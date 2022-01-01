The Gavel Public House
36 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
Starters
Buffalo Cauliflower
breaded cauliflower florets, house-made buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch, crumbled bleu cheese, & chopped scallions
Potstickers
Asian style pork dumplings with sesame-ginger dipping sauce
Gavel Poutine
tater tots, brown gravy, sharp Vermont cheddar cheese & chopped scallions
Gavel Wings
tossed in your choice of sauce, served with veggie sticks & bleu cheese dressing
Hand Breaded Tenders
tossed in your choice of sauce, served with veggie sticks & bleu cheese dressing
Hummus Plate
hummus, tabouli, cucumber-garlic tzatziki, olive tapenade, warm pita bread & veggie sticks
Skillet Nachos
tri colored tortilla chips, house-made queso, melted cheddar, sliced jalapeños, roasted corn salsa, guacamole, sour cream & chopped scallions
Steak & Cheese Rolls
grilled steak & veggie medley with four cheeses in crispy wontons, chipotle aioli and black bean salsa on side
Sweet Chili Calamari
lightly breaded, fried til' crispy and served with cilantro cabbage, pineapple mango salsa & sweet chili sauce
Crispy Asian Shrimp
Battered shrimp tempura served over chili lime cabbage with sweet chili sauce
Devils on Horseback
Cajun scallops wrapped in fresh jalapeño & bacon served with chipotle aioli
Fried Pickles
hand breaded pickle chips fried til' crispy & served with avocado ranch dressing
Buff Chicken Quesadilla
flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar cheese, grilled buffalo chicken, & served with fresh black bean salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
Turnbuckle Pretzels
baked soft pretzel sticks with butter and kosher salt served with sweet onion mustard and a warm cheese dipping sauce
Twin Crab Cakes
house made with chipotle aioli
Soup & Chowder
Entrees
Balsamic Salmon
Oven roasted balsamic & garlic marinated salmon filet, heirloom tomato, basil, choice of two sides
Bourbon Roasted Scallops
Fresh Chatham scallops oven roasted in a cast iron skillet with fire roasted peppers, onions & our signature bourbon sauce. Served with your choice of two sides
Fish & Chips
I.P.A. battered local haddock cooked till golden served over a bed of fries with cole slaw & tartar sauce
Gavel Turkey Tips
bourbon marinated turkey tips grilled to perfection & served with your choice of two sides
Grilled Stir Fry
your choice of steak or chicken sauteed in a savory teriyaki sauce with peppers & onions served over jasmine rice with broccoli
Mac & Cheese
tender cavatappi pasta tossed with our three cheese sauce, baked till bubbly with cheddar cheese & toasted bread crumbs
Cajun Shrimp Bowl
Pan seared cajun shrimp, jasmine rice, roasted black bean salsa, cheddar cheese, grilled jalapeño, sliced avocado, cilantro lime aioli, three soft flour tortillas
The Gavel Steak Tips
our house marinated black angus sirloin tips, grilled to your liking served with your choice of two sides
Curry Scallops & Mussels
Fresh mussels & scallops, linguine pasta, house made curry sauce
Sirloin & Crab
12oz New York sirloin topped with creamy crab & roasted peppers and onions, choice of two sides
Fried Clam Plate
Boston whole belly clams, beer battered onion rings, cole slaw, tartar sauce
Mexican Street Tacos
Carne Asada Tacos
tender skirt steak grilled with sea salt & lime juice served on your choice of three warm tortillas or lettuce wraps with roasted corn salsa, cilantro slaw & zesty chipotle-lime aioli. red beans n' rice and grilled corn on the cob on the side
I.P.A. Battered Haddock Tacos
fresh local haddock beer battered & cooked til' golden served on your choice of three warm tortillas or lettuce wraps with roasted corn salsa, cilantro slaw & zesty chipotle-lime aioli. red beans n' rice and grilled corn on cob on the side
Pork Carnitas Tacos
Slow roasted pork marinated in garlic & jalapeños served on your choice of three warm tortillas or lettuce wraps with roasted corn salsa, cilantro slaw & zesty chipotle-lime aioli. red beans n' rice and grilled corn on the cob on the side
Santa Fe Shrimp Tacos
flash sauteed wild gulf shrimp with cajun served on your choice of three warm tortillas or lettuce wraps with roasted corn salsa, cilantro slaw & zesty chipotle-lime aioli. red beans n' rice and grilled corn on the cob on the side
Burgers
Gavel Burger
Vermont sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle campfire sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion
Fire & Ice Burger
