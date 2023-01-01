The Garrison - Davenport 131 W. 2nd St.
No reviews yet
131 W. 2nd St.
Davenport, IA 52801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Shareable
Shareable
Goat Cheese Bruschetta
Crostini, heirloom tomato, fresh basil, garlic, black truffle balsamic
Bison Meatballs
San marzano, white wine, wild mushroom reduction, parmigiano, fried basil
Garrison Eggs
Butter poached lobster, warm creamy garlic herb egg yolk vinaigrette, red wine balsamic reduction, fennel
Heirloom Cauliflower
Heirloom herb cauliflower, pomegranate seed, sweet cherry pepper, goddess sauce, beet aioli
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
U10 scallops, butcher bacon, mango salsa, beet aioli
Pork Belly
Double smoked pork belly, moonshine bourbon glazed, micro greens
Sweet Heat Calamari
Tubes and tentacles, sweet cherry pepper, carrot, red and green pepper, onion, pedal sauce, white aioli
Lobster Dip
Steak Bites
Salad & Soup
Caesar
Red baby romaine, lemon, anchovy house crouton, parmigiano, homemade caesar dressing
Red Wedge
Baby red iceberg, gorgonzola, butcher cut bacon, heirloom cherry tomato, blackberries, house made blue cheese vinaigrette dressing
Chicken Avocado Stack
Iceberg butcher cut bacon, 7 minute egg, feta, house crouton, tomato vinaigrette, ranch
French Onion
Caramelized vidalia, gruyere, garlic confit, toasted baguette, crispy fritters
Chef Inspired Soup Du Jour
Table Bread
Side Caesar
Side House Salad
Steak
Accompaniments
Entrées
Rosemary Peach Airline
Seared butter garlic rosemary herb airline, fresh burrata, white wine peach sauce rosemary whipped potatoes, broccolini
Roasted Cornish Hen
Pan seared crispy herb hen, sweet corn succotash, cherry tomato, heirloom asparagus
White Wine Red Snapper
Shallot sherry beurre Blanc, roasted red herb potatoes ,wild mushroom tri-color carrots, basil oil, lemon coral
Chilean Sea Bass
White wine butter seared sabras, roasted acorn squash and kale, sweet carrot puree, bayou sauce
Whiskey Apple Pork Chop
Double bone in chop, beet mashed potatoes, fried purple kale, whiskey apple compote, sweet balsamic glaze
Berbere Spiced Duck Breast
Red guava reduction, 15 hour duck fat potato, purple asparagus
Pasta
Shrimp Diablo
Shrimp, fettuccine pasta, diablo sauce, tomato, pepper, green onion, mushroom, parmigiano, mussels (mild or hot)
Seared Duck Pomodoro
Black squid ink pasta, garlic confit, pomodoro sauce, roasted heirloom tomato, basil, seared duck, parsley, tarragon oil, parmigiano
Baby Portabella Tagliatelle
Garlic confit, white wine, heavy cream, wild mushroom, roasted red pepper, parsley, parmigiano
Beverages
The Garrison Cocktails
Garrison Old Fashioned
In house blend
Vanilla Peach Old Fashioned
Pendleton, vanilla simple and peach bitters
Tropic Smuggler
Pineapple infused real McCoy, lemon, simple, mango puree and peach bitters
Behind Closed Doors
Tito's, Lillet rose, grapefruit, citric simple and rose prosecco
The Spicy Tequilero
Dulce Vida pineapple jalapeño, ancho Reyes, lime and pineapple
Early Morning Refresh
Remy 1783, cointreau, orange, lime, simple and Topo Chico
Basil by the River
Pineapple & basil infused vodka, aperol, lemon and simple
Twilight Tee Time
Deep eddy sweet tea, lemon, rosemary simple and Regans orange bitters
The Fitzgerald Cocktails
Downtown Giggle Water
Cody road infused with blueberry & lemongrass, lemon blueberry citric acid and chamomile simple
The Gatsby
The botanist gin, pine infused Amaro, citric simple, krupnik honey bitters and tonic
El Jefe
Espolon reposado, citric simple, Amaro nonino and aperol
38 Year Bit
Remy 1738, apple cordial and lime acid
Taken for a Ride
Fat washed cedar ridge rye, chili maple simple, angostura and black walnut
NA Beverages
Dinner Menu
Steak
Salad & Soup
Caesar
Red baby romaine, lemon, anchovy house crouton, parmigiano, homemade caesar dressing
Red Wedge
