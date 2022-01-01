The Gavel Public House 36 South St Wrentham 02093
No reviews yet
36 South Street
Wrentham, MA 02093
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Crispy Cauli
choice of buffalo or sweet chili sauce, topped with buttermilk ranch, bleu cheese crumbles, & chopped scallions
Potstickers
Asian style pork dumplings with sesame-ginger dipping sauce
Gavel Poutine
tater tots, brown gravy, sharp Vermont cheddar cheese & chopped scallions
Gavel Wings
tossed in your choice of sauce, served with veggie sticks & bleu cheese dressing
Hand Breaded Tenders
tossed in your choice of sauce, served with veggie sticks & bleu cheese dressing
Hummus Plate
hummus, tabouli, cucumber-garlic tzatziki, olive tapenade, warm pita bread & veggie sticks
Skillet Nachos
tri colored tortilla chips, house-made queso, melted cheddar, sliced jalapeños, roasted corn salsa, guacamole, sour cream & chopped scallions
Steak & Cheese Rolls
grilled steak & veggie medley with four cheeses in crispy wontons, chipotle aioli and black bean salsa on side
Sweet Chili Calamari
lightly breaded, fried til' crispy and served with cilantro cabbage, pineapple mango salsa & sweet chili sauce
Devils on Horseback
Cajun scallops wrapped in fresh jalapeño & bacon served with chipotle aioli
Fried Pickles
hand breaded pickle chips fried til' crispy & served with avocado ranch dressing
Buff Chicken Quesadilla
flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar cheese, grilled buffalo chicken, & served with fresh black bean salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
Short Rib Quesadilla
short ribs, peppers & onions, melted cheddar cheese, served with sour cream, black bean salsa, & guacamole
Pretzel Twists
honey mustard & cheese sauce for dipping
Soup & Chowder
Salads
Asian Noodle Salad
fresh mixed greens topped with Asian noodles, chopped garden veggies, crispy wonton strips & sesame ginger dressing
Athenos Salad
crisp chopped romaine lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives, feta cheese & creamy Greek dressing
Gavel Caesar Salad
crisp romaine lettuce tossed with savory caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese & house baked croutons. served in our one of a kind edible Parmesan cheese bowl
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
fresh mixed greens topped with oven roasted beets, crumbled goat cheese, crispy fried shallots & a balsamic drizzle
The Gavel House Salad
fresh mixed greens topped with chopped garden veggies, house baked croutons & your choice of dressing
Harvest Salad
baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, red onions, diced avocado, dried cranberries, walnuts, bleu cheese crumble, & apple-cider vinaigrette
Mexican Street Tacos
Carne Asada Tacos
tender skirt steak grilled with sea salt & lime juice served on your choice of three warm tortillas or lettuce wraps with roasted corn salsa, cilantro slaw & zesty chipotle-lime aioli. red beans n' rice and grilled corn on the cob on the side
I.P.A. Battered Haddock Tacos
fresh local haddock beer battered & cooked til' golden served on your choice of three warm tortillas or lettuce wraps with roasted corn salsa, cilantro slaw & zesty chipotle-lime aioli. red beans n' rice and grilled corn on cob on the side
Pork Carnitas Tacos
Slow roasted pork marinated in garlic & jalapeños served on your choice of three warm tortillas or lettuce wraps with roasted corn salsa, cilantro slaw & zesty chipotle-lime aioli. red beans n' rice and grilled corn on the cob on the side
Santa Fe Shrimp Tacos
flash sauteed wild gulf shrimp with cajun served on your choice of three warm tortillas or lettuce wraps with roasted corn salsa, cilantro slaw & zesty chipotle-lime aioli. red beans n' rice and grilled corn on the cob on the side
Mahi Mahi Tacos
blackened pan seared mahi mahi, avocado, mango salsa
Ahi Tuna Tacos
cajun ahi tuna seared rare, cilantro lime cabbage, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, chipotle aioli, side jasmine rice
Burgers
Gavel Burger
Vermont sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle campfire sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion
Fire & Ice Burger
blue cheese crumble, applewood smoke bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, & garlic habanero sriracha sauce
Breakfast Burger
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, smoked bacon, fried egg, black bean salsa & avocado ranch
Southern Burger
lettuce, cole slaw, fried pickles, topped with avocado ranch
Sandwiches & Wraps
Asian Noodle Wrap
teriyaki grilled chicken, chilled Asian noodles, onions, cucumbers & mixed greens with sesame ginger sauce
Patty Melt
prime steak burger, sharp Vermont cheddar, bacon-onion marmalade, Texas toast
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, & croutons
Buff Chk Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, bleu cheese crumble, tomato, chopped onion, ranch dressing
Pastrami Rueben
shaved angus pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island sauce, marble rye
Nashville Chx Sandwich
fried chicken tossed in garlic habanero sauce, topped with lettuce, cole slaw, fried pickles, & avocado ranch
Southwest Wrap
lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli
Steak N' Cheese
Entrees
Balsamic Salmon
Oven roasted balsamic & garlic marinated salmon filet, heirloom tomato, basil, choice of two sides
Bourbon Roasted Scallops
Fresh Chatham scallops oven roasted in a cast iron skillet with fire roasted peppers, onions & our signature bourbon sauce. Served with your choice of two sides
Fish & Chips
I.P.A. battered local haddock cooked till golden served over a bed of fries with cole slaw & tartar sauce
Gavel Turkey Tips
bourbon marinated turkey tips grilled to perfection & served with your choice of two sides
Grilled Stir Fry
your choice of steak or chicken sauteed in a savory teriyaki sauce with peppers & onions served over jasmine rice with broccoli
Mac & Cheese
tender cavatappi pasta tossed with our three cheese sauce, baked till bubbly with cheddar cheese & toasted bread crumbs
Cajun Shrimp Bowl
Pan seared cajun shrimp, jasmine rice, roasted black bean salsa, cheddar cheese, grilled jalapeño, sliced avocado, cilantro lime aioli, three soft flour tortillas
The Gavel Steak Tips
our house marinated black angus sirloin tips, grilled to your liking served with your choice of two sides
Short Rib Bowl
Slow roasted short rib, onion, poblano peppers, black bean salsa, feta cheese, guacamole, jasmine rice, chipotle aioli, & corn tortillas
Cottage Pub Pie
Lean ground sirloin, Guinness spiked gravy, fresh veggies, golden mashed potato crust, cheddar cheese
Mixed Grill
bourbon marinated sirloin tips, grilled chicken, jumbo shrimp skewer, mashed potatoes, broccoli
Chicken Tortellini
tri colored tortellini, blackened chicken, cherry tomatoes, spinach, cream sauce
Pizza
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
grilled chicken, crumbled applewood smoked bacon, buttermilk ranch & chopped scallions
Crab Rangoon Pizza
savory blend of cream cheese, crab meat, chopped chives & cheddar-mozzarella cheese blend topped with sweet chili sauce
Tre Formaggi Pizza
savory san marazano tomato sauce with three cheese blend
Kids Menu
Sides
SWEET HONEY TREATS 🍰
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
Come in and enjoy!
36 South Street, Wrentham, MA 02093