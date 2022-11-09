Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Juice & Smoothies
Bars & Lounges

The Garden Table - Downtown

342 Massachusetts Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Breakfast Sammie
Breakfast Burrito
Fajita Bowl

Take Home Cocktails

To Go Bucket of Mimosas

$30.00

4 splits of bubbles with house lush love and OJ.

To Go Bloody Mary

$8.00

Get a 16 ounce to go cup of our vegan bloody mary mix and choose an airplane bottle of Vodka or Tequila to take with you!

To Go Mimosa

$8.00

Get a to go cup of orange juice along with a mini bottle of bubbles to take with you!

Mimosa Kit

$30.00

1 bottle Prosecco & 1 bottle of House Lush Love.

Bloody Mary Kits

$25.00

1 bottle New Amsterdam vodka, 1 bottle Vegan Garden Variety Bloody Mary Mix, lime, lemon, and olives.

Aperol Spritz Kits

$40.00

1 bottle Aperol, 1 bottle Presecco, and 1 orange.

Beer Mix and Match 4 Pack

$12.00

Choose your favorite 4!

Cold Press Juices

Garden Gate

$9.00

Beet, carrot, apple, celery, lemon, turmeric, ginger, black pepper.

Emerald Elixir

$9.00

Romaine, cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, lemon, ginger, turmeric, Himalayan pink sea salt, black pepper.

Lush Love

$9.00

Watermelon, ruby red grapefruit, coconut water, lime, basil.

Neon Nectar

$9.00

Orange, carrot, apple, lemon, turmeric, ginger.

Detox Dream

$9.00

Filtered H2O, lemon, maple, ginger, activated charcoal, cayenne.

Cashew Concoction

$9.00Out of stock

Filtered H2O, coconut water, cashew, spiraling, maple, vanilla bean, Himalayan pink sea salt.

Hoosier Heater

$9.00

Apple, orange, spinach, kale, cilantro, jalapeño, lime.

Tropic Tonic

$9.00

Pineapple, kale, spinach, parsley, lemon, aloe, mint.

Cold Pressed Juice Flight (Dine In Only)

$11.00

Barista

Big T NYC Couture Teas

$3.00

London Fog

$5.50

Fresh Mint Tea

$4.00

Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Hibiscus Hot Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

Pillow Talk

$7.00

(Hot or iced) Latte with house made earl grey simple, honey, and sage

Socks & Sandals

$7.00

(Hot or iced) Latte with house made vanilla, maple, cinnamon, and nutmeg

Pink Dreams

$7.00Out of stock

Creature Comforts

$7.00

Drip Coffee - To-Go

$3.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.50

Chai Latte

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Latte

$5.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Matcha Shot

$4.00

Mocha

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Americano

$3.25

Coffee Traveler

$25.00

Beer

High Noon Sun Sip

$6.00

Cardinal Spirits Bramble Mule

$7.00

Bier Weizengoot

$5.00Out of stock

Two Hearted

$5.00

Sunking Cream Ale

$5.00

West Fork Snap Back Can

$7.00

Tart N' Tempered

$6.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Old Style

$3.00

Stella Artois

$4.50

Wine By the Bottle

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc Btl

$40.00

Trimbach Pinot Blanc Btl

$42.00

Marlborough Estate Sauvignon Blanc Btl

$35.00

Castello Banfi Principessa Gavi Btl

$40.00

Joseph Drouhin Chardonnay Btl

$42.00

Cloud Chaser Rose Btl

$42.00

Diora Rose Btl

$35.00

Mulderbosch Btl

$35.00

Notorious Pink Btl

$42.00

Oyster Bay Btl

$32.00

Le Grand Noir Rose Btl

$35.00

Hahn Pinot Noir Btl

$42.00

Intrinsic Red Blend Btl

$56.00

Padrillos Malbec

$40.00

Rattlesnake Zinfandel Btl

$85.00

Orin Swift Palermo Btl

$90.00

Treana Cabernet Btl

$42.00

Dough PN

$42.00

CMS Hedges Red Blend

$38.00

Zardetto Prosecco Btl

$30.00

Pierre Sparr Cremant Brut Btl

$45.00

Ruffino Sparkling Rose Btl

$36.00

Freixenet Wholesale Employee

$6.50

Freixenet Brut

$26.00

Misc. Drinks

Cup Of Milk

$2.50

OJ

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic Bloody

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Club Soda

Tonic Water

$3.00

Cider

$4.00Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Toasts

Garden Toast

$12.00

Avocado, preserved lemon, cherry tomato, pickled onion, ricotta smear, on semolina.

Smoked Salmon Toast

$15.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, pickled onion, black pepper, preserved lemon, on semolina.

Nutella Toast

$14.00

Bowls

Acai Bowl

$14.00

Berries, house cashew granola, banana, almond butter, coconut, minty herbs.

B&G

$14.00

House buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy, bacon, sunny egg, cheddar cheese.

Fajita Bowl

$15.00

Marinated beef, bell peppers, jalapeño, charred onion, redskin potatoes, scrambled eggs, avocado, tomatillo salsa, corn tortilla chips.

Chorizo Hash

$15.00

Chorizo, potatoes, yellow squash, spinach, corn, charred tomato salsa, sunny egg

Power Bowl

$14.00

Couscous, asparagus, mushroom, spinach, onion.

