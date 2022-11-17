The General Deli & Cafe/Hammer & Quill 609 E Jefferson Blvd

- Home
609 E Jefferson Blvd
South Bend, IN 46617
Breakfast
Dante
cheddar, chipolte spread, greens, siracha mayo, on toasted white bread + 1 eggwhite
Virgil
bacon, avocado, tomato, greens on toasted white bread + 1 egg
Cunningham
bacon, feta, greens, raspberry preserves on toasted white bread + 1 egg
Classic Egg
egg, cheddar + 1 egg on toasted white bread
Bagel Lox
choice of toasted plain or everthing bagel, cream cheese, capers, onion, tomato
Overnight Oats
overnight oats, honey and fresh fruit
Granola
nuts, dried berries, seeds, chocolate
Yogurt Fruit Granola
yogurt with honey, fresh fruit and granola
Veggie Burrito
2 scrambled eggs, onions, peppers, Mexican cheese on a flour tortilla
Mexican Burrito
2 scrambled eggs, chorizo, onions, peppers, Mexican cheese on a flour tortilla
AVO Toast
Toasted Brioche bread, mashed avocafo, raddish, greens, everything bagel seasonings with an over easy egg
Hard Egg
hard boiled egg
Sandwiches
Mona
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Red onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado, Mayonnaise, Dijon
Kibbler
Turkey, Cheddar, Swiss, Red Onion, Apple, Arugula, Mayonnaise, Honey Mustard
General
Cheddar, Feta, Pepper Jack, Tomato, Sriracha Mayo (Vegetarian)
General Jr
Cheddar, Feta, Pepper Jack, Tomato, Sriracha Mayo (Vegetarian)
Clearwater
Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, lLttuce, Balsamic Vinegar
Rueben
house Smoked Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing
Pastrami
House Smoked Pastrami, Swiss, Dijonnaise, Pickled Onion, Pickled Mustard Seed
Carolyn
Hummus, Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce, Cucumber, Balsamic Vinegar
Cubano
House Smoked Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickle, Yellow Mustard
Chicken Salad
Chicken Breast, Celery, Lettuce, Raisins, Apple, Mayonnaise, Tomato
Tuna Salad
Tuna, carrot, Celery, Pickle, Mustard, Mayonnaise, Tomato, Lettuce
Ham & Cheese
Ham, Tomato, Swiss, Pepperjack, Cheddar, Habanero Bacon Jam
Valletta
Bagel Lox
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Capers
1/2 Sand Side
1/2 Sand soup
1/2 Sandwich with cup of soup