Cuvee

$68.00

Half Off Sophione Prosecco Btl

$24.00

ADD-ONS and EXTRAS

Side Bread

$3.00

Grated Parmigiano

House Hot Sauce

$1.00

Pizzaiolo

$2.50

Salsa Verdi Aioli

$1.50

Salsa Rosa Aioli

$1.50

Caesar Dressing

$2.50

Sherry Shallot Vinagrette

$2.50

WELL

TITO'S (well)

$10.00+

Makers Mark (well)

$10.00+

ESPOLON REP (well)

$10.00+

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE (well)

$10.00+

Plantation 3 Star (well)

$10.00+

JAZZ night

Jazz Night Red

$8.00

Jazz Night White

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Boston Italian Bites!

Location

3403 S LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Easy Tiger - South
orange star4.3 • 304
3508 S. Lamar Blvd. Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Blended Culture
orange star4.6 • 112
3403 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Pinthouse Pizza - Lamar
orange star4.6 • 996
4236 S. Lamar Blvd. Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barile | Coastal Italian Cuisine - 300 S. Lamar Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
300 S. Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Crepe Crazy
orange star4.7 • 1,343
3103 S. LAMAR BLVD Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Thunder Chief
orange starNo Reviews
3121 South Lamar Boulevard Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in AUSTIN

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near AUSTIN
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston