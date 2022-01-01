Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Garden Restaurant

217 Reviews

$

4912 Gardenville Rd

Pittsburgh, PA 15236

Popular Items

Large The Classic Cheese Pizza
10 Wings
Kids Chicken Planks W/ Fries

Starters

Sm French Fries

$1.99

Medium French Fries

$2.99

Lg French Fries

$4.99

Pretzels

$5.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Fried Zucchini

$4.99

Provolone Sticks

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.99

5 Wings

$6.99

10 Wings

$12.99

Fried Pickle Spears

$4.99

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$8.99

Potato Skins

$5.99

Loaded French Fries

$5.99

Soups

French Onion

$4.99

Togo 12 OZ Soup

$4.99

Togo 16 OZ Soup

$5.99

Salads

House Salad

$2.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Grilled Steak Salad

$8.99

Salmon Salad

$14.99

Caesar Salad

$4.99

Wedge Salad

$4.99

Southwest Cobb Salad

$10.99

Greek Chicken Salad

$9.99

Burgers

The Classic Burger

$6.99

The Garden Burger

$7.99

Mushroom Burger

$7.99

Brunch Burger

$8.99

Texas Burger

$9.99

Bacon Cheese Burger

$7.99

Plates

Sm Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Lg Fish Sandwich

$16.99

Sm Garden Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Lg Garden Fish Sandwich

$16.99

Reuben Sandwich

$7.99

Steak & Cheese

$7.99

Italian Hoagie Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$6.99

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$6.99

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Ham & Turkey Club Sandwich

$6.99

Pulled Pork

$7.99

Meatball Hoagie

$7.99

Hot Turkey

$7.99

Breaded Shrimp

$13.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$2.99

BLT

$5.99

Personal Pizzas

Personal Pizza

$7.99

Small Pizzas

Small The Classic Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Small Supreme Pizza

$16.99

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.99

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Small White Pizza

$12.99

Large Pizzas

Large The Classic Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Large Supreme Pizza

$22.99

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.99

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.99

Large White Pizza

$18.99

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Planks W/ Fries

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese W/Fries

$4.99

Kids Chicken Wraps W/ Fries

$4.99

Kids Pizza

$4.99

Sides

Beer Cheese

$0.50

Coleslaw

$1.50

Large Ranch

$0.50

Side Buff

$0.25

Horse Sauce

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Gravy

$0.50

Xt Bun

$1.00

Side BBQ

Side Hot sauce

Side Ketchup

Small Ranch

$0.25

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Mac And Cheese

$2.99Out of stock

Haluski

$3.99Out of stock

Desserts

Triple Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Cheese Cake

$3.99

Cookie Dough Cheese Cake

$3.99

Carrot Cake

$3.99

Oreo Pie

$3.99

Large desserts

Strawberry Cake

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Website

Location

4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15236

Directions

Gallery
The Garden Restaurant image
The Garden Restaurant image

Map
