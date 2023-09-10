Food

Tradicional

HARD SHELL TACO

$3.95

Lettuce, tomato, and cheese. (1 taco)

SOFT TACO

$3.75

Onion, cilantro, and salsa.

QUESADILLA

$9.95

A light flour tortilla grilled with a blend of cheeses

BURRO COMBO

$13.95

Served with rice, beans, chips, and salsa.

DRIVE THRU TACO

$3.95

Warm flour tortilla, side of lettuce, and queso.

STRAYE® Chicken Burrito

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, done.

NACHOS

$9.95

Crisp corn tortillas topped with cheese, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

BOWL

$10.95

Choice of Protein, Refried beans, Rice, Onion, Cilantro, salsa on the side. Imagine a Burrito without a tortilla... (Served without chips unless requested in the options menu)

BURRITO

$10.95

Rice, beans, onion, cilantro, and salsa.

MINI NACHOS

$7.95

Nachos for one.

PASTA

$6.95

Back by popular demand. The Famous Pasta a la Creema that was used as an entree side for decades. (16oz)

Soft Taco Combinacion

$11.95

Two tacos. Served with rice, beans, chips, and salsa.

Hard Shell Taco Combo

$11.95

Two tacos, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice, beans, chips, and salsa.

Enchiladas

ENCH CREMA

$14.95

Two enchiladas. Served with rice beans, chips, salsa

ENCH ZR

$14.95

Two enchiladas. Prepared in our cream of cilantro sauce. Served with rice beans, chips, salsa

ENCH ENTOMATADAS

$14.95

Two enchiladas. Prepared in our flavorful mild red chile sauce. Served with rice beans, chips, salsa

ENCH MOLE

$14.95

Two enchiladas. Red, dry ground chilies, almonds spices, and a touch of chocolate. Served with rice beans, chips, salsa

ENCH VERDE

$14.95

Two enchiladas. In our fresh, green tomatillo sauce, and mildly spiced. Served with rice beans, chips, salsa

ENCH AJO

$14.95

ENCH 1Y1

$15.95

MARGARITA PIE

$14.95

Pollo Entrees

POLLO CREMA

$16.95

Chicken a , baked in a tomato cream sauce, slightly sweet, very tasty. It seems like the chicken was Born in the sauce!. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa

POLLO MOLE

$16.95

Our most traditional recipe, a blend of dry red chilies, almonds, spices, and a touch of chocolate. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa

POLLO TAXCO

$16.95

In our signature cream of cilantro sauce. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa

POLLO VERDE

$16.95

Prepared in a fresh green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa

POLLO MEXICANA

$16.95

Delightful casserole type dish with fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and mildly seasoned. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa

Carne Entrees

PUERCO EN SALSA VERDE

$17.95

Puerco en salsa verde tender pork simmered in our roasted green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa

CARNE PICANTE

$24.95

Cubes of sirloin grilled then prepared with fresh and spicy green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa

STEAK PICADO

$24.95

Tender sirloin tips sauteed with fresh tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa

CARNITAS

$17.95

Slow cooked braised pork with salsa and corn tortilla. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa

Shimp Entrees

SHRIMP MOLE

$17.95

Shrimp simmered in the most traditional of Mexican sauces. Ground, dried, seasoned chilies, almond, spices, and a touch of chocolate. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa

SHRIMP AJO

$17.95

Tender shrimp sauteed in a delightful red garlic sauce mildly spiced. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa

SHRIMP CILANTRO

$17.95

Shrimp prepared in our cream of cilantro sauce and delicately spiced. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa

Sides/Extras

1/2 Chips and Salsa

$4.95

1/2 GUACAMOLE

$6.95

FRIJOLES NEGROS

$4.95

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.95

ESCABECHE

$5.95

Pickled vegetables. Pickled carrots, celery, cauliflower, jicama, and jalapenos.

GUACAMOLE

$6.95

GUACAMOLE (AMPOLLETA)

$1.00

GUACAMOLE 4OZ

$1.50

JALAPEÑ0 TOREADO

$1.50

One whole grilled/seasoned jalapeno pepper.

MINI CHIPS

$1.00

PICO DE GALLO

$4.95

Freshly diced tomato, onion, cilantro, and a touch of jalapeno.

