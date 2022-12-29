A map showing the location of The Garden Bar Mill Run 3708 Fishinger RdView gallery

The Garden Bar Mill Run 3708 Fishinger Rd

No reviews yet

3708 Fishinger Rd

Hilliard, OH 43026

Box Lunches

Chicken Salad with grapes Sandwich

$7.99

Diced chicken breast with red grapes, celery & herbed mayo with a bed of lettuce on a croissant

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Smoked Texas BBQ shredded chicken with pickles on ciabatta bun

Ham and Cheese on pretzel bun Sandwich

$7.99

Thinly sliced ham with provolone cheese & dijon-mayo

Turkey Holiday Sandwich

$7.99

Hand carved turkey breast with havarti cheese,mayo& lettuce with cranberry compote on ciabatta bun

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Spicy buffalo chicken sandwich with celery, ranch & crumbled blue cheese on ciabatta bun

Turkey Guacamole Sandwich

$7.99

Thick sliced turkey breast with guacamole, tomato, mayo & lettuce on ciabatta bun

Mediterranean Hummus Wrap

$7.99

Mediterranean hummus & greens with black olive, tomato, red onion & feta with a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette wrapped in a tortilla

Caprese (v) Wrap

$7.99

Tomatoes & fresh mozzarella slices with homemade pesto spread,greens and drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette and glaze wrapped in a tortilla shell

Salads

Greek Salad

$9.99

A blend of greens, chick peas, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, peppers, red onions, feta and a side of Greek dressing

Black Bean Corn

$9.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, red onions, peppers, cilantro with a dressing of your choice

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon crumbles, diced chicken, quacamole, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes and a hard boiled egg with dressing of your choice

Sides

Kettle Chips

$1.25

Orzo Pasta

$1.25

Apple

$1.25

Black Bean Corn

$1.25

Fruit Cup

$1.25

Braised Apples

$1.25

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$2.50

Kids Boxes

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

5 breaded chicken nuggets

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Wheat bread with cheddar and provolone cheese

PB&J

$5.99

Wheat bread with creamy peanut butter and grape jelly

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Creamy macaroni Noodles and cheese with bacon crumbles

Smoothies

Breakfast Oats Smoothie

$6.00

Mixed Berry Mint Smoothie

$6.00

Green Tropical Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry/Banana Smoothie

$6.00

Tropical Energy

$6.00

Red Bull Smoothie

$6.00

Buckeye Smoothie

$6.00

Mango Blitz Smoothie

$6.00

Acai/Smoothie Bowls

Buckeye Bowl

$8.50

Tropical Bowl

$8.50

Mixed Berry Acai Bowl

$8.50

Green Energy Bowl

$8.50

Mango Acai Bowl

$8.50

Acai Strawberry/Banana Bowl

$8.50

Protein Shakes

Salted Carmel Shake

$6.00

Cafe Mocha Shake

$6.00

Cinnamon Spice Turmeric Shake

$6.00

Avocado Blue Shake

$6.00

Matcha Latte Shake

$6.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Shake

$6.00

Energy Dream Sickle Shake

$6.00

Energy Tea & Lemonade

Tropical Energy

$6.00

Cran-Grape Energy

$6.00

Arnold-Palmer energy

$6.00

Dragon-Fruit Energy

$6.00

Orange Energy

$6.00

Wild Berry Energy

$6.00

Boba Tea

Chai Time Boba

$5.00

Honey Lavender Boba

$5.00

Match Boba

$5.00

Passion Fruit Boba

$5.00

Sunrise Boba

$5.00

Strawberry-Kiwi Boba

$5.00

Pink Paradise Boba

$5.00

Purple Rain Boba

$5.00

Fresh Pressed Juice

Orange Crave

$8.50

Beetle Juice

$8.50

Glow

$8.50

Zinger

$8.50

Orange Crave

$8.50

Green lsland

$8.50

Just Apple

$8.50

Just Orange

$8.50

Fountain drink

Coke

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$200.00

Bottled drinks

Red Bull

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Juice Detox

3-Day Detox

$96.00

5-Day Detox

$160.00

Breakfast

California Toast

$4.00

Ham with Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Bacon with Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

2 Pack Egg Bites

$4.00

Egg and Cheese- no meat Sandwich

$4.00

Family Style Salads

MEDIUM Black Bean & Corn

$19.00

MEDIUM Orzo Pasta

$19.00

MEDIUM Fruit Bowl

$19.00

MEDIUM Greek Salad

$17.97

MEDIUM Cobb Salad

$21.95

LARGE Black Bean & Corn

$36.00

LARGE Orzo Pasta

$36.00

LARGE Fruit Bowl

$36.00

LARGE Greek Salad

$26.97

LARGE Cobb Salad

$26.97

XLARGE Greek Salad

$35.98

XLARGE Cobb Salad

$42.95

Catering Platters/Trays

All Favorite Sampler

$125.00

Appetizer Platter

$35.00

Garden Platter

$105.00

Brownie Platter

$36.00

MEDIUM Veggie Tray

$22.99

LARGE Veggie Tray

$32.99

Pints

Black Bean and Corn Pint

$5.99

Orzo Pasta Pint

$5.99

Spicy Buffalo Pint

$7.99

Chicken Salad Pint

$7.99

Cranberry Compote

$5.99

BBQ Chicken Pint

$7.99

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Make Your Own Pizza

$14.00

Veggie Pizza

$17.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.50

The Works Pizza

$18.50

Hawaiian Pizza

$18.50

Spicy Buffalo Pizza

$18.50

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3708 Fishinger Rd, Hilliard, OH 43026

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

