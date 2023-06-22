Main picView gallery

The Getaway Grille 2386 Allen Road

No reviews yet

2386 Allen Road

Tallahassee, FL 32312

Food

Starters

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$13.99

Chicken Chunks

$10.99

Chicken Wings

$10.99+

Fried Cheese Bites

$9.99

Grouper Chunks

$10.99

Pretzel Bites

$9.99

Sliders

Cattle Car

Classic Burger

$13.99

Black and Blue

$14.99

Hot Shot

$14.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.99

TGG's Chili

$4.49+

Big Dog

$7.99

Sirloin

$13.99+

Ribeye

$24.99

Chicken Coop

Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

The Firebird

$14.99

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

The Fish Market

Atlantic Salmon

$16.99

Shrimp

$10.99+

Grouper Sandwich

$13.99

The Deli

Dagwood

$14.99

Club

$13.49

BYO

$9.99

Sides

Fries

$3.49

Onion Rings

$3.99

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Steamed Broccoli

$1.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Carrot Sticks

$1.99

The Garden

House Salad

$11.99

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Chef Salad

$14.99

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Falafel Burger

$12.99

The Sweet Spot

Marsh. Choc. Chip Cookie Dough Cake

$5.99

New York Style Cheesecake

$4.99

Peanut Butter Explosion

$5.99

Sea Salt and Caramel Cheesecake

$4.99

GF Chocolate Dessert

$5.99

Kid's Menu

Little Dog

$4.99

Ham and Cheese

$4.99

Kid Burger

$5.99

Kid's Steak

$8.99

Spaghetti Marinara

$5.99

Turkey and Cheese

$4.99

Tenders

$5.99

N/A Beverages

Fountain

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Water

Sweetened Ice Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Tea/Coffee

Tea

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Beer

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Cat Shot

$5.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Killians

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$5.00

PBR Can

$4.00

Preamble

$5.00

Proof Mango Wit

$5.00

Special Hops

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Yeungling Flight

$5.00

Natural Light

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Draft Beer

Proof

$6.00+

Deep

$6.00+

Oyster City

$7.00+

Lake Tribe

$6.00+

Sam Seasonal

$4.00+

Dukes Brown Ale

$4.00+

Yuengling

$4.00+

Flavored Seltzer

Truly Hard Seltzer

$5.00

White Claw Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Smirnoff Seltzer

$5.00

Wine

White Wine

Fronterra Sauv Blanc

$6.00Out of stock

Crane Lake Moscato

$6.00

Crane Lake Pinot Grigio

$6.00Out of stock

Crane Lake Chard

$6.00Out of stock

White Zinfindel

$6.00

Red Wine

Fronterra Red Blend

$6.00

Crane Lake Cab

$6.00

Crane Lake Merlot

$6.00

Adult Beverages

Rum

Bacardi Gold

$9.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Don Q

$7.00+

Kraken

$7.00+

Well Double - Rum

$10.00

Well Single - Rum

$7.00

Wicked Dolphin

$7.00+

Flor De Cana White

$7.00+

Flor De Cana Dark

$7.00+

Flor De Cana 18YR

$10.00+

Tequila

1800

$10.00+

1800 Reposado

$10.00+

Don Julio

$10.00+

Espolon

$10.00+

Hornitos

$7.00+

Jose Cuervo

$6.00+

Margarita

$6.00

Patron

$10.00+

Well Tequila Double

$10.00

Well Tequila Single

$7.00

Vodka

Deep Eddy

$7.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Titos

$7.00+

Well Double - Vodka

$10.00

Well Single - Vodka

$7.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Bulleit

$7.00+

Crown

$7.00+

Crown Apple

$7.00+

Dewars

$7.00+

Fireball

$7.00+

Glenlivet

$10.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jameson

$10.00+

Jameson Orange

$10.00+

Johnnie Walker

$10.00+

Knob Creek

$10.00+

Makers Mark

$10.00+

Quiet Man

$7.00+

Screwball

$7.00+

Well Double - Bourbon/Whiskey

$10.00

Well Single - Bourbon/Whiskey

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00+

Woodford Reserve

$10.00+

Yellowstone

$10.00+

Gin

Well Single - Gin

$7.00

Well Double - Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00+

Hendricks

$10.00+

Southern Comfort

Single

$7.00

Double

$10.00

Specialty Drinks

57 T-Bird

$10.00

Beach Dog

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Crazy Broad

$10.00

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Deep Sea

$10.00

Flamingo

$10.00

Florida Sunrise

$10.00

Fresh Romance

$10.00

Get Away Green

$10.00

Grass Skirt

$10.00

Green Apple Martini

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Lime Spritzer

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Mongolian Mother

$12.00

Nocturnal

$10.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Pink Caddie

$10.00

Rum Runner

$10.00Out of stock

Salt Flats

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00Out of stock

Shady Lady

$10.00

Skittles Martini

$10.00

Spicy Get Away

$10.00

Spring Break

$10.00

Sunburst

$10.00Out of stock

Tallahassee Bomber

$12.00

Tallahassee Sour

$10.00

The Jerk

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

The Unicorn

$10.00Out of stock

Champagne

Prosecco

$6.50

Mimosa

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
2386 Allen Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312

