The General Ledger

260 West Main Street

Blue Ridge, GA 30513

Order Again

Beer

Copperhead Amber Ale

$8.00

Hazy Like A Fox

$8.00

Hells Holler Porter

$8.00

Helluvenna Lager

$8.00

Orpheus The Inevitable End IPS

$8.00

Rogue Hazelnut Brown Ale

$8.00

Athletic Run Wild IPA NON-ALC

$6.00

Budlight

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Classic City Lager

$5.00Out of stock

Fall Line Lager

$6.00

Hell or High Watermelon

$5.00

Jekyll Hop Dang Diggity

$5.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$8.00

Long Drink

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Monday Brewing

$6.00

Round for the Kitchen

$12.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Actustic Blond

$7.00

Aksa Pale Ale

$7.00

Craft Cocktails

Basil Days

$12.00

Garden Heist

$12.00

General Thyme

$12.00

Georgia Smash

$12.00

Leger Mule

$12.00

Old Fannin

$12.00

Summer Blooms

$12.00

The Bee Sting

$12.00

Spice Of Life

$14.00

Bellini

$3.00

Figs in Fashion

$12.00

Cinna-rum

$12.00

Carmel Apple

$12.00

Get Figgy with It

$12.00

Spiced-pearita

$12.00

The Great Pumpkin

$12.00

The Pearfic

$12.00

Liquor

229 Gin

$9.00

Bombay Bramble

$10.00

Bombay London Dry

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Empress

$13.00

Four Pillars Gin

$11.00

Guild Gin

$12.00

Gunpowder Gin

$12.00

Hayman's London Dry

$11.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$12.00

High Castle

$12.00

Monkey's 47

$16.00

Old Fourth Gin

$12.00

Dbl 229 Gin

$13.50

Dbl Bombay Bramble

$15.00

Dbl Bombay London Dry

$15.00

Dbl Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

Dbl Empress

$21.00

DBL Four Pillars Gin

$16.50

DBL Guild Gin

$18.00

DBL Gunpowder Gin

$18.00

Dbl Hayman's London Dry

$16.50

DBL Hayman's Old Tom

$18.00

DBL High Castle Gin

$18.00

Dbl Monkey's 47

$24.00

DBL Old Fourth Gin

$18.00

All Spice Liqueur

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Apple Cider liqueur

$9.00

Baileys

$10.00

Borghetti Coffee Liqueur

$9.00

Campari

$11.00

Clement Coconut

$11.00

Clement Orange

$11.00

DOM Benedictine

$10.00

Elderberry liqueur

$9.00

Godiva dark chocolate

$9.00

Godiva milk Chocolate

$9.00

Godiva White Choclate

$9.00

Gran Citron

$13.00

Greenbar Jasmine

$9.00

Hibiscus liqueur

$9.00

Journeyman

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Luxardo Cherry Liqueur

$11.00

Olive Brine

$9.00

Peach Liqueur

$9.00

Peach Liqueur

$9.00

Pernod

$8.00

Raspberry Liqueur

$9.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Spicy Ginger

$9.00

St. Elder Grapefruit liqueur

$9.00

St. Germain

$9.00

St. Goerge Coffee Liqueur

$11.00

Velvet Falernum Liqueur

$9.00

Watermelon liqueur

$9.00

DBL Baileys

$15.00

DBL Campari

$16.50

Dbl Clement Coconut

$16.50

Dbl Clement Orange

$16.50

DBL DOM Benedictine

$15.00

Dbl Grand Citron

$19.50

Dbl Journeyman

$13.50

DBL Kahlua

$13.50

DBL Pernod

$12.00

DBL St. Germain

$13.50

Bacardi Coconut

$8.00

Bacardi Dark

$9.00Out of stock

Bacardi Spiced

$8.00

Bacardi White

$8.00

Coconut Cartel

$13.00

Plantations 5yr

$10.00

Plantations White Rum

$10.00

Plantations XO Spiced Rum

$16.00

Santa Teresa 1796 Rum

$14.00

DBL Bacardi Dark

$13.50

DBL Bacardi Silver

$12.00

DBL Bacardi Spiced

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$13.50

Dbl Coconut Cartel

$19.50

Dbl Plantations 5yr

$15.00

Dbl Plantations white

$15.00

Dbl Plantations XO Spiced

$21.00

DBL Bacardi Coconut Rum

$12.00

DBL Santa Teresa 1796 Rum

$21.00

291 Colorado Small Batch

$9.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Breckenridge Bourbon

$12.00

Breckenridge Cask bourbon

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bullet Buorbon

$10.00

C4 Small Batch

$8.00

Dewar's White Label

$9.00

E.H. Taylor

$22.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Elijah Craig

$15.00

Glenmorangie

$14.00

Highwest Bourbon American Prairie

$10.00

Macallan 12yr

$16.00

Maker' Mark

$12.00

Michter's Single Barrel

$14.00

Michter's Small Batch

$14.00

Michters Sour Mash

$11.00

Michters Straight Bourbon

$11.00

Mitcher's Bourbon

$14.00

Noah Mill Bourbon

$12.00

Noah's Mills

$14.00

Old Scout

$13.00

Old Forester (well)

$7.00

Old Forester 1870

$9.00

Old Forester 1897

$10.00

Old Forester 1910

$11.00

Old Forester 1920

$12.00

Old Forester Birthday

$85.00

Old Forester Statesman

$15.00

Redemption Bourbon

$10.00

Rowan's Creek

$12.00

Rowans Creek Bournon

$12.00

Silas Jones

$12.00

Weller

$18.00

Whistlepig Bourbon

$10.00

Willet

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Artist Blend Scotch

$11.00

Dewars 12 yr

$14.00

Dewars Japanese Smooth

DBL Angels Envy

$19.50

DBL Ardbeg

$15.00

DBL Dewars White Label

$12.00

DBL Eagle Rare

$22.50

DBL Elijah Craig

$22.50

DBL Glenmorangie

$21.00

DBL Macallan 12yr

$24.00

DBL Makers Mark

$12.00

DBL Noah's Mill

$21.00

DBL Old Forester

$7.50

DBL Rowan's Creek

$18.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$18.00

DBL Colorado Small Batch

$12.00

229 vodka

$8.00

Belvidere

$13.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Kettle One

$13.00

Kettle One

$13.00

St. George Chile vodka

$12.00

St. George Citron Vodka

$12.00

Titos

$9.00

DBL Belvidere

$16.50

DBL Grey Goose

$15.00

DBL 229 (well)

$12.00

DBL Titos

$13.50

Angel's Envy Rye

$18.00

Belle Meade

$10.00

Belle Meade Reserve

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Fighting 69

$12.00

Fire on the Mountain

$10.00

Highwest Double Rye

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Michter's American Whiskey

$14.00

Mitcher's Rye

$16.00

Nelson's Green Brier

$10.00

Redemption Rye

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Sazerac Rye

$16.00

Seagram's 7

$8.00Out of stock

Sticky Pete

$10.00

Tullamore Dew (well)

$10.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$13.50

DBL Angel's Envy Rye

$15.00

DBL Sazerac Rye

$16.50

DBL Tullamore Dew (well)

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$13.50

DBL Crown Royal

$16.50

N/A Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaff

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Root beer

$3.00

Sanpellegrino

$8.00

SP Aranciata

$4.00

SP Liminata

$4.00

SP Melograno

$4.00

SP Rossa

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

SP Pompelmo

$4.00

Wine

GLS 1000 stories zinfandel

$11.00

GLS Bouchard Aine & Fils Pinot Noir

$18.00

GLS Dough Cabernet

$13.00

GlS Educated Guess Cabernet

$18.00

GLS Educated Guess Merlot

$18.00

GLS Hahn GSM

$10.00

GLS Siduri Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Kinker Cabernet

$12.00

GLS La Crema Pinot Noir

$15.00

GLS La Posta Malbec

$11.00

GLS Los Doe Garnacha

$9.00

GLS Matchbook Arsonist Red Blend

$14.00

GLS Mossback Cabernet

$14.00

GLS Oberon Merlot

$15.00

GLS Pike Road Pinot Noir

$13.00

GLS Quilt Red Blend

$14.00

GLS Rodney Strong Merlot

$10.00

GLS Sandpoint Cabernet

$7.00Out of stock

GLS Sandpoint Pinot Noir

$7.00Out of stock

GLS Spellbound Petite Sirah

$9.00

GLS Straight Shooter

$13.00

GLS Stump Jump Red Blend

$10.00

GLS Vina Bujanda Tempranillo

$10.00

BLT Belle Glos "Clark & Telephone"

$75.00

BTL 1000 Stories Zinfandel

$42.00

BTL Beringer Quantium Red Blend

$65.00

BTL Caymus Red Schooner Malbec

$65.00

BTL Chateau Monelena

$120.00

BTL Crossbarn Pinot Noir

$65.00

BTL d'Arenberg Stump Jump Red Blend

$34.00

BTL Domaine Serene Yamhill Pinot Noir

$92.00

BTL Dough Cabernet

$50.00

BTL Educated Guess Cabernet

$70.00

BTL Educated Guess Merlot

$70.00

BTL Four Vines Kinker Cabernet

$46.00

BTL Grgich Hills Estate cabernet

$90.00

BTL Groth

$100.00

BTL Hahn GSM

$38.00

BTL Siduri Pinot Noir

$46.00

BTL Knights Templar Cuvee Vieilles Vignes

$70.00

BTL Kuleto Estate Caberent

$90.00

BTL Kuleto Native Son

$62.00

BTL La Crema Pinot Noir

$58.00

BTL La Posta Malbec

$42.00

BTL Les Trourelles De Longueville Petie Verdo

$80.00

BTL Los Dos Carnacha

$34.00

BTL Maison Straight Shooter Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL Matchbook Arsonist Red Blend

$54.00

BTL Mossback Cabernet

$54.00

BTL Neal Cabernet

$80.00

BTL Neyers Cabernet

$120.00

BTL Oberon Merlot

$58.00

BTL Pike Road Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL Quilt Cabernet

$60.00

BTL Quilt Red Blend

$54.00

BTL Raen Royal St. Robert Cuvee Pinot Noir

$100.00

BTL Rodney Strong Merlot

$38.00

BTL Sandpoint Cabernet

$25.00

BTL Sandpoint Pinot Noir

$25.00

BTL Shafer One Point Five

$175.00

BTL Shafer Relentless

$150.00Out of stock

BTL Shafer TD-9

$100.00

BTL Spellbound Petite Sirah

$34.00

BTL Vina Bujanda Tempranillo

$38.00

GLA Noble Vines 446 Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS Ancient Peaks Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GLS Casal Garcia Vinho Verde

$9.00

GLS Clean Slate Riesling

$9.00

GLS Dough Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Gerard Bertrand Gris Blanc Rose

$16.00

GLS House Champagne

$7.00

GLS Julia's Dazzle Rose

$13.00

GLS La Crema Chardonnay

$13.00

GLS Mt. Beautiful Riesling

$11.00

GLS Pike Road Pinot Gris

$10.00

GLS Sandpoint Chardonnay

$7.00Out of stock

GLS Sandpoint Sauv Blanc

$7.00Out of stock

GLS Santa Barbara Chardonnay

$15.00

GLS She's Always Rose

$10.00

GLS Terra d' Oro Pinot Grigio

$11.00

GLS Textbook Chardonnay

$16.00

GLS Textbook Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

GLS Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio

$13.00

GLS Viette Moscato d' Asti

$11.00

GLS Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

GLS Voga Prosecco

$10.00

BT Les Daronnes Sancerre

$50.00

BTL Ancient Peaks Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL Casal Garcia Vinho Verde

$34.00

BTL Clean Slate Up Riesling

$34.00

BTL Coppola Sofia Blanc de Blanc

$40.00

BTL Dough Chardonnay

$46.00

BTL Far Niente Post and Beam Chardonnay

$75.00

BTL Gerard Bertrand Gris Blanc Rose

$62.00

BTL Julia's Dazzle Rose

$50.00

BTL La Grand Courtage Cuvee

$40.00

BTL Le Crema Chardonnay

$50.00

BTL Louis Lator Pouilly-Fuisse

$60.00

BTL Louis Moreau Chablis

$50.00

BTL Mt. Beautiful Reisling

$42.00

BTL Noble Vines 446 Chardonnay

$34.00

BTL Pik Road Pinot Gris

$38.00

BTL Quilt Chardonnay

$55.00

BTL Rombauer Chardonnay

$65.00

BTL Sandpoint Chardonnay

$25.00

BTL Sandpoint Sauv Blanc

$25.00

BTL Santa Barbara Chardonnay

$58.00

BTL Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL Santa Margherita Prosecco

$38.00

BTL She's Always Rose

$34.00

BTL Terra d' Oro Pinot Grigio

$42.00

BTL Text Book Sauvignon Blanc

$54.00

BTL Textbook Chardonnay

$62.00

BTL Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio

$50.00

BTL Vietti Moscato d' Asti

$41.00

BTL Villa MariaSauvignon Blanc

$62.00

BTL Collet Art Deco

$110.00

BTL Collet Brut

$52.00

BTL Collet Rose

$120.00

BTL Toreselle

$42.00

BTL Voge

$38.00

BTL Coppola Sofie Blanc De Blanc

$40.00

BTL Le Grand Courtage Grande

$40.00

Starters

Cast Iron Cornbread

$8.00

green chilis, cheddar cheese, sweet corn

Crispy Crab Fritters

$16.00

blue crab, shrimp, risotto, lobster ginger sauce, charred corn

Deviled Ham & Pimento Cheese

$10.00

house pickles, ritz crackers

Soup

$8.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

$20.00

Blackened Tuna, mixed greens, oranges, avocado, cilantro ginger vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

$11.00

romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing, cornbread croutons

The Ledger Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

spring mix, oranges, crasins, house vinaigrette, panko crusted goat cheese

Thai Salad

$20.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss, Ham, Shredded Lettuce, Honey Mustard, Brioche Bun

Classic Reuben

$15.00

Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, Marbled Rye

Portobello Mushroom

$13.00

herb vinaigrette, portobello, reb peppers, onion, romaine, havarti, chipotle mayo

The Ledger Burger

$15.00

8 oz Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Cheddar, Chipolte Mayo, Brioche Bun

Tuna Burger

$19.00

ahi tuna, ginger, red peppers, scallions, P&G Coleslaw

Fish Sandwich Special

$18.00

BLT

$13.00Out of stock

Entree

Blackened Pork Chop

$29.00

8oz Pork Loin, Bacon Apple Chutney, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Veg

Filet

$42.00

Fried Chicken Paillard

$27.00

Angel Hair Pasta, Borwn Butter Sauce, Sundried Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper Tapenade, Parmesan, Lemon Dressed Arugula

Pecan Crusted Trout

$28.00

8oz Trout, Red Currant Citrus Chardonay, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Veg

Ribeye

$40.00

Salmon

$28.00

Georgia BBQ , P&G Coleslaw, Seasonal Veg

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

Gulf Shrimp, White Cheddar Grits, Ham, Charred Corn Salsa, Cajun Cream Sauce

NY Strip

$38.00Out of stock

Stripped Bass

$32.00Out of stock

Duck

$28.00Out of stock

Scallops

$38.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Peanut & Ginger Coleslaw

$5.00

Candied Ginger, Peanut Butter

Red Skin Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$5.00

Shredded Kale Salad

$5.00

Parmesan, Bread Crumbs, Red Pepper & Lemon Vin.

White Cheddar Potato Croquettes

$5.00

White Cheddar, Chives, Panko Bread Crumbs

Rice

$5.00

Desserts

ADD ice cream

$2.00

Bowl of Ice Cream

$5.00

Cobbler

$9.00

Cookie

$9.00

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$9.00

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$9.00Out of stock

Mixed Berry Compote, Vanilla Ice Cream

Keylime Pie

$8.00

Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

Pecan Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger

$9.00

Kid's Butter Pasta

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Retail

Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$15.00

November 29th Tickets

November 29th Tickets

$65.00

December 6th Tickets

December 6th

$65.00

December 13th Tickets

December 13th

$65.00

December 20th Tickets

December 20th Tickets

$65.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location

260 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, GA 30513

Directions

