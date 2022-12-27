The Gate To The Mediterranean
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
We are one of the finest Mediterranean restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Open daily for lunch and dinner, you will find delicious authentic Lebanese food prepared fresh daily! We offer vegetarian and vegan entrées and mezza appetizers, along with variety of kebab and seafood platers. The Gate also offer full catering menu options for corporate luncheons, events and all special occasions.
Location
16925 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91316
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tel Aviv Grill - Encino - 17201 Ventura Boulevard
No Reviews
17201 Ventura Boulevard Encino, CA 91316
View restaurant