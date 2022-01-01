  • Home
  • /
  • Galveston
  • /
  • The Garden Thai Cuisine - 216 Tremont (23rd) Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Garden Thai Cuisine 216 Tremont (23rd) Street

review star

No reviews yet

216 Tremont (23rd) Street

Galveston, TX 77550

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Drunken Noodle
PAD THAI
Pad Se-Eew

Appetizer

Fresh Spring Roll

Fresh Spring Roll

Choice of : Tofu or Shrimp Fresh rice paper filled with red leaf, carrot, mint, cilantro, basil and beansprout served with peanut dressing.

Dumpling

Dumpling

$9.00
Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$9.00

Marinated chicken in mixed of Thai spices on skewer served with cucumber sauce, peanut sauce and bread toast.

Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$7.00

Deep fried rolls stuffed with glass noodles and vegetable served with plum sauce.

Curry Puff

Curry Puff

$9.00

Thai pastry stuffed with chicken, potato and curry powder served with cucumber chutney.

Soft Shell Crab

$18.00
Moo Ping

Moo Ping

$9.00

Pork strips marinated and grilled on skewers. Served with EASTERN Thai style sauce.

Garden Hot Wings

$11.00

Chicken wing with spicy house sauce.

Chopstick

Shrimp suit

$9.00

Crispy fried shrimp wrapped with egg roll skin served with sweet plum sauce.

No Utensils

Soy Sauce

Utensils

Siracha Sauce

Meals Now

Salad

Larb Salad

Larb Salad

$11.00

Choice of meat Chicken, Pork or Beef Minced meat, mint, red onions, green onions, rice powder, tossed in a spicy lime dressing.

Thai Garden Salad

$11.00

Mixed salad, carrot, lettuce, onions, cucumber, tomato, steamed chicken and wonton crisp, served with peanut dressing

Seafood Salad

$16.00

Mixed Seafood shrimp, squid, mussels, onions, tomato, cilantro in spicy lime sauce.

Som Tum

$11.00

Chopped green papaya mixed with green bean, tomato, garlic, carrot, peanut and spicy lime dressing served with BBQ Chicken and sticky rice.

Beef Salad

Beef Salad

$15.00

Grill Beef with red onions, tomato, mint, and cilantro served on the iceberg lettuce.

Soup

Thai coconut soup with galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves and mushroom.

Tom Yum

$8.00

Spicy and Sour soup with fresh chili, mushroom, lemon grass, lime leaves, tomato and galangal.

Tom Kha

$8.00

Wontons Soup

$8.00

Wontons stuffed with pork broccoli, carrot, Onion, top with cilantro

Main Course

PAD THAI

PAD THAI

Stir-fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprouts, onions, ground peanuts.

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

Flat rice noodle, egg, Garlic, red & green bell peppers, mushroom, garlic, and basil.

Pad Se-Eew

Pad Se-Eew

Flat rice noodle, egg, Garlic, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, and sweet soy sauce.

DOUBLE CRAB FRIED RICE

DOUBLE CRAB FRIED RICE

$25.00

Stir-fried steamed jasmine rice with jumbo lump, egg, garlic, onion and tomato top with soft shell crab.

PINEAPPLE Fried Rice

PINEAPPLE Fried Rice

$22.00

Stir-fried steamed jasmine rice with half fresh pineapple, shrimp, cashew nut, egg, raisin, tomato, onions and curry powder.

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Stir-fried steamed jasmine rice with, egg, garlic, tomato, onions, Chinese broccoli.

Spicy Fried Rice

Spicy Fried Rice

stir-fry rice with garlic, basil, Egg, mushroom, onion, red and green bell pepper.

Broccoli oyster sauce

Broccoli oyster sauce

Stir-fried Broccoli, carrot with oyster and garlic sauce. Serve with jasmine rice.

Ka Pow

Stir-fried fresh chili, garlic, onion, bell pepper, basil, bamboo shoots with brown sauce. Serve with Jasmine rice.

Mix Veggie

Stir-fried garlic, mushroom, carrot, tomato, broccoli, cabbage with oyster sauce. Serve with jasmine rice.

Cashew Nut

Cashew Nut

Stir-fried with carrot, bell pepper, onions, cashew nut, and chili paste sauce. Serve with jasmine rice.

Eggplants

Eggplants

Slice eggplant stir-fried with green & red bell peppers, basil, garlic, with our chili paste sauce. Serve with Jasmine rice.

Prik king

Prik king

Stir-fried with green beans, green & red bell peppers, kaffir lime leaf, and roasted Thai chili sauce. Serve with Jasmine rice.

