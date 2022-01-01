Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Pizza

The Gavel Public House

838 Reviews

$$

36 South St

Wrentham, MA 02093

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.00

breaded cauliflower florets, house-made buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch, crumbled bleu cheese, & chopped scallions

Potstickers

$12.00

Asian style pork dumplings with sesame-ginger dipping sauce

Gavel Poutine

$13.00

tater tots, brown gravy, sharp Vermont cheddar cheese & chopped scallions

Gavel Wings

$14.00

tossed in your choice of sauce, served with veggie sticks & bleu cheese dressing

Hand Breaded Tenders

$14.00

tossed in your choice of sauce, served with veggie sticks & bleu cheese dressing

Hummus Plate

$14.00

hummus, tabouli, cucumber-garlic tzatziki, olive tapenade, warm pita bread & veggie sticks

Skillet Nachos

$14.00

tri colored tortilla chips, house-made queso, melted cheddar, sliced jalapeños, roasted corn salsa, guacamole, sour cream & chopped scallions

Steak & Cheese Rolls

$14.00

grilled steak & veggie medley with four cheeses in crispy wontons, chipotle aioli and black bean salsa on side

Sweet Chili Calamari

$15.00

lightly breaded, fried til' crispy and served with cilantro cabbage, pineapple mango salsa & sweet chili sauce

Crispy Asian Shrimp

$15.00

Battered shrimp tempura served over chili lime cabbage with sweet chili sauce

Devils on Horseback

$16.00

Cajun scallops wrapped in fresh jalapeño & bacon served with chipotle aioli

Fried Pickles

$12.00

hand breaded pickle chips fried til' crispy & served with avocado ranch dressing

Buff Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar cheese, grilled buffalo chicken, & served with fresh black bean salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.

Turnbuckle Pretzels

$12.00

baked soft pretzel sticks with butter and kosher salt served with sweet onion mustard and a warm cheese dipping sauce

Twin Crab Cakes

$15.00

house made with chipotle aioli

Soup & Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$5.00+

Thick & creamy Cape Cod style chowder

Onion Soup

$7.00

with house baked croutons & melted Swiss cheese

Homemade Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Ask for today's selection

Entrees

Balsamic Salmon

$22.00

Oven roasted balsamic & garlic marinated salmon filet, heirloom tomato, basil, choice of two sides

Bourbon Roasted Scallops

$24.00

Fresh Chatham scallops oven roasted in a cast iron skillet with fire roasted peppers, onions & our signature bourbon sauce. Served with your choice of two sides

Fish & Chips

$18.00

I.P.A. battered local haddock cooked till golden served over a bed of fries with cole slaw & tartar sauce

Gavel Turkey Tips

$24.00

bourbon marinated turkey tips grilled to perfection & served with your choice of two sides

Grilled Stir Fry

$20.00

your choice of steak or chicken sauteed in a savory teriyaki sauce with peppers & onions served over jasmine rice with broccoli

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

tender cavatappi pasta tossed with our three cheese sauce, baked till bubbly with cheddar cheese & toasted bread crumbs

Cajun Shrimp Bowl

$18.00

Pan seared cajun shrimp, jasmine rice, roasted black bean salsa, cheddar cheese, grilled jalapeño, sliced avocado, cilantro lime aioli, three soft flour tortillas

The Gavel Steak Tips

$24.00

our house marinated black angus sirloin tips, grilled to your liking served with your choice of two sides

Curry Scallops & Mussels

$25.00

Fresh mussels & scallops, linguine pasta, house made curry sauce

Sirloin & Crab

$28.00

12oz New York sirloin topped with creamy crab & roasted peppers and onions, choice of two sides

Fried Clam Plate

$22.00

Boston whole belly clams, beer battered onion rings, cole slaw, tartar sauce

Mexican Street Tacos

served on your choice of three warm tortillas or lettuce wraps with roasted corn salsa, cilantro slaw & zesty chipotle-lime aioli. served with red beans n' rice and grilled corn on the cob

