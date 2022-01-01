Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Glass Knife 276 South Orlando Avenue

276 South Orlando Avenue

Winter Park, FL 32789

Order Again

Donuts.

$4.50

An Onyx coffee-infused old-fashioned cake doughnut capped with a cinnamon coffee glaze, finished with a cinnamon streusel and a dusting of powdered sugar.

$4.00

Puffy, light and just slightly chewy, veiled in a sweet vanilla glaze.

$5.00

Our signature 24-hour buttermilk brioche donut with a shimmering pink vanilla glaze, whimsically finished just for you!

$5.00

24-hour buttermilk brioche with juicy, crisp apples, smothered in a brown butter glaze, finished with nut streusel and a smooth caramel drizzle.

$5.50

24-hour buttermilk brioche filled with creamy vanilla custard, topped with crispy, hand-torched, caramelized sugar.

$5.50

Vegan brioche stuffed with whipped pecan butter, capped with a vanilla maple glaze, finished with a pecan brittle crumble.

$5.50

24-hour brioche stuffed with spiced apple pie filling, hand-dipped in a crunchy, cinnamon candy coating.

$5.50

24-hour brioche, capped with buttered popcorn glaze, creamy caramel sauce and a splash of gold, finished with house-made popcorn brittle.

$24.00

Select six (6) flavors from our current donut lineup to complete your box.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Glass Knife. A genuine place. That comes from a genuine place. We exist to share. And invite you to rediscover an honest feeling of welcoming. In an uplifting, elegant communal setting – where you’ll fit in whether wearing a suit or sandals. The food we serve is an homage to the things you love most about life and the people you love spending it with. Cakes and desserts may be our calling card. But our sweet and savory menu options and exclusive Onyx Coffee offerings, make breakfast and lunch a delicacy, too.

276 South Orlando Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

