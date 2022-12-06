  • Home
A map showing the location of Garden Table CarmelView gallery

Garden Table Carmel

No reviews yet

350 Monon Boulevard

Suite 16

Carmel, IN 46032

Order Again

Barista

Big T NYC Couture Teas

$3.00

London Fog

$5.50

Fresh Mint Tea

$4.00

Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Hibiscus Hot Chocolate

$4.00

string feelings

$7.00

(Hot or iced) Latte with house made earl grey simple, honey, and sage

teddy graham

$7.00

(Hot or iced) Latte with house made vanilla, maple, cinnamon, and nutmeg

say less

$7.00

daydreamer

$7.00

Drip Coffee - To-Go

$3.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.50

Chai Latte

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Latte

$5.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Matcha Shot

$4.00

Mocha

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Americano

$3.25

Coffee Traveler

$25.00

Beer

High Noon Sun Sip

$6.50

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Stella Artois

$5.50

Presidente

$5.50

Breckenridge Christmas Ale

$6.50

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$6.50

312 Goose Island

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Cold Press Juices

Garden Gate

$9.00Out of stock

Beet, carrot, apple, celery, lemon, turmeric, ginger, black pepper.

Emerald Elixir

$9.00

Romaine, cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, lemon, ginger, turmeric, Himalayan pink sea salt, black pepper.

Lush Love

$9.00

Watermelon, ruby red grapefruit, coconut water, lime, basil.

Neon Nectar

$9.00

Orange, carrot, apple, lemon, turmeric, ginger.

Detox Dream

$9.00

Filtered H2O, lemon, maple, ginger, activated charcoal, cayenne.

Cashew Concoction

$9.00Out of stock

Filtered H2O, coconut water, cashew, spiraling, maple, vanilla bean, Himalayan pink sea salt.

Hoosier Heater

$9.00Out of stock

Apple, orange, spinach, kale, cilantro, jalapeño, lime.

Tropic Tonic

$9.00

Pineapple, kale, spinach, parsley, lemon, aloe, mint.

Cold Pressed Juice Flight (Dine In Only)

$13.00

Misc. Drinks

Cup Of Milk

$3.00

OJ

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic Bloody

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Club Soda

Tonic Water

$3.00

Cider

$4.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Red Wine

Joesph Drouhin Pinot Noir 6oz

$14.00

Joesph Drouhin Pinot Noir 9oz

$18.00

Joesph Drouhin Pinot Noir Bottle

$54.00

Dubois Bernard & Fils Pinot Noir Bottle

$74.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir Bottle

$82.00

Famiglia Pasquale Passimento Red Blend 6oz

$12.00

Famiglia Pasquale Passimento Red Blend 9oz

$16.00

Famiglia Pasquale Passimento Red Blend Bottle

$46.00

Leviathan Red Blend Bottle

$86.00

Coppala Claret Cabernet 6oz

$12.00

Coppala Claret Cabernet 9oz

$16.00

Coppala Claret Cabernet Bottle

$46.00

Klinker Zinfindel 6oz

$12.00

Klinker Zinfindel 9oz

$16.00

Klinker Zinfindel Bottle

$46.00

Serial Paso Robles, Cabernet

$46.00

Serial 6oz

$12.00

Serial 9oz

$16.00

Sparkling Wine

La Marca Prosecco Glass

$12.00

Lanson Champagne

$80.00

Drappier Champagne

$120.00

Laurent Perrier Millesime 2012

$195.00

Zardetto Prosecco Btl

$30.00

Pierre Sparr Cremant Brut Btl

$45.00

Ruffino Sparkling Rose Btl

$36.00

Freixenet Wholesale Employee

$6.50

Freixenet Brut

$8.00

White Wine

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc 6oz

$10.00

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc 9oz

$14.00

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc Bottle

$38.00

Stillman Chardonnay 6oz

$11.00

Stillman Chardonnay 9oz

$15.00

Stillman Chardonnay Bottle

$42.00

Joesph Drouhin Chardonnay 6oz

$12.00

Joesph Drouhin Chardonnay 9oz

$16.00

Joesph Drouhin Chardonnay Bottle

$46.00

Rambauer Chardonnay

$90.00

Tenuta Ca'Bolani Pinot Grigio 6oz

$11.00

Tenuta Ca'Bolani Pinot Grigio 9oz

$15.00

Tenuta Ca'Bolani Pinot Grigio Bottle

$42.00

Emmolo Sauvingon Blanc 6oz

$11.00

Emmolo Sauvingon Blanc 9oz

$15.00

Emmolo Sauvingon Blanc Bottle

$42.00

Toasts

Garden Toast

$12.00

Avocado, preserved lemon, cherry tomato, pickled onion, ricotta smear, on semolina.

Smoked Salmon Toast

$15.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, pickled onion, black pepper, preserved lemon, on semolina.

Nutella Sticks

$14.00

Bowls

Acai Bowl

$14.00

Berries, house cashew granola, banana, almond butter, coconut, minty herbs.

B&G

$14.00

House buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy, bacon, sunny egg, cheddar cheese.

Fajita Bowl

$15.00

Marinated beef, bell peppers, jalapeño, charred onion, redskin potatoes, scrambled eggs, avocado, tomatillo salsa, corn tortilla chips.

Chorizo Hash

$15.00

Chorizo, potatoes, yellow squash, spinach, corn, charred tomato salsa, sunny egg

Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

$14.00

Plates

Blueberry Hotcake Stack

$10.00

Served with powdered sugar, maple syrup, whipped butter.

Quiche Meat

$12.00

Rotates daily, served with greens.

Quiche Veggie

$12.00

Rotates daily, served with greens.

Garden Benedict

$14.00

Multi-grain toast with avocado, poached eggs, hollandaise, herbs.

Smoked Salmon Hash

$17.00

Heirloom potato, tomato, and sweet corn, soybean, smoked salmon, poached egg, hollandaise.

Basic B

$15.00

Eggs your way, roasted potatoes, choice of meat, toast or biscuit.

Chilaquiles

$15.00

Corn tortilla chips, black beans, chicken tossed in salsa verde, sunny egg, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro lime cream, side of pico

Breakfast Stack

$17.00

Sammies

Breakfast Sammie

$14.00

Egg, cheddar, and choice of meat (bacon, lamb bacon, or yam bacon) on baguette with greens, and side of skhug sauce.

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Al pastor pork, scrambled eggs, lettuce, blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, avocado, pico. Served with greens and side of skhug sauce.

BLT Smash

$14.00

Avocado, black pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, sriracha aioli on semolina. Served with side of greens.

Brunch Burger

$15.00

Choice of beef burger or beyond burger, dill Havarti, sautéed mushrooms, Korean BBQ sauce, fried onion straws, on brioche bun. Served with fries.

Turn-key Wrap

$14.00

Sliced turkey, roasted tomatoes, herbed goat cheese, arugula, skhug sauce on baguette. Served with greens.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Vegan Banh mi

$13.00

Avocado hummus, spicy miso veggies, pickled veggies, skhug sauce, on baguette

Steak Torta

$15.00

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$14.00

Kids

For guests 12 and under

Muffin Monster

$7.00

Cheddar, black pepper bacon, almond butter, fruit, scrambled egg served on house biscuit (for guests 12 and under).

Mini Basic

$7.00

Eggs your way, choice of meat, toast or biscuit. (For guests 12 and under)

Mini Cakes

$6.00

2 hotcakes served with powdered sugar, maple syrup, whipped butter. (For guests 12 and under)

Brunch Sides

Cinnamon Sugar Bites

$6.00

Fried dough tossed in cinnamon and sugar. Served with a side of apple butter. Six bites per order.

Cup Tomato Soup

$4.00

Roasted tomato and red bell pepper soup

Bowl of Tomato Soup

$6.00

Roasted tomato and red bell pepper soup

Cup of Soup of the Day

$4.00

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Hash

$6.00

Sweet potato, brussels sprouts.

Side Fruit

$6.00

Side Cashew Granola

$5.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Eggs

$2.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Yogurt

$3.00

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Cup Greek yogurt, house cashew granola, fruit.

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Bread Sides

Sd Biscuit

$4.00

Side Gluten Free Bread

$5.00

Side Semolina Toast (Multigrain)

$3.00

Side City Loaf Toast (White)

$3.00

English Muffin

$4.00

Whole Loaf Of GF Native Bread

$15.00

Meat Sides

Black Pepper Bacon

$5.00

Lamb Bacon

$6.00

Yam Bacon

$3.00

Breakfast Sausage

$5.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Condiment Sides

Side Of Dressing

$1.00

Side Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Side Salsa Verde

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Pico

$0.50

Side of Almond Butter

$2.00

Side Jam

$1.00

Side Syrup

$0.50

Side Butter

Side Hollandaise

$0.50

Side Skhug Sauce

$0.50

Side Gravy

$4.00

Honey

$1.00

Side Apple Butter

$1.00

Side Cream Cheese

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Queso Fresco

$0.75

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side of Herb Goat Cheese

$1.00

Salads

Chop Chop

$14.00

Mixed greens, bacon, sunflower seeds, egg, avocado, tomatoes, pickled red onion, buttermilk blue cheese dressing.

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, pico, couscous, feta, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives, Greek dressing.

Side Greens

$7.00

Plate of greens with basil vinaigrette.

the famous salad

$16.00

rachel from friends salad

$15.00

kai's salad

$16.00

Retail Drinks

Circle Kombucha

$5.25

12 Oz Cans

Circle Sparkling Protein

$5.00

12 Ounce Cans

Probiotic Shot

$24.00

Progurt, the world’s most powerful probiotic with 1 trillion CFU live probiotic microorganisms per serving. Tasteless. Mixes with drink.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

350 Monon Boulevard, Suite 16, Carmel, IN 46032

Directions