Baby red iceberg, gorgonzola, butcher cut bacon, heirloom cherry tomato, blackberries, house made blue cheese vinaigrette dressing
Chicken Avocado Stack
Iceberg butcher cut bacon, 7 minute egg, feta, house crouton, tomato vinaigrette, ranch
French Onion
Caramelized vidalia, gruyere, garlic confit, toasted baguette, crispy fritters
Chef Inspired Soup Du Jour
Table Bread
Side Caesar
Side House Salad
Shareable
Goat Cheese Bruschetta
Crostini, heirloom tomato, fresh basil, garlic, black truffle balsamic
Bison Meatballs
San marzano, white wine, wild mushroom reduction, parmigiano, fried basil
Garrison Eggs
Butter poached lobster, warm creamy garlic herb egg yolk vinaigrette, red wine balsamic reduction, fennel
Heirloom Cauliflower
Heirloom herb cauliflower, pomegranate seed, sweet cherry pepper, goddess sauce, beet aioli
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
U10 scallops, butcher bacon, mango salsa, beet aioli
Pork Belly
Double smoked pork belly, moonshine bourbon glazed, micro greens
Sweet Heat Calamari
Tubes and tentacles, sweet cherry pepper, carrot, red and green pepper, onion, pedal sauce, white aioli
Lobster Dip
Steak Bites
Pasta
Shrimp Diablo
Shrimp, fettuccine pasta, diablo sauce, tomato, pepper, green onion, mushroom, parmigiano, mussels (mild or hot)
Seared Duck Pomodoro
Black squid ink pasta, garlic confit, pomodoro sauce, roasted heirloom tomato, basil, seared duck, parsley, tarragon oil, parmigiano
Baby Portabella Tagliatelle
Garlic confit, white wine, heavy cream, wild mushroom, roasted red pepper, parsley, parmigiano
Entrées
Rosemary Peach Airline
Seared butter garlic rosemary herb airline, fresh burrata, white wine peach sauce rosemary whipped potatoes, broccolini
Roasted Cornish Hen
Pan seared crispy herb hen, sweet corn succotash, cherry tomato, heirloom asparagus
White Wine Red Snapper
Shallot sherry beurre Blanc, roasted red herb potatoes ,wild mushroom tri-color carrots, basil oil, lemon coral
Chilean Sea Bass
White wine butter seared sabras, roasted acorn squash and kale, sweet carrot puree, bayou sauce
Whiskey Apple Pork Chop
Double bone in chop, beet mashed potatoes, fried purple kale, whiskey apple compote, sweet balsamic glaze
Berbere Spiced Duck Breast
Red guava reduction, 15 hour duck fat potato, purple asparagus
Accompaniments
Desserts
Liquor
Bourbon
1792 SM BATCH
AMADOR
ANGEL'S ENVY
BAKER'S
BASIL HAYDEN'S
BASIL HAYDEN'S 10YR
BASIL HAYDEN'S TOASTED
BIB & TUCKER
BLANTON'S
BOOKER'S
BOWMAN BROS.
BUFFALO TRACE
BULLEIT
BULLEIT 10YR
BULLEIT BARREL STRENGTH
CEDAR RIDGE
CEDAR RIDGE BOTTLE IN BOND
CLYDE MAYS
CLYDE MAYS SPECIAL RESERVE
CODY ROAD
CODY ROAD DOUBLE BARREL
CONTRADICTION
EAGLE RARE
E H TAYLOR SINGLE BARREL
E H TAYLOR SM BATCH
ELIJAH CRAIG
ELIJAH CRAIG BARREL PROOF
ELIJAH CRAIG TOASTED
FOUR ROSES SINGLE BARREL
FOUR ROSES SM BATCH
GARRISON BROS.
GARRISON BROS. SINGLE BARREL
HENRY MCKENNA 10YR
HIGH WEST AMERICAN PRARIE
HORSE SOLDIER
HUDSON BABY
JEFFERSON'S VERY SM BATCH
JEFFERSON'S RESERVE
JEFFERSON'S OCEAN
JIM BEAM
JOSEPH MAGNUS
JOSEPH MAGNUS CIGAR
KENTUCKY 10YR
KENTUCKY OWL CONFISCATED
KNOB CREEK
LARCENY
LARCENY BARREL PROOF
LONG BRANCH
MAKER'S MARK
MAKER'S MARK 46
MAKER'S MARK 101
MICHTER'S
OAK & EDEN 4 GRAIN
OLD GRANDAD 114
OLD FORESTER
OLD FORESTER 100P
OLD FORESTER 1897
OLD FORESTER 1910
OLD FORESTER 1920
OLD FORESTER STATESMAN
OLD SOUL
PENELOPE
PENELOPE BARREL STRENGTH
RABBIT HOLE BOXERGRAIL
RABBIT HOLE DARERINGER
REDEMPTION
STAGG
THOMAS MOORE CAB FINISH
THOMAS MOORE CHARD FINISH
THOMAS MOORE PORT FINISH
WELLER SPECIAL RESERVE
WELLER 12YR
WHISTLE PIG 6YR PIGGYBACK
WIDOW JANE 10YR
WILD TURKEY 101
WILD TURKEY KENTUCKY SPIRIT
WILD TURKEY RARE BREED
WOODFORD RESERVE
WOODFORD DOUBLE OAKED
YELLOWSTONE
Rye
ANGEL'S ENVY
BASIL HAYDEN'S DARK RYE
BULLEIT
CEDAR RIDGE
ELIJAH CRAIG
HIGH WEST DOUBLE RYE
HIGHT WEST RENDEZVOUS
KNOB CREEK
MICHTER'S
PEERLESS
REDEMPTION
RITTENHOUSE
SAGAMORE
SAZERAC 6YR
WHISTLE PIG 10YR
WHISTLE PIG OLD WORLD
WHISTLE PIG 15YR
WHISTLE PIG 18YR
WHISTLE PIG FARMSTOCK
WILD TURKEY RARE BREED
WOODFORD
American Other
Irish
Scotch
ABERLOUR 12YR
ABERFELDY 12YR
ARDBEG
BALVENIE 12YR
BALVENIE 14YR CARIBBEAN
BALVENIE 21YR
BRUICHLADDICH
CHIVAS REGAL
DALMORE 12 YR
DEWERS 12YR
DEWERS WHITE LABEL
GLENFIDDICH 12YR
GLENFIDDICH 15YR
GLENFIDDICH 18YR
GLENLIVET 12YR
GLENMORANGIE 10YR
GLENMORANGIE 18YR
GLENMORANGIE NECTAR D'OR
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK
JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE
LAGAVULIN 8YR
LAGAVULIN 16YR
LAPHROIG 10YR
MACALLAN 12YR
MACALLAN 15YR
MONKEY SHOULDER
OBAN 14
TALISKER
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
AVION 44
CASA DRAGONES JOVEN
CASA NOBLE CRYSTAL
CASAMIGOS BLANCO
CASAMIGOS REPOSADO
CINCORO ANEJO
CINCORO BLANCO
CINCORO REPOSADO
CLASE AZUL REPOSADO
D.V. PINEAPPLE JALAPENO
DON JULIO 1942
DON JULIO BLANCO
DON JULIO PRIMAVERA
DON JULIO REPOSADO
ESPOLON REPO
EXOTIC
HERRADURA REPO
ILEGAL MEZCAL
KOMOS ANEJO RESERVA
MILAGRO REPOSADO
PATRON SILVER
PATRON REPO
PATRON ANEJO
Gin
Cordials
AMARO NONINO
AMARO MONTENEGRO
AVERNA AMARO
APEROL
BORGHETTI
CAMPARI
CHAMBORD
CYNAR
DISARONNO
DRAMBUIE
EMMETS
FERNET BRANCA
FIREBALL
FRANGELICO
GRAND MARNIER
JAGERMEISTER
KAHLUA
LICOR 43
LILLET ROSE
ROMANA SAMBUCA
RUMCHATA
RUMPLEMINZE
SKREWBALL
Beer
Draft
Canned/Bottle Beer
Wine
Sparkling
Red
Pinot Noir - Boen GLS
Merlot - Estancia GLS
Red Blend - Conundrum GLS
Red Blend -Tapestry GLS
Zinfandel - Decoy GLS
Malbec -Dona Paula Estate GLS
Cabernet Sauvignon - Bonanza GLS
Cabernet Sauvignon - Greenwing GLS
Cabernet Sauvignon - Black Stallion GLS
Pinot Noir - Boen BTL
Pinot Noir - Frank Family Vineyards BTL
Merlot - Estancia BTL
Merlot - Stag's Leap BTL
Red Blend - Conundrum BTL
Red Blend -Tapestry BTL
Zinfandel - Decoy BTL
Zinfandel - Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert BTL
Malbec -Dona Paula Estate BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon - Bonanza BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon - Greenwing BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon - Daou Reserve BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon - Black Stallion BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon - Orin Swift Abstract BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon - Stag's Leap Oakville BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon - Merryvale BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon - Caymus Vineyards BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon - Nickel & Nickel BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon - Orin Swift Mercury Head BTL
Cabernet/Shiraz - Penfold's Bin 389 BTL
Red Blend - Paraduxx BTL
Red Blend - Bonterra The Butler Single Vineyard BTL
Petite Sirah - The Walking Fool by Caymus BTL
Petite Sirah - Stag's Leap BTL
Petite Sirah - The Walking Fool by Caymus BTL
Pinot Noir - Frank Family Vineyards BTL
Cabernet/Shiraz - Penfold's Bin 389 BTL
Petite Sirah - Stag's Leap BTL
Red Blend - Paraduxx BTL
Red Blend - Bonterra The Butler Single Vineyard BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon - Merryvale BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon - Orin Swift Abstract BTL
Zinfandel - Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon - Caymus Vineyards BTL
Merlot - Stag's Leap BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon - Stag's Leap Oakville BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon - Daou Reserve BTL
White
Chardonnay - Twenty Acres GLS
Chardonnay - Stag's Leap GLS
Pinot Grigio - Gabbiano GLS
Pinot Gris - J Vineyards GLS
Moscato - Terra d'Oro GLS
Sauvignon Blanc - Whitehaven GLS
Chardonnay - Twenty Acres BTL
Chardonnay - Stag's Leap BTL
Chardonnay - Rombauer Vineyards BTL
Pinot Grigio - Gabbiano BTL
Pinot Gris - J Vineyards BTL
Moscato - Terra d'Oro BTL
Sauvignon Blanc - Whitehaven BTL
Moscato d'Asti - Bartenura BTL
Chardonnay - Rombauer Vineyards BTL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thoughtful Drinks, Wild Recipes, Interesting Characters.
131 W. 2nd St., Davenport, IA 52801