Carne Asada Tacos

$19.00

tender skirt steak grilled with sea salt & lime juice served on your choice of three warm tortillas or lettuce wraps with roasted corn salsa, cilantro slaw & zesty chipotle-lime aioli. red beans n' rice and grilled corn on the cob on the side

I.P.A. Battered Haddock Tacos

$19.00

fresh local haddock beer battered & cooked til' golden served on your choice of three warm tortillas or lettuce wraps with roasted corn salsa, cilantro slaw & zesty chipotle-lime aioli. red beans n' rice and grilled corn on cob on the side

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$18.00

Slow roasted pork marinated in garlic & jalapeños served on your choice of three warm tortillas or lettuce wraps with roasted corn salsa, cilantro slaw & zesty chipotle-lime aioli. red beans n' rice and grilled corn on the cob on the side

Santa Fe Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

flash sauteed wild gulf shrimp with cajun served on your choice of three warm tortillas or lettuce wraps with roasted corn salsa, cilantro slaw & zesty chipotle-lime aioli. red beans n' rice and grilled corn on the cob on the side

Burgers

Gavel Burger

$15.00

Vermont sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle campfire sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion

Fire & Ice Burger

$15.00

blue cheese crumble, applewood smoke bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, & garlic habanero sriracha sauce

Breakfast Burger

$15.00

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, smoked bacon, fried egg, black bean salsa & avocado ranch

Hawaiin Burger

$15.00

Ham, Swiss cheese, pineapple salsa

Sandwiches & Wraps

all sandwiches served with your choice of one side

Asian Noodle Wrap

$14.00

teriyaki grilled chicken, chilled Asian noodles, onions, cucumbers & mixed greens with sesame ginger sauce

Crab cake BLT

$16.00

pan seared house made crab cake, lettuce, tomato, smoked bacon, chipotle aioli, brioche roll

Patty Melt

$14.00

prime steak burger, sharp Vermont cheddar, bacon-onion marmalade, Texas toast

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$14.00

grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, & croutons

Buff Chk Wrap

$14.00

grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, bleu cheese crumble, tomato, chopped onion, ranch dressing

Pastrami Rueben

$14.00

shaved angus pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island sauce, marble rye

Panko Cod Sandwich

$16.00

panko breaded cod, lettuce, tomato, avocado ranch dressing, brioche bun

Pub Pizza

Scallop & Bacon pizza

$16.00

bacon, scallops, & fresh scallions

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.00

grilled chicken, crumbled applewood smoked bacon, buttermilk ranch & chopped scallions

Crab Rangoon Pizza

$15.00

savory blend of cream cheese, crab meat, chopped chives & cheddar-mozzarella cheese blend topped with sweet chili sauce

Tre Formaggi Pizza

$13.00

savory san marazano tomato sauce with three cheese blend

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Chz & Fries

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.00

Kids Chz Burger Sliders

$7.00

Kids Mac & Chz

$7.00

Kids Pasta & Butter

$7.00

Kids Pizza & Fries

$7.00

Salads

Asian Noodle Salad

$14.00

fresh mixed greens topped with Asian noodles, chopped garden veggies, crispy wonton strips & sesame ginger dressing

Athenos Salad

$14.00

crisp chopped romaine lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives, feta cheese & creamy Greek dressing

Gavel Caesar Salad

$15.00

crisp romaine lettuce tossed with savory caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese & house baked croutons. served in our one of a kind edible Parmesan cheese bowl

Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$15.00

fresh mixed greens topped with oven roasted beets, crumbled goat cheese, crispy fried shallots & a balsamic drizzle

The Gavel House Salad

$12.00

fresh mixed greens topped with chopped garden veggies, house baked croutons & your choice of dressing

West Coast Salad

$14.00

romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bacon, avocado, crunchy tortilla bowl

Berry Berry Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, strawberries, blueberries, cucumbers, feta cheese, walnuts, apple cider dressing

