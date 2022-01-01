Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Gingham Cafe

327 Reviews

$$

1955-C Madison St

Clarksville, TN 37043

Order Again

Popular Items

Kale Salad
Scoop Chicken Salad
Creamy Potato

Daily Special

Rachel

$11.00

The Rachel comes on buttery toasted wheatberry bread with hot turkey and swiss, homemade spicy cole slaw and 1000 island. Comes with a drink. Add a side for an additional charge

Half Sandwich and Side

$11.00Out of stock

Half of any sandwich with a side and drink

Kentucky Hot Brown

$11.00Out of stock

Everyone loves our Kentucky Hot Brown. Buttery toasted white bread with turkey, homemade mornay sauce, bacon, tomato, parmesan cheese, paprika and parsley all baked in the oven. Comes with a drink. Add a side for an additional charge

Pimento Cheese BLT

$11.00

Sweet Heat Hawaiian Melt

$11.00Out of stock

Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad BLT

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.50Out of stock

Turkey Guacamole Melt

$11.00Out of stock

Ham and Cheese Sliders

$11.00Out of stock

Yeast Roll Sadwiches

$11.00Out of stock

White Bean Chicken Chili

$8.50Out of stock

Turkey and Dressing Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Soups

Tomato Basil

$8.50

Ripe tomatoes blended in a savory vegetable stock with a little bit of cream, olive oil, and fresh sweet basil and garlic. Perfect vegetarian choice. Topped with shredded parmesan cheese.

Creamy Potato

$8.50

Cooked golden potatoes and diced onions in a creamy broth topped with crispy bacon and diced green onions.

White Bean Chicken Chili

$8.50Out of stock

Salads

Spinach Salad

$11.25

Fresh spinach, strawberries, cucumbers, mushrooms, bacon and hard boiled egg. Comes with your choice of dressing

Asian Salad

$11.25

Mixed lettuce, rice noodles, green onions, sesame seeds, mandarin oranges, and cashews. Tossed in our homemade sesame vinaigrette dressing.

Kale Salad

$11.25

Chopped fresh kale mixed with diced apples, parmesan cheese, mexi blend cheese, pecans and sweet dreid cranberries. Mixed with our homemade poppyseed dressing or the dressing of your choice. Add chicken or turkey for an additional cost.

Traditional Salad

$10.25

Mixed lettuce, cheddar chesse, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber and homemade croutons. Your choice of dressing

Mrs. Nancy

$7.90

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Everyone's favorite. Made in house chicken salad with slivered almonds. Served with lettuce and tomato on buttery toasted wheatberry bread.

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Our delicious homemade pimento cheese served on buttery toasted wheatberry bread. Add lettuce and tomato upon request. Add bacon for an additional cost

Turkey & Havarti Sandwich

$11.00

A classic sliced white meat turkey breast and havarti cheese, served with lettuce, tomato and mayo on buttery toasted wheatberry bread.

BLT

$11.00

An old fashioned bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich with mayo, served on buttery toasted wheatberry bread

Hot Ham & Cheese

$11.00

Warm and toasted bavarian ham with melted swiss cheese served with mayo on our toasted wheatberry bread. Add lettuce and tomato upon request.

GCGC

$11.00

Our signature sandwich. A grown up grilled cheese with crispy bacon and havarti cheese on the inside, crusted with cheddar cheese on the outside.

The Club

$12.00

Loaded with our bavarian ham, sliced white meat turkey, crispy bacon, havarti and cheddar cheeses, mayo, honey mustard, lettuce and tomato on buttery toasted wheatberry bread

Egg Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Rachel

$11.00

Quiche

Ham & Bacon Quiche

$6.80

Broccoli Quiche

$6.80

Asparagus Quiche

$6.80Out of stock

Chicken Enchilada Quiche

$6.80Out of stock

Entree

Almond Chicken

$9.90

Spaghetti Bake

$9.90

Turkey Tetrazzini

$9.90

Spinach Lasagna

$9.90Out of stock

Spicy Tortilla Chicken Bake

$9.90Out of stock

Sides

Plain Chips

$1.25

Spinach Casserole

$3.50

Broccoli Salad

$3.50

Red Potato Salad

$3.50

Fresh Fruit

$3.50

Pretzel Salad

$3.50

Grape Salad

$3.50

Pasta Salad

$3.50Out of stock

Mac-N-Cheese

$3.50Out of stock

Egg Salad

$3.50Out of stock

Cranberry Salad

Kids

Traditional Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Spaghetti with Marinara

$6.75

PB&J

$6.75

Drinks

Fountain Drink or Tea

$3.10

Bottled Water

$1.60

Canned Soda

$1.05

Coffee

$3.10

Apple Juice

$1.60

Desserts

Gooey Toffee Bars

$2.50

Caramel Brookies

$2.50

Chocolate Cake

$4.50

Banana Pudding

$4.95

Chocolate Chess Squares

$2.50

Double Layer Pumpkin Pie

$4.50

White Chocolate Raspberry Bars

$2.50

Pumpkin Delight

$4.50Out of stock

Butter Pecan Fudge

$1.95Out of stock

Salted Caramel Fudge

$1.95Out of stock

Chocolate Cake with Peanut Butter Icing

$4.50Out of stock

Extras

Extra Yeast Roll

$1.00

Toasted Wheat Bread

$0.90

Toasted White Bread

$0.90

Scoop Chicken Salad

$3.30

Scoop Pimento Cheese

$3.30

Add Grapes

$0.50

Extra Mornay Sauce

$1.50Out of stock

Portion of Chicken

$3.30

Loaf of Wheatberry Bread

$9.50Out of stock

Mr. Bateman

$15.00

Yeast Roll Sandwiches (Comes with 2)

Chicken Salad Yeast Rolls

$7.25

Pimento Cheese Yeast Rolls

$7.25

Turkey & Havarti Yeast Rolls

$7.25

Ham & Cheddar Yeast Rolls

$7.25

Pick 2

Pick 2

$11.00

Sides

Grape Salad HMTG

$7.15+

Red Potato Salad HMTG

$6.25+

Pimento Cheese HMTG

$6.75+

Chicken Salad HMTG

$8.25+

Pretzel Salad HMTG

$3.50

Broccoli Salad HMTG

$6.75

Spinach Casserole HMTG

$8.50

Pasta Salad HMTG

$6.25+Out of stock

Quiche

Ham & Bacon HMTG

$33.75

Broccoli Quiche HMTG

$27.75

Asparagus Quiche HMTG

$30.75Out of stock

Chicken Enchilada Quiche HMTG

$33.75Out of stock

Entrees

Almond Chicken HMTG

$14.25

Turkey Tetrazzini HMTG

$14.25

Spaghetti Bake HMTG

$14.25

Spinach Lasagna HMTG

$14.25Out of stock

Spicy Tortilla Chicken Bake HMTG

$14.25Out of stock

Drinks

Fruit Tea

$9.60+

Sweet Bread

Banana Bread

$9.35Out of stock

Zucchini with Walnuts

$9.35Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Bread

$9.35

Maple Syrup Bread

$9.35Out of stock

Pumpkin Bread

$9.35

Orange Zest Bread

$9.35Out of stock

Soups

Creamy Potato Quart

$18.15

Creamy Potato Pint

$9.20

Tomato Basil Quart

$18.15

Tomato Basil Pint

$9.20
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
