HVSF Concessions Tent

2015 US-9

Garrison, NY 10524

Concessions Menu

White Sangria

$9.00
Wines by the Glass

Wines - Bottles & 1/2 Bottles

Beers

House-Made Beverages

$5.00
Dowser Water (20 oz.)

$2.00
LIFE WTR (1 L)

$5.50
Soda & Seltzer

$3.50
Jane's Ice Cream & Sorbet

$3.25

Oreo Ice Cream Bar

$1.50
Peanuts

$6.00
Trail Mixes & Party Mix

$6.00
Rold Gold Mini Pretzels

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
DISREGARD "Pickup for now (Ready in XX Minutes)" . . . . . . . . All orders placed will be held and fulfilled just in time for the intermission! You may pickup your order from the "Mobile Order Pickup Window" located under the concessions tent. . . . . . . . Mr. Burns NOTE: Orders placed during or after the first intermission will be held and fulfilled for pickup during the second intermission.

2015 US-9, Garrison, NY 10524