Sides

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Adobo Roasted Cauliflower

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Side Garden Salad

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Veggie of the Day

$3.00

Whipped Potatoes

$3.00

Corn On The Cob

$3.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Layer Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Churros

$8.00

S'Mores Lava Cake

$8.00

PB Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Dulce De Leche Cheesecake

$8.00

Pumpkin Lava Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Whoopie Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Coconut Cake

$8.00

Lemon Rasberry Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Tres Leches Cake

Specials

Crispy creamy risotto balls with tomato & mozzarella with panko bread crumb coating, served with campfire sauce

Ahi Tuna Stir Fry

$20.00

Seared tuna with sautéed peppers, onions, & broccoli, tossed in Asian noodles with sweet chili and teriyaki sauce, topped with sesame seeds and fresh scallions

Avocado Poke Salmon

$17.00

Cajun dusted poke salmon over seaweed salad, with cabbage, shredded carrots, sliced avocado, and pickled ginger, topped with cucumber wasabi dressing and kung pow sauce

Blackened Mahi-mahi

$22.00

Pan seared, Cajun seasoned Mahi-mahi with garlic butter, over Jasmin rice, topped with fresh apple Pico de Gallo, sliced avocado, served with veggie of the day

Prime Rib Burrito

$18.00Out of stock

Slow oven roasted prime rib, shaved, and stuffed in flour tortilla, with cheddar and provolone cheeses, roasted mushrooms, and onions with jasmine rice, served with black bean salsa, guacamole, & sour cream

Watermelon Salad

$17.00

Fresh chopped romaine lettuce topped with watermelon, blueberries, red onions, fresh mint, and feta cheese, topped with lemon olive oil dressing

Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap

$17.00

House made cranberry chicken salad stuffed in flour tortilla with lettuce, and tomato, served with Cajun fries

Brussels Sprouts & Bacon

$13.00

Oven roasted sprouts topped with crispy bacon, caramelized onions, crumbled blue cheese, and balsamic glace drizzle

Chicken Pomodoro & Gnocchi

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with sliced tomato, and fresh mozzarella, over gnocchi with tomato parmesan sauce, balsamic drizzle, and fresh basil

Apparel

Logo Crewneck

$35.00

Grey Hoodie

$30.00

Hockey Hoodie

$50.00

Logo Beanie

$10.00Out of stock

Kids Hoodie

$20.00

Color Hoodie

$45.00

Long Sleeve

$25.00

Trucker Hat

$35.00

Cropped Hoodie

$40.00

Dry Fit Hat

$30.00

Blankets

Fuzzy Grey Blanket

$12.00

Red Blanket

$12.00

Black Blanket

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to The Gavel! Wrentham's Favorite Place to Dine Located in the heart of historic Wrentham Center, The Gavel Public House is upscale dining in a cozy, Irish-style atmosphere. All menu items are prepared daily by our executive culinary team using the best in local, seasonal ingredients. We have a full-service bar with a variety of craft beers, plus our outside seating area is a great place to enjoy dinner and drinks with family and friends.

Website

Location

36 South St, Wrentham, MA 02093

Directions

Gallery
The Gavel Public House image
The Gavel Public House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tasty's Bagel's Plainville
orange starNo Reviews
80 Taunton Street Unit A Plainville, MA 02762
View restaurantnext
Bytes - Foxborough, MA
orange starNo Reviews
23 Patriot Place Foxborough, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Sierra's Brick Oven Pizza & Pub
orange star3.5 • 3
370 King Street Franklin, MA 02038
View restaurantnext
360 Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
384 Union Street Franklin, MA 02038
View restaurantnext
Mac City - Franklin
orange star4.7 • 1,166
13 west central Street Franklin, MA 02038
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo - 1166 - Foxboro, Rt. 1 Dual
orange star3.9 • 226
211 North St Foxboro, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Wrentham
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Plainville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Foxboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
North Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Walpole
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Sharon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Medfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston