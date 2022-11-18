The GOAT imageView gallery

220 2nd Street SW

Carmel, IN 46032

Liquor

Buddah Vodka

$6.50+

Grey Goose Citron

Titos

$7.25+

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$8.50+Out of stock

Ketel one

$8.50+

Stolichnaya

$7.25+

360 Vanilla Vodka

$6.00+

Smirnoff

$6.00+

Ocean Organic

$8.00+

Titos Tuesday

$5.50

Sons Of London

$6.50+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Empress 1908 Indigo Small Batch

$9.50+

Aviation

$8.00+

Wellmade Gin

$6.00+

Indoggo

$7.50+

Hendrick's

$8.50+

Cruzan Light Rum

$6.50+

Captain Morgan

$7.50+

Dannyboy Silver Rum

$6.50+

Dannyboy Spiced Rum

$6.50+

Dannyboy Gold Rum

$6.50+

Malibu

$7.50+

HOUSE TEQUILA

$6.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00+

Casamigos Reposada

$10.00+Out of stock

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$8.50+

(House) Well Made Blanco

$6.00+

Angels Envy

$13.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Makers Mark

$8.50+

Woodford Reserve

$9.50+

Jameson

$7.50+

Bucket List SOLERA

$8.50+

Bucket List Straight Bourbon 90

$10.50+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Fireball

$6.00+

Eagle Rare

$12.50+Out of stock

Woodford Double Oak

$16.00+Out of stock

Screwball

$6.00+

Canadian Club 9yr

$8.00+

Bulleit

$8.00+

Buffalo Trace

$8.25+

Basil Hayden

$11.50+

Red Breast

$15.00+

Gentleman Jack

$9.00+

Bulleit Rye

$8.00+

Proper Twelve

$7.00+

Canadian Club 12yr

$8.50+

Well Scotch

Glenlevit

$8.50+

Johnny Walker Black

$10.50+

Wine

CK Mondavi Cabernet

$7.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$8.50

CK Mondavi Chardonnay

$7.00

Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

CK Mondavi Merlot

$7.00

Three Thieves Pinot Noir

$7.50

Moscato

$7.50Out of stock

Prosecco

$9.00

Jeremy Birthday Red (Glass)

$5.00

Jeremy Birthday Red (Bottle)

$20.00

19 Crimes Cali Red

$8.00

19 Crimes Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

19 Crimes Hard Chard

$8.00

Apothic Dark

$8.00

Altered Dimension Rose

$8.00

NorthStar Merlot

$9.50

Beer

Training Day

$6.00+

Money Maker

$6.00+

Ginger Witte

$6.00+Out of stock

Stella

$6.00+Out of stock

Cider

$6.50+

Bud Light

$5.00+Out of stock

Cinderella Man

$6.50+

Ubermensch

$6.00+Out of stock

Hand of God

$6.50+

Fist of Fury

$6.50+

Stars and Stripes

$6.00+Out of stock

Disco Lemonade

$6.00+

Mexicali

$6.00+

Rock N Rolla

$6.50+

Danny Brau

$6.50+Out of stock

Saison

$6.00+Out of stock

Mac Daddy

$7.50

Holy Water

$6.00+Out of stock

Church

$6.00+

Hoegaarden

$6.50+

Workingman's Pils

$6.50+

Hop Kick

$6.50+

Busch Light

$5.00+

Miller Lite

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.67

Heineken

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Corona Premier

$5.50

White claw

$6.00

Playa Mar Mango

$6.00

Playa Mar Black Cherry

$6.00

Playa Mar Grapefruit

$6.00

Craft Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Screwdriver

$7.50

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Irish Mule

$8.50

Kentucky Mule

$8.50

Mexican Mule

$8.50

Caribbean Mule

$8.50

Dannyboy Rum-a-rita

$10.00

Sex on beach

$8.50

MAR GOAT RITA

$10.00

Don Draper "old fashioned"

