American
Bars & Lounges
The Garden Restaurant
217 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Pittsburgh Bottleshop Cafe and Brewhouse
No Reviews
1597 Washington Pike Bridgeville, PA 15017
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurant