The Genuine - 6015 N 16th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Unique to The Genuine, the menu includes chef-inspired weekly changes that will serve as the springboard for new dishes that will make their way to other Genuine Concept menus. Plus, enjoy a weekday happy hour menu, daily dinner menu, and a dedicated weekend brunch menu, along with daily specials available while supplies last, that will cement The Genuine as your new favorite neighborhood spot.
Location
6015 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Buffalo Spot (Camelback) - Camelback
No Reviews
1831 East Camelback Road Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurant
REVOLU modern taqueria and bar - - 5538 N 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 - 602-675-1182
4.2 • 591
5538 N 7th St Phoenix, AZ 85014
View restaurant
Fuku Sushi - 7th Ave - 5538 N 7th St #110
No Reviews
5538 N 7th St #110 Phoenix, AZ 85014
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Phoenix
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurant
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurant