The Gnarly Gar

Appetizers

Pork Sliders

$7.75

Shrimp Diablo

$11.25

Queso del Gar

$9.75

Chips and Salsa

$4.75

Queso, Chips, and Salsa

$7.75

Buffalo Wings

$9.75

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$0.50

Delayne's Fried Pickles

$8.25Out of stock

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.75

Sesame Crusted Seared Tuna

$11.75

Side Of Fries

$3.00

Cheese Quesdailla

$8.75

Chicken Quesdailla

$9.75

Beef Quesdailla

$9.75

Fajita Chicken Quesdailla

$10.25

Fajita Beef Quesdailla

$10.25

Cheese Garchos

$8.75

Chicken Garchos

$9.75

Beef Garchos

$9.75

Fajita Chicken Garchos

$10.25

Fajita Beef Garchos

$10.25

Salads

Large House Salad

$8.75

Small House Salad

$4.75

Large Caesar Salad

$8.75

Small Caesar Salad

$4.75

Spinach Salad

$11.75

Chef Salad

$11.75

Southwest Salad

$11.75

Street Tacos

Fish Tacos

$10.25

Veggie Tacos

$8.95

Salmon Tacos

$10.75

Pork Belly Tacos

$9.95

Shrimp Tacos

$9.95

Chicken Fajita Tacos

$9.25

Beef Fajita Tacos

$9.25

Sandwiches

Sandwich Cubano

$9.95

Cheese Steak

$9.95

Chicken Philly

$9.95

Avocado BLT

$8.95

Bar-B-Que Pork Sandwich

$7.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Burgers

BYO Burger

$9.25

Moo, Oink, Cluck Burger

$13.95

Entrees

Tilapia

$12.95

Grilled Salmon

$14.95

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Grilled Tuna

$14.95

Kid's Menu

Corn Dog

$5.95

Fish Sticks

$5.95Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Dessert

Skillet Brownie a la Mode

$7.95

Key Lime Pie

$4.95

Not Your Father's Root Beer Float

$9.00

Cheesecake

$6.95

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Black Cherry

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Orange Soda

$2.25

Iced Te

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Decaf Coffee

$2.25

water

Soda Water

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Landshark

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Miller High Life

$3.50

Bud

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Michelob Lager

$4.50

Kaliber (N/A)

