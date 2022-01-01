Restaurant info

Welcome to The Gavel! Wrentham's Favorite Place to Dine Located in the heart of historic Wrentham Center, The Gavel Public House is upscale dining in a cozy, Irish-style atmosphere. All menu items are prepared daily by our executive culinary team using the best in local, seasonal ingredients. We have a full-service bar with a variety of craft beers, plus our outside seating area is a great place to enjoy dinner and drinks with family and friends.