blue cheese crumble, applewood smoke bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, & garlic habanero sriracha sauce
Breakfast Burger
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, smoked bacon, fried egg, black bean salsa & avocado ranch
Hawaiin Burger
Ham, Swiss cheese, pineapple salsa
Sandwiches & Wraps
Asian Noodle Wrap
teriyaki grilled chicken, chilled Asian noodles, onions, cucumbers & mixed greens with sesame ginger sauce
Crab cake BLT
pan seared house made crab cake, lettuce, tomato, smoked bacon, chipotle aioli, brioche roll
Patty Melt
prime steak burger, sharp Vermont cheddar, bacon-onion marmalade, Texas toast
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, & croutons
Buff Chk Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, bleu cheese crumble, tomato, chopped onion, ranch dressing
Pastrami Rueben
shaved angus pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island sauce, marble rye
Panko Cod Sandwich
panko breaded cod, lettuce, tomato, avocado ranch dressing, brioche bun
Pub Pizza
Scallop & Bacon pizza
bacon, scallops, & fresh scallions
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
grilled chicken, crumbled applewood smoked bacon, buttermilk ranch & chopped scallions
Crab Rangoon Pizza
savory blend of cream cheese, crab meat, chopped chives & cheddar-mozzarella cheese blend topped with sweet chili sauce
Tre Formaggi Pizza
savory san marazano tomato sauce with three cheese blend
Kids Menu
Salads
Asian Noodle Salad
fresh mixed greens topped with Asian noodles, chopped garden veggies, crispy wonton strips & sesame ginger dressing
Athenos Salad
crisp chopped romaine lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives, feta cheese & creamy Greek dressing
Gavel Caesar Salad
crisp romaine lettuce tossed with savory caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese & house baked croutons. served in our one of a kind edible Parmesan cheese bowl
Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
fresh mixed greens topped with oven roasted beets, crumbled goat cheese, crispy fried shallots & a balsamic drizzle
The Gavel House Salad
fresh mixed greens topped with chopped garden veggies, house baked croutons & your choice of dressing
West Coast Salad
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bacon, avocado, crunchy tortilla bowl
Berry Berry Salad
mixed greens, strawberries, blueberries, cucumbers, feta cheese, walnuts, apple cider dressing
Sides
Desserts
Cheesecake
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Layer Cake
Chocolate Lava Cake
Churros
S'Mores Lava Cake
PB Chocolate Cake
Dulce De Leche Cheesecake
Pumpkin Lava Cake
Red Velvet Whoopie Pie
Coconut Cake
Lemon Rasberry Cheesecake
Tres Leches Cake
Specials
Ahi Tuna Stir Fry
Seared tuna with sautéed peppers, onions, & broccoli, tossed in Asian noodles with sweet chili and teriyaki sauce, topped with sesame seeds and fresh scallions
Avocado Poke Salmon
Cajun dusted poke salmon over seaweed salad, with cabbage, shredded carrots, sliced avocado, and pickled ginger, topped with cucumber wasabi dressing and kung pow sauce
Blackened Mahi-mahi
Pan seared, Cajun seasoned Mahi-mahi with garlic butter, over Jasmin rice, topped with fresh apple Pico de Gallo, sliced avocado, served with veggie of the day
Prime Rib Burrito
Slow oven roasted prime rib, shaved, and stuffed in flour tortilla, with cheddar and provolone cheeses, roasted mushrooms, and onions with jasmine rice, served with black bean salsa, guacamole, & sour cream
Watermelon Salad
Fresh chopped romaine lettuce topped with watermelon, blueberries, red onions, fresh mint, and feta cheese, topped with lemon olive oil dressing
Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap
House made cranberry chicken salad stuffed in flour tortilla with lettuce, and tomato, served with Cajun fries
Brussels Sprouts & Bacon
Oven roasted sprouts topped with crispy bacon, caramelized onions, crumbled blue cheese, and balsamic glace drizzle
Chicken Pomodoro & Gnocchi
Grilled chicken breast topped with sliced tomato, and fresh mozzarella, over gnocchi with tomato parmesan sauce, balsamic drizzle, and fresh basil
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Welcome to The Gavel! Wrentham's Favorite Place to Dine Located in the heart of historic Wrentham Center, The Gavel Public House is upscale dining in a cozy, Irish-style atmosphere. All menu items are prepared daily by our executive culinary team using the best in local, seasonal ingredients. We have a full-service bar with a variety of craft beers, plus our outside seating area is a great place to enjoy dinner and drinks with family and friends.
36 South St, Wrentham, MA 02093