The Gate To The Mediterranean

16925 Ventura Blvd

Encino, CA 91316

Hookah Dine IN

Regular Head

$30.00

Apple Head

$38.00

Pineapple Head

$60.00

Refill Reg. Head

$10.00

Refill Apple Head

$15.00

Online Orders

Catering Packages

Family Package

$116.00+

2 Kababs (Chicken, Beef Lula) 2 Salads (Tabbouleh, Fattoush) 10 Mezzas (Cheese Plate, Labneh, Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Grape Leaves, Kebbeh Nayueh, Cheese Rolls, Fried Kebbeh, Falafel, Seasoned Fries) Served family style with rice

Feast Package

$156.00+

3 Kababs (Chicken, Beef Lula and Beef Kabab), 2 Salads (Tabbouleh, Fattoush), 12 Mezzas (Cheese Plate, Labneh, Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Grape Leaves, Kebbeh Nayueh, Cheese Rolls, Fried Kebbeh, Falafel, Seasoned Fries, Soujuk, Maaneh, Served family style with rice

Go Boxes

Go Chicken Kabab

$13.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast served with rice, hummus and Garlic Paste

Go Beef Lula Kabab

$14.00

Marinated ground beef served with rice and hummus

Go Beef Kabab

$15.00

Marinated beef filet mignon served with rice and hummus

Go Lamb Kabab

$15.00

Marinated lamb filet served with rice and hummus

Go Combo Box

$16.00

Chicken and beef kabab served with rice and hummus

Go Shawarma Chicken

$13.00

Marinated slices of chicken breast served with rice, hummus and Garlic Paste

Go Shawarma Beef

$13.00

Marinated slices of beef filet mignon served with rice and hummus

Go Falafel

$10.00

Crispy chickpeas patties mixed herbs served with rice and tahini

Samplers

Veggie Sampler

$14.00

Falafel, Hummus, Grape Leaves, Baba Ghanouj and Tabbouleh

Famous Sampler

$16.00

Cheese Rolls, Fried Kebbeh, Falafel, Sambousek and Seasoned fries

Cold Appetizers

Hummus

$8.00

Crushed cheakpeas mixed with tahini and lemon juice

Baba Ghanouj

$8.00

Smashed eggplant mixed with tahini and lemon juice

Hummus With Meat

$14.00

Homemade hummus topped with filet mignon and pine nuts

Muhammara

$13.00

bread crumbs, crushed walnuts, red pepper, and olive oil

Kebbeh Nayyeh

$15.00

Lebanese steak tartare mixed with spices, olive oil, and onions

Basturma

$13.00

Seasoned air dried beef

Grape Leaves

$10.00

Tender grape leaves stuffed with rice and vegetables

Labneh Harra

$8.00

Strained plain yogurt mixed with fresh mint, cucumber and jalapenos

Veggie Labneh

$10.00

Strained plain yogurt served with fresh vegetables and olive oil

Shanklish

$13.00

Spicy aged Mediterranean cheese mixed with vegetables and olive oil

Cheese Plate

$15.00

Feta cheese served with cucumber, olives, fresh mint and tomatoes

Cucumber Laban (Jajek)

$10.00

Laban or Tzatziki yogurt with sliced cucumber and mint

Hot Appertizers

Falafel Mezza

$8.00

Crispy chickpeas patties mixed herbs and spices

Cheese Rolls

$12.00

Fried rolls stuffed with cheese, fresh mint and onions

Spinach Fatayer

$10.00

Fresh baked dough stuffed with spinach, onions and lemon juice

Sambousek

$12.00

Fresh Fried dough stuffed with beef, and pine nuts

Arayes

$12.00

Marinated Minced beef mixed with onions and parsley

Soujuk

$13.00

Beef sausage sautéed with tomatoes

Maaneh

$12.00

Mediterranean sausage sautéed with fresh garlic and lemon juice

Fried Kebbeh

$12.00

Minced beef stuffed with ground beef, onions and pine nuts

Batata Harra

$8.00

Potatoes sautéed with chili pepper, cilantro and garlic

Seasoned Fries

$7.00

Fried fries with spices

Fried Halloum

$17.00

Pan fried haloum served with tomatoes, cucumbers

Soup, Salad & Sides

Lentil Soup

$7.00

Lentil chopped with onions and olive oil. Served with pita chips

Mediterranean Salad

$9.00

Parsley, tomatoes, cucumbers, mint, lemon juice and olive oil

Fattoush Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, mint pomegranate and pita chips

Tabbouleh Salad

$10.00

Chopped parsley, tomatoes, onions, lemon juice and olive oil

Falafel Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, radish, turnips, lemon juice topped with tahini

Vegetable Plate

$6.00+

Mixed vegetable plates includes lettuce, tomatos, onions, fresh mint, jalapenos, and reddish

Garlic Paste

$1.50+

Garlic paste sauce prepared fresh

Tahini

$1.50+

Tahini Paste mixed with fresh lemon

Pickles & Turnips

$4.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Chicken Kabab Sandwich

$12.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast served with salad and Garlic Paste

Lula Kabab Sandwich

$12.00

Marinated ground beef served with salad

Beef Kabab Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated beef filet mignon served with salad

Lamb Sandwich

$14.00

Marinated lamb filet served with salad

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$12.00

Marinated slices of chicken breast served with seasoned fries and Garlic Paste

Beef Shawarma Sandwich

$12.00

Marinated slices of beef filet mignon served seasoned fries

Maaneh Sandwich

$12.00

Mediterranean sausage sautéed served with seasoned fries

Soujouk Sandwich

$12.00

Beef sausage sautéed with tomatoes served with seasoned fries

Falafel Sandwich

$10.00

Crispy chickpeas patties with mixed herbs served with salad

Eggplant Sandwich

$10.00

Fried eggplant seasoned served with salad

Cauliflower Sandwich

$10.00

Fried caulifower seasoned served with salad

Kabab Entrees

Chicken Kabab Entree

$17.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast served with rice, hummus, salad and Garlic Paste

Lula Kabab Entree

$17.00

Marinated ground beef served with rice, hummus and salad

Combo Kabab

$18.00

Chicken and beef kabab served with rice, hummus, salad and Garlic Paste

Beef Kabab Entree

$21.00

Marinated beef filet mignon served with rice, hummus and salad

Lamb Kabab Entree

$22.00

Marinated lamb filet served with rice, hummus and salad

Chicken Shawarma Entree

$17.00

Marinated slices of chicken breast served with rice, hummus, salad and Garlic Paste

Beef Shawarma Entree

$18.00

Marinated slices of beef filet mignon served with rice, hummus and salad

Mix Grill Kabab

$30.00

Chicken, lula and beef kabab mixed grill served with rice, hummus and salad (2pp)

A La Carte

Chicken Kabab by the Skewer

$13.00

(1) Skewer - Marinated grilled chicken breast served with grilled vegetables

Lula Kabab by the Skewer

$13.00

(1) Skewer - Marinated ground beef served with grilled vegetables

Beef Kabab by the Skewer

$15.00

(1) Skewer - Marinated beef filet mignon served with grilled vegetables

Lamb Kabab by the Skewer

$16.00

(1) Skewer - Marinated lamb filet served with grilled vegetables

Chicken Shawarma by the Pound

$20.00

(1) lbs - Marinated slices of chicken breast served with garlic paste

Beef Shawarma by the Pound

$22.00

(1) lb - Marinated slices of beef filet mignon served with tahini sauce

Seafod Entrees

Shrimp Kabab

$25.00

Grilled shrimp tossed with garlic, herbs and lemon juice

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Grilled filet marinated with garlic, rosemary, oregano, olive oil served with parsley tahini sauce

Tilapia

$20.00

Grilled filet Tilapia served with seasoned fries and tahini sauce

Sultan Ibrahim

$35.00

Deep fried Mediterranean Sea Bass served with seasoned fries and tahini sauce

Branzino

$30.00

Grilled Mediterranean fish served with seasoned fries and tahini sauce

Specialty Entrees

Lamb Kastaleta

$30.00

Tender center-cut lamb chops, season and grilled.

Quails

$17.00

Grilled and seasoned Ferri Quails with garlic, cilantro and lemon juice

Frog Legs

$17.00

Pan fried frog legs sauteed with garlic, cilantro and lemon juice

Deserts

Ashta

$15.00

Ashta topped with honey and banana, serving for 2

Fruit Plate

$15.00

Mixed fruits cut and served fresh

Baklava

$2.00

Your choice of Walnut or Cashew, 1 piece

Drinks

Sole Arte Water

$5.00+

Sole Arte premium Italian mineral water

Sole Arte Sparkling

$5.00+

Sole Arte premium Italian sparkling mineral water

Soft Drinks

$3.00
RedBull

$6.00

12 FL OZ

Espresso Coffee

$4.00

Espresso Coffee

American Coffee

$3.00

American coffee daily fresh

House Coffee

$4.00

Arabic Coffee freshly prepared

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
We are one of the finest Mediterranean restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Open daily for lunch and dinner, you will find delicious authentic Lebanese food prepared fresh daily! We offer vegetarian and vegan entrées and mezza appetizers, along with variety of kebab and seafood platers. The Gate also offer full catering menu options for corporate luncheons, events and all special occasions.

16925 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91316

