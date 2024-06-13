- Home
The Gavel 100 Villita St
100 Villita St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Food
Breakfast
- Constitutional Breakfast$15.95
- Smoked Salmon Summons$15.95
- Build Your Own Omlet$13.95
- Rangers Rancheros$13.95
- Mourning Count$13.50
- Trial Taco Trio$11.95
- Fruit Of The Verdict$7.95
- Steel Cut Oatmeal$7.95
- Biscuits & Gravy$9.95
- Buttermilk Pancake Parley$9.95
- Granola Parfait$10.95
- Breakfast Briefcase$10.95
- Avocado Toast Delight$11.95
- Classic Corned Beef Hash$11.95
- Southern Comfort Chicken & Waffles$14.95
Lunch
Dinner
- Mozzarella Sticks$13.95
- Stuffed Mushrooms$15.95
- Fried Pickles$11.95
- Vegetable Bowls$12.95
- Boneless Wings$12.95
- Brisket Mac$15.95
- Spinach Dip$14.95
- Calamari$18.95
- BBQ Brisket Pizza$18.95
- Alfredo Pizza$18.95
- Spinach Pizza$17.95
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.95
- Supreme Pizza$17.95
- Pepperoni Pizza$17.95
- Cheese Pizza$17.95
- House Salad$12.95
- Very Berry Salad$13.95
- Classic Caesar Salad$12.95
- Gavel Burger$14.95
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$16.95
- Smokehouse Cheddar Burger$16.95
- Hangover Burger$17.95
- Patty Melt$16.95
- Chicken Sandwich$15.95
- Chopped Brisket Sandwich$17.95
- Angus Beef Ribeye$34.95
- Chicken Alfredo$17.95
- Shrimp Alfredo$22.95
- Cajun Pastalaya$28.95
- Fried Fish & Shrimp$22.95
- Blackened Fish & Shrimp$22.95
- Fish Tacos$17.95
- Shrimp Tacos$17.95
- Brisket Tacos$16.95
- Salisbury Steak$15.95
- Chicken Tendies$9.95
- Mac & Cheese$8.95
- Grilled Cheese$7.95
Sides
- Fettuccine$8.95
- Asparagus$8.95
- Brussel Sprouts$8.95
- Fried Pickles$8.95
- French Fries$5.95
- Rice$5.95
- Coleslaw$5.95
- Black Beans$5.95
- Roasted Potatoes$5.95
- Side of Guac$2.50
- Side of Avocado$2.00
- Side of Salsa$0.50
- Side of Ranch$0.50
- Side of Buffalo Sauce$0.50
- Side of Honey Mustard$0.50
- Side of Pico de Gallo$0.75
- Ranch$0.50
- Bbq Sauce$0.50
- Buffalo Sauce$0.50
- Honey Mustard$0.50
- Blue Cheese$0.50