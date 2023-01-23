The Gaslight

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Appetizer

Pepperoni Pies

$14.00

Chislic

$16.00

1/2lbs Wings

$10.00

1lbs Wings

$18.00

Combo Basket

$20.00

Onion Ring Basket

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Salads

Blue Cheese Salad

$10.00

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Pasta Entree

Alfredo

$13.00

New Orleans Cajun Pasta

$20.00

Crispy Entree

Country Fried Steak

$16.00

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Fish and Chips

$24.00

Steaks

8oz Sirloin

$24.00

Flatiron

$26.00

16oz Ribeye

$48.00

12oz Prime Rib

$42.00

16oz Prime Rib

$48.00

Sandwiches

French Dip

$15.00

Reuben

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Beef Burger

$11.00

Buffalo Burger

$19.00

Showtime

$15.00

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$15.00

Feature

BBQ Platter

$24.00

Shrimp App

$15.00Out of stock

Steak N Mushroomz

$21.00

Desserts

A La Mode

$1.50Out of stock

Ice Cream Waffle Sundae

$9.00

Creme Brule

$9.00

Plain Cheesecake

$9.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Berry Cobbler

$9.00

Chocolate Old Fashion

$9.00Out of stock

Berry Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00

French Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

O Rings

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Bowl Soup

$7.00

Cup Soup

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Soda

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet

$3.50

7 Up

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Mt Dew

$3.50

Orange

$3.50

Kids Soda

$1.50

Root Beer

$4.00

Sarsaparilla

$4.00

Cream Soda

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Employee Redbull

$1.50

Tea/Lemonade

Ice Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Apple Cider

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

Milk

$3.50

Nesquik

$4.00

Kids Milk

$1.50

Juice

Cranberry

$5.50+

Pineapple

$5.50+

Oj

$5.50+

Tomato

$5.50+

Clamato

$5.50+

Grapefruit

$5.50+

Apple

$5.50+

Hot Bev

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Merchandise

Main Logo Tshirt

$25.00

Main Logo Long Sleeve

$45.00

Bourbon Tshirt

$25.00

Bourbon Long Sleeve

$45.00

Whiskey Tshirt

$25.00

Hot Sauce

$10.00

Gaslight mug

$12.00

Meduim-XL Employee Gaslight T*shirts

$12.00

XXL Employee Gaslight T*Shirts

$14.00

Meduim-XL Employee Gaslight Long Sleeve

$24.00

2XXL Employee Long Sleeve Gaslight

$26.00

Meduim-XL Employee Gaslight Hoodie

$26.00

2XXL Employee Gaslight Hoodie

$28.00

Meduim-XL Employee Zip Up Gaslight Hoodie

$35.00

XXL Zip Up Employee Gaslight Hoodie

$38.00

Gaslight Hoodie Med-XL

$52.00

Gaslight Hoodie XXL

$54.00

Gaslight Zip Up Med-XL

$67.00

Gaslight Zip Up Hoodie

$69.00

Off-Sale Beer

Domestic 6-pack

$10.00

Import 6-pack

$12.00

High Noon Case

$16.00

64oz Growler

$15.00

Speed Bar

16oz Domestic

$4.00

23oz Domestic

$6.00

16oz Craft

$5.00

23oz Craft

$7.00

Domestic Bottle

$3.75

Import Bottle

$4.25

Well Liquor

$4.75

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Mule

$6.00

Jamo

$5.00

Jager

$5.00

Jack

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Specialty Shot

$6.00

SD Best Bloody Mary

$7.25

Pep Snowball

$10.00

Granny's Apple Pie

$9.00

Roys Salty Dog

$8.00

Pep Schnocolate

$7.00

Low& Slow

$6.00

Hot Todd Brandy

$8.00

Whistlin Dixie

$7.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Mystery Shot

$2.00

Scoth N Soda

$3.00

Canadian Mule

$5.00

Gin Blossom

$7.00

Bloody Maria

$6.50

Infused Margarita

$7.00

Straw Hard Lemonade

$6.00

Summer Spiced Mule

$5.00

Strawberry Cookies&cream

$5.00

Jello Shot

$1.00

Halloween Shot

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13490 Main St, Rockerville, SD 57702

Directions

Gallery
The Gaslight image
7c46d662-79e3-409a-adec-1efb300fff79 image