$4.00

NYFRB

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Solid Rock IPA

$5.00Out of stock

Solid Rock Cream Ale

$5.00

Solid Rock Cho'sen

$5.00

Lone Star

$3.50

Heineken

$5.50

Dos Equis

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Tecate

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Red Stripe

$5.50

Guinness

$5.50

Landshark Lager

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Miller High Life

$3.25

Bud

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Michelob Lager

$3.75

Kaliber

$3.75

Not Your Father's Root Beer

$4.50

Heineken

$5.50

Dos Equis

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Tecate

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Red Stripe

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Guinness

$5.50

Shiner Bock

$4.50

Solid Rock Cornerstone Cream Ale

$4.50

Solid Rock Dauntless IPA

$4.50

Solid Rock Chosen

$4.50

Lone Star

$3.25

Red Wine

Black Box Cabernet

$5.50

Black Box Merlot

$5.50

Yellowtail Cabernet

$7.00

Yellowtail Shiraz

$7.00

White Wine

Yellow Tail Chardonnay

$7.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$9.00

Black Box Chardonnay

$5.50

Black Box Pino Grigio

$5.50

Sutter Home White Zin

$5.50

CHAMPAGNE

$5.50

Frozen Drinks

Mudslide

$7.00

Hawaiian

$7.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$7.00

Tropical Breeze

$7.00

Strawberry Passion

$7.00

Rum Runner

$7.00

Banana Daquiri

$7.00

John Daly

$7.00

The Gar Pain Killer

$6.50

Not Your Father's Root Beer Float

$9.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$7.00

Mango Daquiri

$7.00

PINA COLADA

$7.00

NA Smoothies

Banana Smoothie

$6.00

Burst O'Berry

$6.00

Banana Berry Freeze

$6.00

Orange Oasis

$6.00

Mango Colada

$6.00

Twisted Lemonade

$6.00

Margaritas

Frozen Margarita

$6.50

Rocks Margarita

$6.50

Liquor

ABSOLUT

$7.00

ABSOLUT CITRON

$7.00

ABSOLUT MANDARIN

$7.00

BELVEDERE

$8.50

DEEP EDDY

$6.50

DEEP EDDY CRANBERRY

$6.50

DEEP EDDY LEMON

$6.50

DEEP EDDY ORANGE

$6.50

DEEP EDDY PEACH

$6.50

DEEP EDDY RUBY RED

$6.50

DEEP EDDY SWEET TEA

$6.50

DRIPPING SPRINGS

$7.00

GREY GOOSE

$8.50

KETEL ONE

$8.50

STOLI

$7.50

STOLI O

$7.50

STOLI VANILLA

$7.50

SVEDKA

$7.00

TITO'S

$7.00

Well Vodka

$5.50

Well Gin

$5.50

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$7.50

HENDRICKS

$8.00

TANQUERAY

$7.50

Well Tequila

$5.50

1800

$7.50

CASA NOBLE

CASA NOBLE ANEJO 5YR

TRES GENERATIONS ANEJO

$9.00

HORNITOS

$7.50

JOSE CUERVO

$7.00

DON JULIO SILVER

$8.50

HERRADURA SILVER

$8.50

PATRON SILVER

$8.50

BACARDI LIGHT

$7.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$7.00

MALIBU

$7.00

MEYERS

$7.00

Well Rum

$5.50

MOHAWK 151

$5.50

WELL WHISKEY

$5.50

JACK DANIELS

$7.50

JAMESON

$8.00

JIM BEAM

$7.00

MAKERS MARK

$8.00

SEAGRAMS 7

$7.00

CROWN ROYAL

$7.50

WILD TURKEY 101

$7.50

Well Scotch

$5.50

DEWARS

$7.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$8.00

GLENLIVET 12YR

$8.00

99 BANANAS

$7.00

AMARETTO DI SARONNO

$5.00

APPLE PUCKER

$5.00

BLUE CURACO

$5.00

BUTTERSCOTCH

$5.00

COINTREAU

$7.00

CRÈME DE BANANA

$5.00

CRÈME DE MENTHE

$5.00

FIREBALL

$6.00

FRANGELICO

$7.00

GOLDSCHLAGER

$7.00

GRAND MARNIER

$7.00

JAGERMEISTER

$6.50

KAHLUA

$6.50

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$5.00

RAZZMATAZZ

$5.00

RUMPLEMINTZ

$7.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$7.00

ST GERMAIN

$7.00

TRIPLE SEC

$5.00

TUACA

$7.00

Classic Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$6.50

Amaretto Sour

$5.50

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Blue Hawaiian

$6.50

Fuzzy Navel

$6.50

Gibson

$6.50

Gimlet

$6.50

Hurricane

$7.50

Kir Royal

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Madras

$5.50

Mai Tai

$7.00

Mimosa

$5.50

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.50

Tom Collins

$5.50

Whiskey Sour

$5.50

White Russian

$7.00

Shots

ALIEN SECRETION

$7.00

B-52

$7.50

BABY GUINESS

$7.00

BIRTHDAY CAKE

$7.00

BLOW POP

$8.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$7.00

CRACK MONKEY

$7.50

FOUR HORSEMEN

$8.00

GINGERBREAD MAN

$7.00

GUMMI BEAR

$7.00

IRISH CAR BOMB

$8.50

JAVA MONKEY

$7.50

JÄGER BOMB

$7.50

KAMIKAZE

$7.00

LEMON DROP

$7.50

LIQUID MARIJUANA

$7.50

MIND ERASER

$8.00

OATMEAL COOKIE

$7.00

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE

$7.00

PURPLE HOOTER

$7.00

PURPLE KAMIKAZE

$7.00

RED HEADED SLUT

$7.00

ROYAL FUCK

$7.00

SCOOBY SNACK

$7.00

SEX WITH ALLIGATOR

$7.50

SURFER ON ACID

$7.00

TOOTERS TEST TUBE

$4.50

VEGAS BOMB

$8.00

WASHINGTON APPLE

$7.00

WATER MOCCASIN

$7.00

WOO WOO

$7.00

Floater

FLT PATRON

$3.00

FLT GRAN MA

$2.00

FLT COINTREAU

$2.00

FLT HERR SLV

$3.00

FLT CUERVO

$2.00

FLT HORNITOS

$2.50

FLT DJ SILVER

$3.00

FLT 1800

$2.50

FLT TRES GEN

$3.00

FLT BLUE CURACAO

$2.00

FLT AMARETTO

$2.00

FLT CHAMBORD

$2.00

FLT MELON

$2.00

FLT SANGRIA

$2.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

18200 Lakepoint Cove, Point Venture, TX 78645

Directions

Gallery
The Gnarly Gar image

