  • The Genuine - 6015 N 16th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Genuine - 6015 N 16th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

No reviews yet

6015 N 16th St

Phoenix, AZ 85016

Meze

Baba Ganoush

$8.00

Pickled eggplant with housemade pita

Charcuterie

$24.00

Prosciutto, Finnochiona Salami, Calabrese Salami, Espresso rubbed cheddar, Humbolt Fog Goat Cheese, Hazelnut smoked bleu cheese

Marinated Olives

$7.00

Pickled Vegetables

$6.00

Side Noble Bread

$3.50

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side Pita

$3.00

Sugar & Spice Nuts

$7.00

Whipped Feta

$8.00

With hot honey and seeded lavosh

Greens

Baby Gem Caesar

$14.00

Grilled radicchio, shaved parmesan, garlic caper dressing, garlic croutons

Fire Roasted Beets

$14.00

Pistachio arugula pesto, frisee, pistachio dukkah

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Roasted squash, black pepper feta, baby kale, house bacon dressing

Wild Arugula

$14.00

Frisee, avocado, tomato, citrus, almonds, fried capers, pecorino cheese, green goddess dressing

Small Plates

Ahi Tuna Tartar

$19.00

Cacio E Pepe Bites

$14.00

Duck Egg Rolls

$16.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$13.00

Fried Green Beans

$12.00

Garlic Knot

$10.00

Lamb Meatballs

$17.00

Roasted Caulflower

$14.00

Spanish Octopus

$21.00

Wood Fired Mexican Shrimp

$19.00

Pizza

Funghi

$17.00

Margherita

$16.00

Prosciutto Pizza

$19.00

Three Little Pigs

$19.00

Pasta

Linguini

$24.00

Rigatoni

$26.00

Spaghetti

$22.00

Entrees

Oven Roasted Half Chicken

$26.00

Wagyu Striploin

$44.00

Icelandic Salmon

$27.00

Double Smash Burger

$18.00

Snacks

Meze Trio

$19.00

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$13.00Out of stock

Breakfast Pizza

$17.00

Cinnamon Roll

$8.00

Genuine Burger

$18.00

Heirloom Tomato Sandwich

$15.00

Lamb Meatball Sub

$18.00

Meat & Potato Skillet

$18.00

Peaches & Cream French Toast

$14.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Salmon Pizza

$18.00

Salumi Grinder

$17.00

Side Salad

$9.00

Tuna Poki

$19.00

Vegetable Quiche

$15.00

Wood Roasted Flat Iron Steak

$25.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Espresso

$6.00

Cappucino

$8.00

Latte

$8.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Fiji

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Purezza Club Soda

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Roy Rodgers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Unique to The Genuine, the menu includes chef-inspired weekly changes that will serve as the springboard for new dishes that will make their way to other Genuine Concept menus. Plus, enjoy a weekday happy hour menu, daily dinner menu, and a dedicated weekend brunch menu, along with daily specials available while supplies last, that will cement The Genuine as your new favorite neighborhood spot.

6015 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016

