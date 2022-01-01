- Home
The General Ledger
260 West Main Street
Blue Ridge, GA 30513
Beer
Copperhead Amber Ale
Hazy Like A Fox
Hells Holler Porter
Helluvenna Lager
Orpheus The Inevitable End IPS
Rogue Hazelnut Brown Ale
Athletic Run Wild IPA NON-ALC
Budlight
Budweiser
Classic City Lager
Fall Line Lager
Hell or High Watermelon
Jekyll Hop Dang Diggity
Left Hand Milk Stout
Long Drink
Mich Ultra
Monday Brewing
Round for the Kitchen
Yuengling
Actustic Blond
Aksa Pale Ale
Craft Cocktails
Basil Days
Garden Heist
General Thyme
Georgia Smash
Leger Mule
Old Fannin
Summer Blooms
The Bee Sting
Spice Of Life
Bellini
Figs in Fashion
Cinna-rum
Carmel Apple
Get Figgy with It
Spiced-pearita
The Great Pumpkin
The Pearfic
Liquor
229 Gin
Bombay Bramble
Bombay London Dry
Bombay Sapphire
Empress
Four Pillars Gin
Guild Gin
Gunpowder Gin
Hayman's London Dry
Hayman's Old Tom
High Castle
Monkey's 47
Old Fourth Gin
Dbl 229 Gin
Dbl Bombay Bramble
Dbl Bombay London Dry
Dbl Bombay Sapphire
Dbl Empress
DBL Four Pillars Gin
DBL Guild Gin
DBL Gunpowder Gin
Dbl Hayman's London Dry
DBL Hayman's Old Tom
DBL High Castle Gin
Dbl Monkey's 47
DBL Old Fourth Gin
All Spice Liqueur
Aperol
Apple Cider liqueur
Baileys
Borghetti Coffee Liqueur
Campari
Clement Coconut
Clement Orange
DOM Benedictine
Elderberry liqueur
Godiva dark chocolate
Godiva milk Chocolate
Godiva White Choclate
Gran Citron
Greenbar Jasmine
Hibiscus liqueur
Journeyman
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Luxardo Cherry Liqueur
Olive Brine
Peach Liqueur
Peach Liqueur
Pernod
Raspberry Liqueur
Sambuca
Spicy Ginger
St. Elder Grapefruit liqueur
St. Germain
St. Goerge Coffee Liqueur
Velvet Falernum Liqueur
Watermelon liqueur
DBL Baileys
DBL Campari
Dbl Clement Coconut
Dbl Clement Orange
DBL DOM Benedictine
Dbl Grand Citron
Dbl Journeyman
DBL Kahlua
DBL Pernod
DBL St. Germain
Bacardi Coconut
Bacardi Dark
Bacardi Spiced
Bacardi White
Coconut Cartel
Plantations 5yr
Plantations White Rum
Plantations XO Spiced Rum
Santa Teresa 1796 Rum
DBL Bacardi Dark
DBL Bacardi Silver
DBL Bacardi Spiced
DBL Captain Morgan
Dbl Coconut Cartel
Dbl Plantations 5yr
Dbl Plantations white
Dbl Plantations XO Spiced
DBL Bacardi Coconut Rum
DBL Santa Teresa 1796 Rum
291 Colorado Small Batch
Angels Envy
Breckenridge Bourbon
Breckenridge Cask bourbon
Buffalo Trace
Bullet Buorbon
C4 Small Batch
Dewar's White Label
E.H. Taylor
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig
Glenmorangie
Highwest Bourbon American Prairie
Macallan 12yr
Maker' Mark
Michter's Single Barrel
Michter's Small Batch
Michters Sour Mash
Michters Straight Bourbon
Mitcher's Bourbon
Noah Mill Bourbon
Noah's Mills
Old Scout
Old Forester (well)
Old Forester 1870
Old Forester 1897
Old Forester 1910
Old Forester 1920
Old Forester Birthday
Old Forester Statesman
Redemption Bourbon
Rowan's Creek
Rowans Creek Bournon
Silas Jones
Weller
Whistlepig Bourbon
Willet
Woodford Reserve
Artist Blend Scotch
Dewars 12 yr
Dewars Japanese Smooth
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Ardbeg
DBL Dewars White Label
DBL Eagle Rare
DBL Elijah Craig
DBL Glenmorangie
DBL Macallan 12yr
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Noah's Mill
DBL Old Forester
DBL Rowan's Creek
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Colorado Small Batch
229 vodka
Belvidere
Grey Goose
Kettle One
Kettle One
St. George Chile vodka
St. George Citron Vodka
Titos
DBL Belvidere
DBL Grey Goose
DBL 229 (well)
DBL Titos
Angel's Envy Rye
Belle Meade
Belle Meade Reserve
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Fighting 69
Fire on the Mountain
Highwest Double Rye
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Michter's American Whiskey
Mitcher's Rye
Nelson's Green Brier
Redemption Rye
Rittenhouse Rye
Sazerac Rye
Seagram's 7
Sticky Pete
Tullamore Dew (well)
DBL Bulleit Rye
DBL Angel's Envy Rye
DBL Sazerac Rye
DBL Tullamore Dew (well)
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Crown Royal
N/A Drinks
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Decaff
Diet Coke
Fanta
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Mocktail
Mr. Pibb
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Root beer
Sanpellegrino
SP Aranciata
SP Liminata
SP Melograno
SP Rossa
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
SP Pompelmo
Wine
GLS 1000 stories zinfandel
GLS Bouchard Aine & Fils Pinot Noir
GLS Dough Cabernet
GlS Educated Guess Cabernet
GLS Educated Guess Merlot
GLS Hahn GSM
GLS Siduri Pinot Noir
GLS Kinker Cabernet
GLS La Crema Pinot Noir
GLS La Posta Malbec
GLS Los Doe Garnacha
GLS Matchbook Arsonist Red Blend
GLS Mossback Cabernet
GLS Oberon Merlot
GLS Pike Road Pinot Noir
GLS Quilt Red Blend
GLS Rodney Strong Merlot
GLS Sandpoint Cabernet
GLS Sandpoint Pinot Noir
GLS Spellbound Petite Sirah
GLS Straight Shooter
GLS Stump Jump Red Blend
GLS Vina Bujanda Tempranillo
BLT Belle Glos "Clark & Telephone"
BTL 1000 Stories Zinfandel
BTL Beringer Quantium Red Blend
BTL Caymus Red Schooner Malbec
BTL Chateau Monelena
BTL Crossbarn Pinot Noir
BTL d'Arenberg Stump Jump Red Blend
BTL Domaine Serene Yamhill Pinot Noir
BTL Dough Cabernet
BTL Educated Guess Cabernet
BTL Educated Guess Merlot
BTL Four Vines Kinker Cabernet
BTL Grgich Hills Estate cabernet
BTL Groth
BTL Hahn GSM
BTL Siduri Pinot Noir
BTL Knights Templar Cuvee Vieilles Vignes
BTL Kuleto Estate Caberent
BTL Kuleto Native Son
BTL La Crema Pinot Noir
BTL La Posta Malbec
BTL Les Trourelles De Longueville Petie Verdo
BTL Los Dos Carnacha
BTL Maison Straight Shooter Pinot Noir
BTL Matchbook Arsonist Red Blend
BTL Mossback Cabernet
BTL Neal Cabernet
BTL Neyers Cabernet
BTL Oberon Merlot
BTL Pike Road Pinot Noir
BTL Quilt Cabernet
BTL Quilt Red Blend
BTL Raen Royal St. Robert Cuvee Pinot Noir
BTL Rodney Strong Merlot
BTL Sandpoint Cabernet
BTL Sandpoint Pinot Noir
BTL Shafer One Point Five
BTL Shafer Relentless
BTL Shafer TD-9
BTL Spellbound Petite Sirah
BTL Vina Bujanda Tempranillo
GLA Noble Vines 446 Chardonnay
GLS Ancient Peaks Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Casal Garcia Vinho Verde
GLS Clean Slate Riesling
GLS Dough Chardonnay
GLS Gerard Bertrand Gris Blanc Rose
GLS House Champagne
GLS Julia's Dazzle Rose
GLS La Crema Chardonnay
GLS Mt. Beautiful Riesling
GLS Pike Road Pinot Gris
GLS Sandpoint Chardonnay
GLS Sandpoint Sauv Blanc
GLS Santa Barbara Chardonnay
GLS She's Always Rose
GLS Terra d' Oro Pinot Grigio
GLS Textbook Chardonnay
GLS Textbook Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio
GLS Viette Moscato d' Asti
GLS Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Voga Prosecco
BT Les Daronnes Sancerre
BTL Ancient Peaks Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Casal Garcia Vinho Verde
BTL Clean Slate Up Riesling
BTL Coppola Sofia Blanc de Blanc
BTL Dough Chardonnay
BTL Far Niente Post and Beam Chardonnay
BTL Gerard Bertrand Gris Blanc Rose
BTL Julia's Dazzle Rose
BTL La Grand Courtage Cuvee
BTL Le Crema Chardonnay
BTL Louis Lator Pouilly-Fuisse
BTL Louis Moreau Chablis
BTL Mt. Beautiful Reisling
BTL Noble Vines 446 Chardonnay
BTL Pik Road Pinot Gris
BTL Quilt Chardonnay
BTL Rombauer Chardonnay
BTL Sandpoint Chardonnay
BTL Sandpoint Sauv Blanc
BTL Santa Barbara Chardonnay
BTL Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
BTL Santa Margherita Prosecco
BTL She's Always Rose
BTL Terra d' Oro Pinot Grigio
BTL Text Book Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Textbook Chardonnay
BTL Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio
BTL Vietti Moscato d' Asti
BTL Villa MariaSauvignon Blanc
BTL Collet Art Deco
BTL Collet Brut
BTL Collet Rose
BTL Toreselle
BTL Voge
BTL Coppola Sofie Blanc De Blanc
BTL Le Grand Courtage Grande
Starters
Salads
Sandwiches
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss, Ham, Shredded Lettuce, Honey Mustard, Brioche Bun
Classic Reuben
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, Marbled Rye
Portobello Mushroom
herb vinaigrette, portobello, reb peppers, onion, romaine, havarti, chipotle mayo
The Ledger Burger
8 oz Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Cheddar, Chipolte Mayo, Brioche Bun
Tuna Burger
ahi tuna, ginger, red peppers, scallions, P&G Coleslaw
Fish Sandwich Special
BLT
Entree
Blackened Pork Chop
8oz Pork Loin, Bacon Apple Chutney, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Veg
Filet
Fried Chicken Paillard
Angel Hair Pasta, Borwn Butter Sauce, Sundried Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper Tapenade, Parmesan, Lemon Dressed Arugula
Pecan Crusted Trout
8oz Trout, Red Currant Citrus Chardonay, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Veg
Ribeye
Salmon
Georgia BBQ , P&G Coleslaw, Seasonal Veg
Shrimp & Grits
Gulf Shrimp, White Cheddar Grits, Ham, Charred Corn Salsa, Cajun Cream Sauce
NY Strip
Stripped Bass
Duck
Scallops
Sides
Desserts
Kid's Menu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
260 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, GA 30513