PICO DE GALLO 4OZ

$1.00

FRIJOLES

$4.95

SALSA HABANERA

$1.50

4oz

SIDE DE CEBOLLA

SIDE DE CILANTRO

SIDE DE JALAPEÑOS

$1.00

SIDE DE LECHUGA

SIDE DE LIME

SIDE DE SALSA CILANTRO

$1.00

SIDE DE SALSA CREMA

$1.00

you know the one...

SIDE DE TOMATE

Side of Salsa Verde

$1.00

Green Salsa (4oz)

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

4oz

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SOUR CREAM (AMPOLLETA)

$0.50

ARROZ

$4.95

Taxco Socks

$15.00

Boooorrrnnn in the Sox... (Rice & Beans not included)

TORTILLA DE HARINA

TORTILLA DE MAIZ

CUBIERTOS

DELIVERY FEE

$5.00

PICO DE GALLO (AMPOLLETA)

$0.50

COMBO BOX

$4.95

SIDE DE SALSA AJO

$1.00

SIDE DE MOLE

$1.00

SIDE DE QUESO

$1.00

MARC SPECIAL

$14.95

Veggie Favorites

Potato Al Pastor Taco

$3.95

Potato Al Pastor, grilled onions, cilantro, salsa verde on the side

Bean and Cheese Soft Taco

$3.95

Served with warm flour tortilla, refried beans, cheese, and salsa on the side.

Potato Al Pastor Burrito

$10.95

Potato Al Pastor, grilled onions, spanish rice, refried beans, cilantro, salsa verde on the side

Soy Chorizo Taco

$3.95

Soy chorizo, onion, and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa verde (side)

Bean and Cheese Soft Taco Combo

$11.95

Served for two. Bean and cheese soft tacos. Served with side of refried beans, Spanish rice, chips, and salsa.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$10.95

Refried beans, cheese, and salsa on the side.

Veggie Enchiladas

$14.95

2 Enchiladas, choice of sauce & filling. Served with Rice/Beans + Chips/Salsa for 1

Black Bean and Cheese Burrito

$10.95

Black beans, and cheese. Served with rice, beans, chips, and salsa.

Soy Chorizo Burrito

$10.95

Soy chorizo, refried beans, Spanish rice, onion, cilantro, chips, and salsa verde on the side.

Adios Burrito

$10.95

Soy chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, and romaine lettuce. Served with rice, beans, chips, and salsa.

Desserts

Churros

$5.95

Two Amazing Churros per order...

POSTRE

$5.95

Bananas covered with a blend of three creams (8oz)

POSTRE CHICO

$2.95

Beverages

Beverages

Mexican Coke®

$3.50

Mexican Coke, Sweetened with Sugar Cane

Topo Chico®

$2.95

Sparkling Mineral Water

Homemade Horchata

$3.95

Cinnamon rice drink and made in house (not the fountain stuff)

Canned Soft Drinks

$1.95

Classic Shirley Temple

$3.95

How long has it been since you've had a Shirley Temple? Ginger Ale with a dash of grenadine (non alcoholic)

Mexican Sprite (Glass Bottle)

$2.95

Tomate un Sprite...

Sidral Mundet

$2.95

Apple Mexican soda.

Mexican Orange Crush

$2.95

Mexican orange soda.

Classic Roy Rogers

$3.95

Roy Rogers? (Shirley Temple but with Coke instead of Ginger Ale) Coke with a splash of Grenadine...

Mexican Squirt (Glass Bottle)

$2.95

Bottle Water

$1.95

Beer & Margaritas

Margarita

$9.00

They're back... Served since 1971, Pineapple, Lime, Guava 16oz on the rocks.Local alcohol rules prohibit merchants from fulfilling orders that contain more than 2 cocktails or non-factory-sealed wines/spirits per substantial food item. Restaurants may cancel or refund orders that do not comply with these rules.

Negra Modelo

$4.95

Brewed twice as long as other beers, this Munich Dunkel style lager gives way to a rich flavor and remarkably smooth taste.

Dos Equis Lager (Green One)

$4.95

Corona

$4.95

Mexican Lager 12oz Bottle

Pacifico

$4.95

Mexican Amber Beer 12oz bottle

Victoria

$4.95

Modelo Especial

$4.95

Modelo Time, Mexican Pilsner Lager 12oz bottle

BOTELLA MARGARITA

$24.00