$10.00

Carmel Greyhound

$8.50

White Wine Spritzer

$9.00

Lebowski

$9.00

The Hemmingway

$9.00

D. O. double "G"

$8.50

Bees Knees

$8.50

NA beverage

Coffee

$3.49

Coke

$2.29

Cranberry

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Iced Tea

$2.29

lemonade

$2.29

Mt. Dew

$2.29

Pepsi

$2.29

Red Bull

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$2.29

Water

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Orange Juice

$2.29

Pineapple Juice

$2.29

Grapefruit Juice

$2.29

SHOTS

Cointreau

$8.50+

Jagermeister

$7.00+

Kahlua

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Jamo Pickle-back

$7.50

Red Snapper

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Fireball Shot

$6.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.50

Red headed slut

$7.00

Duck fart

$7.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Peach schnapps

$6.00

Baileys

$6.00+

Irish Breakfast

$7.00

Screwball

$6.00+

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

Rumpleminze

$7.50

Irish Carbomb

$8.00

GOAT APPS/ TAVERN BITES

ULTIMATE CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$20.00

SEAFOOD SAMPLER

$33.00

GATOR BITES/ STEVE IRWIN

$12.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$15.00

WHIPPED GOAT CHEESE

$13.00

NACHO BIZNESS

$13.00

HUMMUS PLATE

$13.00

JALAPENO BITES

$7.00

MAC N CHEESE BITES

$7.00

LOADED SIDEWINDERS

$7.00

WALKING TACO

$6.00

HUSH PUPPIES

$5.00

POPCORN SHRIMP

$10.00

MINI CORNDOGS

$8.00

Chips and GUACAMOLE

$8.00

CHIPS N SALSA

$6.00

CHIPS N QUESO

$7.00

Snack olive n nuts

$6.00

PTERODACTYL WINGS

3 Wings

$13.00

5 Wings

$21.00

Sunday Wing Day

$2.00

TAVERN FAVORITES

CLUCK NORRIS CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.00+

BRUSSEL CROW SPROUTS

$10.00

NOTORIOUS P.I.G.

$15.00

THE THREE AMIGOS

$12.00

SNOWCRAB

$28.00

YOU'RE THE BUN FOR ME

CLASSIC CHEESE BURGER

$10.00

PHILLY CHEESE/ ROCKY BALBOA

$12.00

BLACK BLEU & BBQ

$10.00

BILLY GOAT SLUG

$11.00

WEDGE IT

$10.00

LOBSTER BURGER

$15.00Out of stock

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$10.00

CREATE YOUR OWN BURGER

$10.00

LETTUCE CELEBRATE

APHRODITE

$12.00

BIG SALAD

$18.00

WEDGE

$12.00

CRANBERRY DELIGHT

$7.00+

TACO SALAD

$15.00

SIMPLE SIDE SALAD

$6.00

CHILI

$4.00+

DRESSINGS/ SAUCES

HONEY MUSTARD DRESSING

$0.50

RANCH DRESSING

$0.50

BLEU CHEESE DRESSING

$0.50

BBQ SAUCE

$0.50

HOT BBQ SAUCE

$0.50

BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.50

ITALIAN DRESSING

$0.50

GREEK DRESSING

$0.50

FRENCH DRESSING

$0.50

SPICY RANCH

$0.50

SIDE OF SALSA 2 OUNCES

$0.50

SIDEOF QUESO 2OZ

$1.00

EXTRA BREAD

$0.50

SIDES/EXTRAS

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

SIDE OF FRIES

$5.00

LOADED FRIES

$7.00

COLESLAW

$3.00

HUSHPUPPIES 3 SIDE ORDER

MIXED CARROT SIDE

$5.00

DORITO BAG

$1.50

CHIPS AND SALSA

$5.00

CELERY AND RANCH

$2.50

PITA BREAD

$2.00

SIDE OF HUMMUS

$1.00Out of stock

SIDE OF QUESO

$1.00

EXTRA BREAD

$2.00

EXTRA CHIPS

$0.75

SIDE OF JELLY

$0.75

SIDE OF GROUND BEEF

$3.00

EXTRA BUTTER FOR CRAB LEGS

$0.10

SIDE OF PICKLES

$0.50

SIDE OF CUCUMBER

$0.50

SIDE OF SALSA 2 OUNCE

$0.50

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE 2 OUNCE

$2.00

SIDE OF GUAC SMALL BOWL

$6.00

CHILI

$4.00+

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.00+

Crab Cluster

$14.00

SPECIALS

Taco special

$10.00

Wings

$0.99Out of stock

Pork chops

$12.00

Lemon wedge

$8.00

Shrimp po boy

$12.00

Lobster Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Nachos

$10.00

Pea soup

$2.00

PUPPY SNACKS

DOG BACON

$4.00

DOG BURGER PATTY

$4.00

EMPLOYEE MENU

3 piece tender

$4.00

Queso and chips

$2.50

Hummus plate

$5.00Out of stock

Pasta salad

$1.00

Side of Fries

$2.00

Employee burger

$5.00

Side salad

$2.00

Charcuterie board

$10.00

Chicken bacon ranch

$5.00

Jalapeño bites

$3.00

Mac n cheese bites

$4.00

Hush puppies

$2.00

5 wings

$4.50

Nachos emp

$4.00

T:-shirts

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

Xlarge

$20.00

XXLarge

$20.00

Sweatshirts

Small

$45.00

Medium

$45.00

Large

$45.00

XLarge

$45.00

XXLarge

$45.00

Hats

Sm/med

$25.00

Lg/Xlg

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Greatest of All Taverns

Location

220 2nd Street SW, Carmel, IN 46032

Directions