Spicy Catfish

Spicy Catfish

$17.00

Fillet catfish, red curry sauce, bell pepper, and basil. Serve with jasmine rice.

Panang Curry Beef

Panang Curry Beef

$18.00

Panang curry sauce with bell peppers, green bean and touch of peanut. Serve with jasmine rice.

Roast Duck Curry

Roast Duck Curry

$18.00

Roasted duck in red curry sauce with lychee, tomato, bell pepper, and basil.

Green curry

Green curry

Green curry sauce with bell peppers, green bean, bamboo shoots, and basil. Serve with Jasmine rice.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry sauce with potato, onions, and carrot. Serve with jasmine rice.

Red curry

Red curry sauce with bell peppers, green bean, bamboo shoots, and basil. Serve with Jasmine rice.

Special

Grilled Salmon with Mango Salsa

$23.00

Grilled Salmon with red onions, mango, cilantro, and spicy lime sauce.

Pad Cha

Pad Cha

$22.00

Stir fried Seafood with exotic Thai herbs, peppercorn, basil, bamboo shoot, bell pepper.

Deep fired Whole Fish or Filet Fish - Market Price

Tilapia, Snapper, Pompano, Salmon, Cat Fish choice of your sauce two tone curry sauce, spicy sweet basil sauce and mango salsa sauce.

Thai Pork Spare Ribs

Thai Pork Spare Ribs

$18.00

Deep fried tender pork ribs stir fried in Thai style. Garlic, black pepper, onion and brown sauce.

KAI YANG SOM TUM

$21.00Out of stock

Half chicken marinated with Thai sauce, herb serve with papaya salad and sticky rice.

Easter’s Days Set

$30.00

Dessert

Mango sticky rice

$10.00
Roti

Roti

$5.00

Fried Banana

$6.00

Ice cream

$4.00

Soft drink

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Soda

$1.50

Hot tea

$3.00

Fresh lemonade

$4.00

Fruits Tea

$5.00

Coconut JUICE

$4.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Beer

Kirin

$6.00

Singha

$6.00

Chang

$6.00

Bud light

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Tsingtao

$6.00

Tiger

$6.00

Kirin Light

$6.00

Ashahi

$6.00

White wine

Cork fee

$15.00

Chardonnay

$10.00+

Chardonnay- Zuccardi Q

$12.00+

Moscato

$10.00+

Pinot Blanc

$10.00+

Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Prosecco- Tiamo

$35.00

Riesling

$10.00+

Rosé- Summer Water

$12.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Sparkling Moscato

$18.00

Red wine

Cabernet

$10.00+

Cabernet- Cult

$12.00+

Merlot

$10.00+

Merlot- Boomtown

$12.00+

Pinot noir

$10.00+

Sweet Red

$10.00+

Red Blend

$10.00+

Sake

Fragrant water Sake

$18.00

Sacred Mist Nigori

$18.00

Sake Small

$10.00

Sparkling Sake

$16.00

Sake Large

$18.00

SIDE

JASMINE RICE

$3.00

BROWN RICE

$3.00

STEAM VEGGIE

$3.00

PEANUT SAUCE

$1.50

STICKY RICE

$3.00

Plain fried rice

$4.00

STEAM NOODLES

$3.00

Plum Sauce

$0.75

Separate ER / SL

Sweet Rice With Coconut Sauce

$6.00

Chili Garlc Sauce

$0.95
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 7:45 pm
Monday4:45 pm - 7:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:45 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

216 Tremont (23rd) Street, Galveston, TX 77550

Directions

Gallery
The Garden Thai Cuisine image
The Garden Thai Cuisine image
The Garden Thai Cuisine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Katie's Seafood House
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Wharf Rd Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext
Mod Coffeehouse
orange starNo Reviews
2126 Post Office St Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext
Axecade - 2217 Strand Suite 207
orange starNo Reviews
2217 Strand Suite 207 Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext
Hearsay On The Strand
orange star4.4 • 1,270
2410 Strand St Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext
Galveston Bagel Company - Tremont
orange starNo Reviews
1110 Tremont Avenue - 23rd Street Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext
Galveston Bagel Co. - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
2416 Post Office St Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Galveston

The Sunflower Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.4 • 2,307
512 14th St Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext
Waterman's Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 1,578
14302 Stewart Rd Galveston, TX 77554
View restaurantnext
Texas Pit Stop BBQ - Galveston
orange star4.3 • 1,368
6612 Seawall Blvd Galveston, TX 77551
View restaurantnext
Hearsay On The Strand
orange star4.4 • 1,270
2410 Strand St Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Galveston
Texas City
review star
No reviews yet
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston