American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Pizza

The Gavel Public House
36 South St
Wrentham 02093

review star

No reviews yet

36 South Street

Wrentham, MA 02093

Order Again

Popular Items

Gavel Burger
The Gavel Steak Tips
Chicken Ceasar Wrap

Starters

Crispy Cauli

$15.00

choice of buffalo or sweet chili sauce, topped with buttermilk ranch, bleu cheese crumbles, & chopped scallions

Potstickers

$14.00

Asian style pork dumplings with sesame-ginger dipping sauce

Gavel Poutine

$14.00

tater tots, brown gravy, sharp Vermont cheddar cheese & chopped scallions

Gavel Wings

$15.00

tossed in your choice of sauce, served with veggie sticks & bleu cheese dressing

Hand Breaded Tenders

$15.00

tossed in your choice of sauce, served with veggie sticks & bleu cheese dressing

Hummus Plate

$15.00

hummus, tabouli, cucumber-garlic tzatziki, olive tapenade, warm pita bread & veggie sticks

Skillet Nachos

$16.00

tri colored tortilla chips, house-made queso, melted cheddar, sliced jalapeños, roasted corn salsa, guacamole, sour cream & chopped scallions

Steak & Cheese Rolls

$14.00

grilled steak & veggie medley with four cheeses in crispy wontons, chipotle aioli and black bean salsa on side

Sweet Chili Calamari

$16.00

lightly breaded, fried til' crispy and served with cilantro cabbage, pineapple mango salsa & sweet chili sauce

Devils on Horseback

$16.00

Cajun scallops wrapped in fresh jalapeño & bacon served with chipotle aioli

Fried Pickles

$12.00

hand breaded pickle chips fried til' crispy & served with avocado ranch dressing

Buff Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar cheese, grilled buffalo chicken, & served with fresh black bean salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.

Short Rib Quesadilla

$15.00

short ribs, peppers & onions, melted cheddar cheese, served with sour cream, black bean salsa, & guacamole

Pretzel Twists

$14.00

honey mustard & cheese sauce for dipping

Soup & Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Thick & creamy Cape Cod style chowder

Onion Soup

$8.00

with house baked croutons & melted Swiss cheese

Homemade Soup of the Day

$6.00+

Ask for today's selection

Salads

Asian Noodle Salad

$14.00

fresh mixed greens topped with Asian noodles, chopped garden veggies, crispy wonton strips & sesame ginger dressing

Athenos Salad

$14.00

crisp chopped romaine lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives, feta cheese & creamy Greek dressing

Gavel Caesar Salad

$15.00

crisp romaine lettuce tossed with savory caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese & house baked croutons. served in our one of a kind edible Parmesan cheese bowl

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$15.00

fresh mixed greens topped with oven roasted beets, crumbled goat cheese, crispy fried shallots & a balsamic drizzle

The Gavel House Salad

$12.00

fresh mixed greens topped with chopped garden veggies, house baked croutons & your choice of dressing

Harvest Salad

$14.00

baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, red onions, diced avocado, dried cranberries, walnuts, bleu cheese crumble, & apple-cider vinaigrette

Mexican Street Tacos

served on your choice of three warm tortillas or lettuce wraps with roasted corn salsa, cilantro slaw & zesty chipotle-lime aioli. served with red beans n' rice and grilled corn on the cob

Carne Asada Tacos

$19.00

tender skirt steak grilled with sea salt & lime juice served on your choice of three warm tortillas or lettuce wraps with roasted corn salsa, cilantro slaw & zesty chipotle-lime aioli. red beans n' rice and grilled corn on the cob on the side

I.P.A. Battered Haddock Tacos

$19.00

fresh local haddock beer battered & cooked til' golden served on your choice of three warm tortillas or lettuce wraps with roasted corn salsa, cilantro slaw & zesty chipotle-lime aioli. red beans n' rice and grilled corn on cob on the side

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$19.00

Slow roasted pork marinated in garlic & jalapeños served on your choice of three warm tortillas or lettuce wraps with roasted corn salsa, cilantro slaw & zesty chipotle-lime aioli. red beans n' rice and grilled corn on the cob on the side

Santa Fe Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

flash sauteed wild gulf shrimp with cajun served on your choice of three warm tortillas or lettuce wraps with roasted corn salsa, cilantro slaw & zesty chipotle-lime aioli. red beans n' rice and grilled corn on the cob on the side

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$21.00

blackened pan seared mahi mahi, avocado, mango salsa

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$20.00

cajun ahi tuna seared rare, cilantro lime cabbage, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, chipotle aioli, side jasmine rice

Burgers

Gavel Burger

$16.00

Vermont sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle campfire sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion

Fire & Ice Burger

$16.00

blue cheese crumble, applewood smoke bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, & garlic habanero sriracha sauce

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, smoked bacon, fried egg, black bean salsa & avocado ranch

Southern Burger

$16.00

lettuce, cole slaw, fried pickles, topped with avocado ranch

Sandwiches & Wraps

all sandwiches served with your choice of one side

Asian Noodle Wrap

$16.00

teriyaki grilled chicken, chilled Asian noodles, onions, cucumbers & mixed greens with sesame ginger sauce

Patty Melt

$16.00

prime steak burger, sharp Vermont cheddar, bacon-onion marmalade, Texas toast

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$16.00

grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, & croutons

Buff Chk Wrap

$16.00

grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, bleu cheese crumble, tomato, chopped onion, ranch dressing

Pastrami Rueben

$16.00

shaved angus pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island sauce, marble rye

Nashville Chx Sandwich

$16.00

fried chicken tossed in garlic habanero sauce, topped with lettuce, cole slaw, fried pickles, & avocado ranch

Southwest Wrap

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli

Steak N' Cheese

$16.00

Entrees

Balsamic Salmon

$24.00

Oven roasted balsamic & garlic marinated salmon filet, heirloom tomato, basil, choice of two sides

Bourbon Roasted Scallops

$24.00

Fresh Chatham scallops oven roasted in a cast iron skillet with fire roasted peppers, onions & our signature bourbon sauce. Served with your choice of two sides

Fish & Chips

$19.00

I.P.A. battered local haddock cooked till golden served over a bed of fries with cole slaw & tartar sauce

Gavel Turkey Tips

$24.00

bourbon marinated turkey tips grilled to perfection & served with your choice of two sides

Grilled Stir Fry

$22.00

your choice of steak or chicken sauteed in a savory teriyaki sauce with peppers & onions served over jasmine rice with broccoli

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

tender cavatappi pasta tossed with our three cheese sauce, baked till bubbly with cheddar cheese & toasted bread crumbs

Cajun Shrimp Bowl

$18.00

Pan seared cajun shrimp, jasmine rice, roasted black bean salsa, cheddar cheese, grilled jalapeño, sliced avocado, cilantro lime aioli, three soft flour tortillas

The Gavel Steak Tips

$24.00

our house marinated black angus sirloin tips, grilled to your liking served with your choice of two sides

Short Rib Bowl

$23.00

Slow roasted short rib, onion, poblano peppers, black bean salsa, feta cheese, guacamole, jasmine rice, chipotle aioli, & corn tortillas

Cottage Pub Pie

$22.00

Lean ground sirloin, Guinness spiked gravy, fresh veggies, golden mashed potato crust, cheddar cheese

Mixed Grill

$30.00

bourbon marinated sirloin tips, grilled chicken, jumbo shrimp skewer, mashed potatoes, broccoli

Chicken Tortellini

$20.00

tri colored tortellini, blackened chicken, cherry tomatoes, spinach, cream sauce

Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.00

grilled chicken, crumbled applewood smoked bacon, buttermilk ranch & chopped scallions

Crab Rangoon Pizza

$15.00

savory blend of cream cheese, crab meat, chopped chives & cheddar-mozzarella cheese blend topped with sweet chili sauce

Tre Formaggi Pizza

$13.00

savory san marazano tomato sauce with three cheese blend

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Chz & Fries

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00

Kids Chz Burger Sliders

$8.00

Kids Mac & Chz

$8.00

Kids Pasta & Butter

$8.00

Kids Pizza & Fries

$8.00

Sides

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Adobo Roasted Cauliflower

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Veggie of the Day

$5.00

Whipped Potatoes

$5.00

Corn On The Cob

$5.00

SWEET HONEY TREATS 🍰

Proudly featured homemade desserts out of Norfolk!

Death By Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$10.00

Gluten Free Carrot Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Apparel

Logo Crewneck

$35.00

Hockey Hoodie

$50.00

Color Hoodie

$45.00

Long Sleeve T

$25.00

Short Sleeve T

$20.00

Cropped Hoodie

$29.00

Coaster Set

$25.00

Trucker Hat

$35.00

Carhart beanies

$32.00

Jean Jacket

$175.00

Boat Hat

$35.00

Blankets

Fuzzy Grey Blanket

$12.00

Red Blanket

$12.00

Black Blanket

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Location

36 South Street, Wrentham, MA 02093

Directions

The Gavel Public House 2021 image
The Gavel Public House 2021 image
The Gavel Public House 2021 image

