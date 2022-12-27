Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Gate To The Mediterranean

16925 Ventura Blvd

Encino, CA 91316

Order Again

Catering Packages

Regular Package

3 Types of Kabab (Chicken Beef & Lula) , 10 Authentic Appetizers (Hummos, Baba Ghanouj, Grape Leaves, Kebbeh Nayah, Fattoush, Tabbouleh, Labneh, Cheese Rolls, Falafel, Kebbeh Rolls, Rice) Kababs 0.5 lbs/person

VIP Package

3 Types of Kabab (Chicken, Beef & Lula) , 14 Authentic Appetizers (Hummos, Labneh, Baba Ghanouj, Grape Leaves, Muhamara, Kebbeh Nayeh, Fattoush, Tabbouleh, Cheese Rolls, Falafel, Kebbeh Rolls, Soujuk, Maaneh, Rice) Kababs 0.5 lbs/person

Platinum Package

3 Types of Kabab (Chicken Beef & Lula), 14 Authentic Appetizers (Hummos, Labneh, Baba Ghanouj, Grape Leaves, Muhamara, Kebbeh Nayeh, Fattoush, Tabbouleh, Cheese Rolls, Falafel, Kebbeh Rolls, Soujuk, Maaneh, Rice), 2 Types of Seafood (Shrimp Kabab, Salmon) Kababs 0.5 lbs/person

Cold Appetziers

Labneh

$9.00

hummus

$9.00

Baba Ghannouj

$9.00

Kebbeh Nayyeh

$15.00

Taboouleh

$12.00

Grape leaves

$10.00

Hot Appetizers

Cheese rolls

$12.00

kebbeh Rolls

$12.00

Seasoned Fries

$10.00

Falafel

$10.00

Lamb chops(2pcs)

$16.00

Frog legs (2pcs)

$16.00

Entrees

Chicken Kebab

$17.00

Beef Kebab

$20.00

Kafta

$17.00

Salmon

$20.00

Hallini (Copy)

Ashta for 2

$15.00

Ashta for 4

$20.00

Fruit for 2

$10.00

Fruit for 4

$15.00

Sandwiches

LULA KEBAB

$15.00

CHICKEN KEBAB

$15.00

BEEF KEBAB

$17.00

LAMB KEBAB

$17.00

CHICKEN SHWARMA

$15.00

BEEF SHAWERMA

$15.00

SOUJUK

$17.00

MAANEH

$17.00

FALAFEL

$15.00

Kebab plates

CHICKEN KEBAB

$17.00

BEEF KEBAB

$20.00

KAFTA

$17.00

SALMON

$20.00

Hallini

Ashta for 2

$15.00

Ashta for 4

$20.00

Fruit for 2

$10.00

Fruit for 4

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
We are one of the finest Mediterranean restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Open daily for lunch and dinner, you will find delicious authentic Lebanese food prepared fresh daily! We offer vegetarian and vegan entrées and mezza appetizers, along with variety of kebab and seafood platers. The Gate also offer full catering menu options for corporate luncheons, events and all special occasions.

16925 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91316

