  The General Deli & Cafe/Hammer & Quill - 609 E Jefferson Blvd
The General Deli & Cafe/Hammer & Quill 609 E Jefferson Blvd

609 E Jefferson Blvd

South Bend, IN 46617

Breakfast

Dante

$7.50

cheddar, chipolte spread, greens, siracha mayo, on toasted white bread + 1 eggwhite

Virgil

$7.50

bacon, avocado, tomato, greens on toasted white bread + 1 egg

Cunningham

$7.50

bacon, feta, greens, raspberry preserves on toasted white bread + 1 egg

Classic Egg

$6.25

egg, cheddar + 1 egg on toasted white bread

Bagel Lox

$10.00

choice of toasted plain or everthing bagel, cream cheese, capers, onion, tomato

Overnight Oats

$4.00

overnight oats, honey and fresh fruit

Granola

$2.50

nuts, dried berries, seeds, chocolate

Yogurt Fruit Granola

$4.50

yogurt with honey, fresh fruit and granola

Veggie Burrito

$7.00

2 scrambled eggs, onions, peppers, Mexican cheese on a flour tortilla

Mexican Burrito

$7.50

2 scrambled eggs, chorizo, onions, peppers, Mexican cheese on a flour tortilla

AVO Toast

$7.50

Toasted Brioche bread, mashed avocafo, raddish, greens, everything bagel seasonings with an over easy egg

Hard Egg

$0.93

hard boiled egg

Sandwiches

Mona

$11.00

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Red onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado, Mayonnaise, Dijon

Kibbler

$11.00

Turkey, Cheddar, Swiss, Red Onion, Apple, Arugula, Mayonnaise, Honey Mustard

General

$8.50

Cheddar, Feta, Pepper Jack, Tomato, Sriracha Mayo (Vegetarian)

General Jr

$5.00

Cheddar, Feta, Pepper Jack, Tomato, Sriracha Mayo (Vegetarian)

Clearwater

$10.00

Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, lLttuce, Balsamic Vinegar

Rueben

$13.00

house Smoked Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing

Pastrami

$13.00

House Smoked Pastrami, Swiss, Dijonnaise, Pickled Onion, Pickled Mustard Seed

Carolyn

$9.00

Hummus, Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce, Cucumber, Balsamic Vinegar

Cubano

$12.00

House Smoked Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickle, Yellow Mustard

Chicken Salad

$9.50

Chicken Breast, Celery, Lettuce, Raisins, Apple, Mayonnaise, Tomato

Tuna Salad

$9.00

Tuna, carrot, Celery, Pickle, Mustard, Mayonnaise, Tomato, Lettuce

Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Ham, Tomato, Swiss, Pepperjack, Cheddar, Habanero Bacon Jam

Valletta

$10.50

Bagel Lox

$10.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Capers

1/2 Sand Side

$8.50

1/2 Sand soup

$8.50

1/2 Sandwich with cup of soup

Sand Special

$8.50

Wrap Special

$8.50

PBJ on White bread

$5.00

Alive Group

$22.00

Side Soup Salad

Potato Salad

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Fruit Salad

$3.00

Soup Cup

$3.00

Soup Bowl

$5.00

Chef Salad

$8.50

Hard Egg

$0.93

Hummus Plate

$3.00+

Fresh Fruit

$1.50

Coffee

Coffee 12

$3.00

Coffee 16

$3.50

Espresso 1

$2.25

Doppio 2

$3.25

Triple 3

$4.25

Gregorio 4

$4.50

Latte 8

$3.30

Latte 12

$4.30

Latte 16

$5.30

Americano 8

$3.25

Americano 12

$4.25

Americano 16

$4.50

Chia Latte 12

$4.25

Chia Latte 16

$5.00

Capp 8

$3.30

Capp 12

$4.30

Mocha 8

$3.75

Mocha 12

$4.75

Mocha 16

$5.75

Cafe Au Lait 8

$3.00

Cafe Au Lait 12

$3.50

Cafe Au Lait 16

$4.00

Breve 8

$3.30

Breve 12

$4.30

Breva 16

$5.30

Mocha Latte 12

$4.25

Mocha Latte 16

$5.00

Cider Caramel Latte 8

$2.50

Cider Caramel Latte 12

$3.00

Cider Caramel Latte 16

$3.50

Cider Apple Spice 8

$3.00

Cider Apple Spice 12

$3.50

Cider Apple Spice 16

$4.00

Senior Coffee

$1.87

Coffee Refill

$0.93

Kodachrome Retail

$14.99

Toccoa Retail

$14.99

Yaggy Road Retail

$14.99

Importin Joe Retail

$14.99

96oz Coffee Carafe

$24.00

Refill

$0.93

Beverage

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Fiji

$2.25

Perrier

$2.00

La Croix

$2.00

Pop

$2.00

Lemonade 16

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk 12

$1.50

Milk Jr 8

$1.00

Hot Chocolate 16

$3.00

Hot Chocolate Jr 8

$2.00

Bakery

Banana Bread

$3.00

Sticky Bun

$3.00

Scone

$4.00

Cake Vegan

$4.00

Vegan Cup Cake

$2.00

Bagel Plain

$3.00

Bagel Everything

$3.00

Cookie Large

$3.00

Cookie Small

$2.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

Coffee Cake

$3.25

vegan brownie

$4.00

Merchandise

T Shirt Employee

$12.00

T Shirt Short Sleeve

$15.00

T Shirt Long Sleeve

$18.00

Jacket

$30.00

Miscellaneous

Charcuteire 10 ppl

$90.00

Arancini 10 ppl

$55.00

Bruschetta 10ppl

$40.00

Meatball 10 ppl

$35.00

Lg. Cheese Board

$50.00

Beer (Can Btl)

10 Barrel Cuc Sour

$5.00

10 Barrel Rasp Sour

$5.00

Barehands Westy

$6.00

Bells Kzoo Stout

$5.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Seltzer

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Guinness

$4.00

Hamms

$2.50

Harp

$4.00

Clausthauler

$4.00

Modelo Negro

$4.00

Metazoa Martriarch Pale Ale

$5.00

Metazoa nap Hammock

$6.00

Metazoa Ruh Roh

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

PBR

$3.00

Pilsner Urquell

$6.00

Rhineguist Dark Stellar

$24.00

Rhineguist Infinite Dawn

$24.00

Rhineguist Infrared Eclipse

$24.00

Rhineguist Perceptual Passion

$24.00

Rhineguist Truth IPA

$5.00

Sierra Life & Limb

$5.00

Sierra Trip Woods

$24.00

Starcut Dry Cider

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Stella Cider

$5.00

Upland 2 of Tarts

$3.50

Upland Boysenberry

$16.00

Upland Deveined

$18.00

Upland Extension

$18.00

Upland Found

$18.00

Upland Gauva Btl

$16.00

Upland Hopperpaw

$32.00

Upland Iridescent Btl

$16.00

Upland Kindred

$16.00

Upland Modern Tart

$5.00

Upland Oak & Red

$16.00

Upland Oak & White

$16.00

Upland Patio Cat

$5.00

Upland Paw Paw Btl

$28.00

Upland Peach Sour

$16.00

Upland Preservado

$16.00

Upland Prim

$16.00

Upland Rind

$16.00

Upland Sour Res. Btl

$16.00

Upland Uncoil Btl

$16.00

War Pig Foggy

$5.00

Tyskie

$6.00

Rainbow Sherbet

$5.50

Enroot NA

$5.50

Beer Draft

Warpig Snow & Rock Dopplebock

$7.00

10-56 Free Love Blonde Ale TALL

$5.00

Maplewood Juice Pants FOOTED

$6.00

Upland Uncoil SNIFTER

$11.00

Rhinegeist Sabrebtooth FOOTED