Plates

Blueberry Hotcake Stack

$10.00

Served with powdered sugar, maple syrup, whipped butter.

Quiche Meat

$12.00Out of stock

Rotates daily, served with greens.

Quiche Veggie

$12.00

Rotates daily, served with greens.

Garden Benedict

$14.00

Multi-grain toast with avocado, poached eggs, hollandaise, herbs.

Eggplant Benedict

$14.00Out of stock

Omelet with herbs, al pastor pork, sweet potatoes, roasted red bell peppers, habanero Havarti & mozzarella cheeses, avocado with a side of cilantro-lime crema

Smoked Salmon Hash

$17.00

Heirloom potato, tomato, and sweet corn, soybean, smoked salmon, poached egg, hollandaise.

Basic B

$15.00

Eggs your way, roasted potatoes, choice of meat, toast or biscuit.

Chilaquiles

$15.00

Corn tortilla chips, black beans, chicken tossed in salsa verde, sunny egg, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro lime cream, side of pico

Sammies

Breakfast Sammie

$14.00

Egg, cheddar, and choice of meat (bacon, lamb bacon, or yam bacon) on baguette with greens, and side of skhug sauce.

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Al pastor pork, scrambled eggs, lettuce, blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, avocado, pico. Served with greens and side of skhug sauce.

Chorizo Muffin

$14.00

BLT Smash

$14.00

Avocado, black pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, sriracha aioli on semolina. Served with side of greens.

Cowboy Burger

$15.00

Choice of beef burger or beyond burger, dill Havarti, sautéed mushrooms, Korean BBQ sauce, fried onion straws, on brioche bun. Served with fries.

Turn-key

$14.00

Sliced turkey, roasted tomatoes, herbed goat cheese, arugula, skhug sauce on baguette. Served with greens.

Cauliflower Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Cauliflower, fontina, cheddar on semolina + cup of roasted tomato & red bell pepper soup.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Vegan Banh mi

$13.00

Avocado hummus, spicy miso veggies, pickled veggies, skhug sauce, on baguette

Steak Torta

$15.00

Kids

For guests 12 and under

Biscuit Monster

$7.00

Cheddar, black pepper bacon, almond butter, fruit, scrambled egg served on house biscuit (for guests 12 and under).

Mini Basic

$7.00

Eggs your way, choice of meat, toast or biscuit. (For guests 12 and under)

Mini Cakes

$6.00

2 hotcakes served with powdered sugar, maple syrup, whipped butter. (For guests 12 and under)

Baked Goods

Vegan Chocolate Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Slice of vegan chocolate cake with a raspberry coulis.

Cinnamon Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Single Pancake

$2.00

Brunch Sides

Cinnamon Sugar Bites

$6.00

Fried dough tossed in cinnamon and sugar. Served with a side of apple butter. Six bites per order.

Cup Tomato Soup

$4.00

Roasted tomato and red bell pepper soup

Bowl of Tomato Soup

$6.00

Roasted tomato and red bell pepper soup

Cup of Soup of the Day

$4.00

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Hash

$6.00

Sweet potato, brussels sprouts.

Side Fruit

$6.00

Side Cashew Granola

$5.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Eggs

$2.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Yogurt

$3.00

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Cup Greek yogurt, house cashew granola, fruit.

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Bread Sides

Sd Biscuit

$4.00

Side Gluten Free Bread

$5.00

Side Semolina Toast (Multigrain)

$3.00

Side City Loaf Toast (White)

$3.00

English Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Whole Loaf Of GF Native Bread

$15.00

Meat Sides

Black Pepper Bacon

$5.00

Lamb Bacon

$6.00

Yam Bacon

$3.00

Breakfast Sausage

$5.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Condiment Sides

Side Of Dressing

$0.50

Side Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Side Salsa Verde

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Pico

$0.50

Side of Almond Butter

$2.00

Side Jam

$1.00

Side Syrup

$0.50

Side Butter

Side Hollandaise

$0.50

Side Skhug Sauce

$0.50

Side Gravy

$4.00

Honey

$1.00

Side Apple Butter

$1.00

Ketchup

Cholula

Sriracha

Side Cream Cheese

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Queso Fresco

$0.75

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side of Herb Goat Cheese

$1.00

Side of Guacamole

$1.50

Salads

Chop Chop

$14.00

Mixed greens, bacon, sunflower seeds, egg, avocado, tomatoes, pickled red onion, buttermilk blue cheese dressing.

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, pico, couscous, feta, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives, Greek dressing.

Summer Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, butternut squash, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, creamy pomegranate-acai dressing

Green Goddess

$14.00

mixed greens, cucumber, snap peas, radish, green goddess dressing

Side Greens

$7.00

Plate of greens with basil vinaigrette.

Retail Drinks

Circle Kombucha

$5.25

12 Oz Cans

Circle Sparkling Protein

$5.00Out of stock

12 Ounce Cans

Probiotic Shot

$24.00

Progurt, the world’s most powerful probiotic with 1 trillion CFU live probiotic microorganisms per serving. Tasteless. Mixes with drink.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

fresh juicery | local eatery

Website

Location

342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Directions

